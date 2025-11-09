Prep Rally: The top players and teams in high school basketball this season

Maximo Adams of Sierra Canyon is one of the top senior basketball players in the state.

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. High school basketball season is a week away from beginning, so let’s start discussing top players and top teams.

Mission League talent surge

Brandon McCoy has left St. John Bosco for Sierra Canyon. (Greg Stein)

The Mission League has continued to have a surge in basketball talent through transfers and development of young players. Harvard-Westlake won consecutive state titles until Eastvale Roosevelt broke through last season and has won seven straight league championships.

Sierra Canyon will start out as No. 1 in the state in many rankings and polls with an influx of transfers, including St. John Bosco’s Brandon McCoy and JSerra’s Brannon Martinsen to team up with Maximo Adams, who previously played at Narbonne and Gardena Serra before starring for the Trailblazers last season.

Here’s a look at the talent and top teams in the Mission League.

Two of the best guards in the Trinity League. Georgia Tech commit Kaiden Bailey of Santa Margarita and Kansas commit Luke Barnett of Mater Dei. pic.twitter.com/sjjy8EWC1p — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 5, 2025

The Trinity League is not far behind, led by Santa Margarita, which returns four starters and has Georgia Tech commit Kaiden Bailey, Washington State commit Brayden Kyman and Oregon State commit Drew Anderson. Mater Dei has Kansas commit Luke Barnett. St. John Bosco has one of the nation’s top seniors in 6-foot-9 Christian Collins. The Braves also have one of the nation’s top lacrosse players who’s also 6-7, Dominic Perfetti.

Missouri commit Jason Crowe Jr. is back to lead Inglewood. Crossroads has added two sensational sophomore transfers in Evan Willis from Mater Dei and Shalen Sheppard from Brentwood. Pasadena’s 6-11 Josh Irving is committed to Texas A&M. Gene Roebuck from La Mirada is a high-scoring junior guard.

Quarterback Wyatt Brown of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame shows off the thrill of victory in 44-28 Division 3 playoff win over Laguna Beach. (Craig Weston)

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame needed a strong offensive performance to hold off Laguna Beach 44-28 in a Division 3 opener. Quarterback Wyatt Brown made plays and running back Noel Washington had three touchdowns to offset 413 yards passing and four TD passes from Jack Hurst. Here’s the report.

Here’s a look at Hurst, a 6-foot-4 junior quarterback who finished with 45 touchdown passes this season.

No. 1 seeds losing were Torrance in Division 5, Crespi in Division 6, Silverado in Division 9, Village Christian in Division 10 and St. Anthony in Division 11. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 8, 2025

Five No. 1 teams lost in the first round of the playoffs. It was also a tough week for unbeaten teams, with Crespi, Torrance, Crean Lutheran and Rowland losing in the opening round.

Leuzinger might have pulled off the most impressive win over Crean Lutheran 34-17 in Division 2 behind the return of quarterback Russell Sekona, who had four touchdown passes after being sidelined with a hand injury. Los Alamitos rallied for a 35-28 win over Yorba Linda. San Juan Hills got a walk-off field goal from Kyle Donahue to defeat Downey 28-27.

Palos Verdes QB Ryan Rakowski in comeback win vs. Valencia. Courtesy Interscholastic Films. pic.twitter.com/FfGFZ5Lp5Q — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 10, 2025

In Chaparral’s 63-42 win over Chaminade, quarterback Dane Weber completed 24 of 31 passes for 360 yards and five touchdowns with one interception and ran for 106 yards and three touchdowns in win over Chaminade.

Beware of trick plays in the football playoffs. Fullerton opened last night with a 38-21 win over La Quinta, including this beautiful double pass. Courtesy Interscholastic Films. pic.twitter.com/D5khTz8v6x — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 7, 2025

The Division 1 playoffs begin Friday: Orange Lutheran at St. John Bosco, Servite at Corona Centennial, Mission Viejo vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium, Santa Margarita at Sierra Canyon.

Here’s a look at this weekend’s playoff schedule.

Here’s a look at top individual performances.

Carson quarterback Chris Fields. (Nick Koza)

No. 1-seeded Carson and quarterback Chris Fields begin the Open Division playoffs Friday against King/Drew. The other opening matchups have Kennedy at Birmingham, Garfield playing Palisades at site to be announced and Crenshaw at San Pedro.

Van Nuys pulled off the biggest upset in Division I with a victory over No. 4-seeded Banning, Kudos to coach Ken Osorio, who resurrected a program that didn’t have many wins or many players before he took over in 2023. Van Nuys is at Marquez on Friday. Another good quarterfinal matchup has Franklin at No. 1 Venice.

In Division II, Western League schools University and Fairfax meet for a second time. University lost the first time 21-20. Chatsworth upset No. 3 Roosevelt and now plays at No. 6 Marshall. In Division III, top-seeded Santee received 241 yards rushing and three touchdowns from Darnell Miller, pushing his season total to 2,485 yards and 27 touchdowns.

History made with 1st #HSFB all-women crew 🔥 in a @CIFLACS playoff game, as Maywood CES defeats LA Fremont, 38-16, in #LACity Div 3.



Crew (L-R): Connie Wells (Back Judge), La Quica Hawkins (Umpire), Kim Bly (Referee), Zina Jones (Head Line Judge), Amirah Leonard (Line Judge)👏 pic.twitter.com/TDQHxzj9X7 — Ronnie Flores (@RonMFlores) November 8, 2025

Ava Irwin (2) celebrates with her teammates after catching two TD passes in JSerra’s 25-20 victory over Orange Lutheran for the Southern Section Division 1 flag football title. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Perfection. It was achieved by the JSerra flag football team with a 25-20 win over Orange Lutheran to win the Southern Section Division 1 championship.

The winning touchdown by Kate Meier of JSerra in 25-20 flag football Division 1 championship win over Orange Lutheran. pic.twitter.com/9Oyv9ic7Gd — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 9, 2025

Three times JSerra faced the defending Division 1 champions. Three times JSerra found a way to beat Orange Lutheran. The Lions finish 28-0.

Here’s a look at the drama and celebration.

The City Section will hold its flag football championships Saturday at Garfield High.

Here are the updated City Section pairings.

The legend returns

Hall of Fame basketball player Gail Goodrich came to Sun Valley Poly High on Friday to have the school’s gym named after him. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Anges Times)

Gail Goodrich, one of the greatest basketball players in Los Angeles history, returned to town to have his alma mater, Sun Valley Poly, name its new gym, “The Gail Goodrich Sports Complex.”

Gail Goodrich scored 29 points in 1961 City final for Poly High. He scored 42 points for UCLA in 1965 NCAA final. He led the Lakers in scoring during the NBA championship year of 1971-72. Los Angeles sports legend. 82 years old and humble as ever. pic.twitter.com/zr8ddI3O9e — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 7, 2025

Goodrich, 82, was emotional and appreciative. He’s one of the few athletes to have won a City title, NCAA title and NBA title with Poly, UCLA and the Lakers. He’s a basketball Hall of Famer and beloved by many Los Angeles sports fans.

Here’s a look at the ceremony and his humbleness.

Girls volleyball

Sierra Canyon players celebrate their five-set victory over Marymount in the Southern Section Division I semifinals Nov. 1,2025, in Chatsworth, CA. Sierra Canyon went on to win the girls’ volleyball title. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Sierra Canyon won the Southern Section Division 1 girls’ volleyball championship over Mater Dei. Here’s the report. Here’s a look at divisional champions.

Girls Volleyball: 2025 @CIFLACS Champions



Open: Palisades Dolphins



Div. I: University Wildcats



Div. II: East Valley Falcons



Div. III: Panorama Pythons



Div. IV: South East Jaguars



Div. V: Legacy Tigers#RingSZN #RepTheCity pic.twitter.com/1wdqjgWwLN — Rene Lopez (@renelopez19) November 9, 2025

Palisades knocked off Western League rival Venice to win the City Section Open Division title. Here’s the report.

📣🏐 2025 CIF State Girls Volleyball Championship brackets are out now! Good luck to all teams participating!



🔗 https://t.co/KddDHHTubu pic.twitter.com/gvTYMTkPmO — CIF State (@CIFState) November 9, 2025

Sierra Canyon received the No. 1 seed for the Open Division state volleyball playoffs that begin this week. Here are the pairings.

Water polo

Corona del Mar’s Sam Macias (20) fires in a goal at close range against Santa Margarita. (Don Leach/Staff Photographer)

The Final Four is set for the Southern Section Open Division boys water polo semifinals Wednesday at Irvine’s Woollett Aquatic Center. It will be No. 1-seeded Newport Harbor facing No. 6 Mira Costa and No. 3 Corona del Mar taking on No. 4 Oaks Christian.

Here’s a look at Corona del Mar’s win over Santa Margarita to decide a Final Four berth.

Notes . . .

Harvard-Westlake basketball coach David Rebibo and orthopedic surgeon Dr. Richard Ferkel have been elected to the Southern California Jewish Sports Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony will be June 28 at the Skirball Cultural Center in the Sepulveda Basin. . . .

Freshman Layla Phillips of Harbor Teacher Prep poses for a photo. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

The City Section has another freshman phenom to promote. Freshman Layla Phillips from Harbor Teacher Prep won the City Section girls’ golf championship, and it wasn’t even close. Here’s a profile on a player whose name is going to be known nationally. . . .

Moanikeala Finau from Diamond Bar won the Southern Section individual girls’ golf championship. . . .

A free heart screening for students and kids ages 10 to 25 will take place Thursday from 2:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. at La Mirada High. . . .

St. John Bosco closer Jack Champlin has committed to UC Irvine. . . .

Daniel Robles has resigned as football coach at Don Lugo. . . .

Joe Jurado, who criticized the Southern Section when his 9-1 Rim of the World football team failed to make the playoffs at an at-large team, has resigned as head coach. . . .

Sophomore defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou from Orange Lutheran has reclassified to the class of 2027. He’s 6 feet 7, 275 pounds. . . .

Dean Herrington has been let go as football coach at St. Francis. Here’s the report. . . .

St. Francis is advertising its position as paying its new football coach from $125,000 to $175,000. JSerra is advertising from $150,000 to $200,000. The Catholic schools think football is a wise investment. . . .

Terrance Smith is no longer the football coach at Ayala. . . .

Junior quarterback Deshawn Laporte of Burbank has committed to Delaware State. . . .

Johnny Dukes is the new basketball coach at Eastvale Roosevelt. . . .

Linebacker Ryder Barnes from Crean Lutheran has committed to Cal Poly. . . .

Former Sun Valley Poly assistant football coach Steve Smith is the new head coach at Reseda. . . .

The Southern Section cross-country prelims will take place Friday and Saturday at Mt. San Antonio College.

From the archives: Tyler Glasnow

Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow with former Hart coach Jim Ozella, who coached him in high school. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Former Hart High pitcher Tyler Glasnow followed former Harvard-Westlake pitcher Jack Flaherty in coming to the Dodgers and becoming a world champion by contributing on the mound during the World Series. Glasnow was injured during last year’s World Series but finally came through for his home-town team.

The newest Dodger, Tyler Glasnow, returns to his alma mater. pic.twitter.com/cdHpkUEaWA — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 6, 2024

Here’s a story from 2024 about Glasnow adding California cool to the Dodgers.

Recommendations

From the Washington Post, a story on former San Clemente quarterback Sam Darnold becoming an NFL MVP candidate.

From Westridgespyglass.org, a story on a high school journalist bringing to light how her school tried to keep quiet a volleyball match against Jurupa Valley.

From the Los Angeles Times, a story on the growth of former Los Alamitos receiver Makai Lemon, now a star at USC.

Tweets you might have missed

A look at the speed of Mater Dei receiver Chris Henry Jr. on his touchdown reception vs. St. John Bosco. Courtesy Interscholastic Films. pic.twitter.com/SKTLmm6OHr — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 3, 2025

USA U-17 team members include: Pedro Guimaraes* (Orange County SC; Aliso Viejo, Calif.), Enrique Martinez* (LA Galaxy; Compton, Calif.), Mathis Albert (Borussia Dortmund/GER; El Segundo, Calif.) https://t.co/BFZxiVm4IG — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 4, 2025

As another example of the sometimes ridiculous happenings in LAUSD, Joe Reed has been cleared after 14 months of being in teacher jail (home with full pay). He returned to Huntington Park Oct. 24 but the principal didn't save his basketball coaching position. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 5, 2025

The competition is on for best hair among point guards in the Trinity League. Kaiden Bailey of Santa Margarita vs. Earl Bryson of JSerra. Winner deserves NIL deal. pic.twitter.com/diSyb1x7QG — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 6, 2025

pic.twitter.com/DA4Wfzw3ta — Wiseburn Da Vinci Boys Basketball (@WDVBBall) November 6, 2025

JSerra Catholic (CA) set to pay next head coach up to $200k👀



The Lions officially posted their head football coaching position on Nov. 2 and will be considered one of the most desirable jobs in California high school football.



Read: https://t.co/9B7gpSJkCK pic.twitter.com/XU1AtqB26A — Rivals High School (@RivalsHS) November 6, 2025

The LA84 Foundation announced 19 grants valued at $1.78 million to promote youth sports. Compton Unified will expand free after-school sports to 25 campuses. pic.twitter.com/45KZfrrDSI — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 7, 2025

The people trying to turn high school sports into college sports just stop. Go attach yourself to the wannabe prep schools who don't care what high school sports is supposed to be about. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 7, 2025

🚨BREAKING: FINAL RANKINGS! — Boys teams from Beckman, Woodbridge, West Torrance, Foothill Technology & Viewpoint along with girls teams from Mira Costa, Claremont, Santa Margarita, JSerra & St. Margaret's complete the regular season as the top-ranked teams in their respective… pic.twitter.com/llhViqZVYO — Rich Gonzalez (@PrepCalTrack) November 8, 2025

Until next time....

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com , and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer .