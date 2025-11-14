Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores

High school football scores
(Getty Images)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. Here are Friday’s high school football playoff scores from around the Southland.

CITY SECTION

Quarterfinals

OPEN DIVISION

#1 Carson 27, #8 King/Drew 2

#5 Garfield 42, #4 Palisades 21

#6 Crenshaw 30, #3 San Pedro 0

#2 Birmingham 49, #7 Granada Hills Kennedy 20

DIVISION I

#1 Venice 35, #8 Franklin 8

#5 Marquez 47, #13 Van Nuys 7

#11 Dorsey at #3 Eagle Rock, postponed until Monday

#2 South Gate 32, #7 Gardena 24

DIVISION II

#1 Cleveland 42, #9 North Hollywood 0

#4 Fairfax 27, #5 L.A. University 18

#6 L.A. Marshall 17, #14 Chatsworth 12

#2 San Fernando 18, #10 Arleta 14

DIVISION III

#5 Contreras 20, #4 Jefferson 14

#3 LA Wilson 33, #11 Chavez 20

#2 Hawkins 18, #7 Roybal 15

8-MAN

Semifinals

#1 Sherman Oaks CES, #4 East Valley, postponed

#2 Anino Robinson 16, #3 TEACH Tech 6

Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

SOUTHERN SECTION

Quarterfinals

DIVISION I

Orange Lutheran 20, St. John Bosco 19

Santa Margarita 21, Sierra Canyon 9

Mater Dei 20, Mission Viejo 0

Corona Centennial 41, Servite 6

DIVISION 2

Murrieta Valley 26, Rancho Cucamonga 6

Los Alamitos 35, San Juan Hills 10

San Clemente 32, Vista Murrieta 7

Leuzinger 19, Chaparral 16

DIVISION 3

Oxnard Pacifica 28, Bishop Amat 7

Chino Hills 54, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 26

Palos Verdes 14, Dana Hills 13

Edison 9, Inglewood 7

DIVISION 4

Charter Oak 21, San Jacinto 14

Villa Park 30, Great Oak 6

Oaks Christian 28, Paraclete 14

La Habra 13, Cathedral 7

DIVISION 5

Redondo Union 14, St. Paul 13

Loyola 21, Bonita 14

La Serna 10, Aliso Niguel 7

Rio Hondo Prep 28, Troy 0

DIVISION 6

Eastvale Roosevelt 14, Burbank 13

St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy 31, Upland 28

Orange Vista 20, Agoura 17

Ventura 35, Moorpark 28

DIVISION 7

Palm Springs 22, Hart 21

Barstow 34, La Canada 6

Apple Valley 28, Victor Valley 20

Saugus 28, Calabasas 27

DIVISION 8

Palm Desert 46, Patriot 33

Beckman 30, Fullerton 13

Irvine 14, Quartz Hill 0

Brea Olinda 41, St. Monica 28

DIVISION 9

Ramona 48, Cerritos 22

Hesperia 21, Norte Vista 7

Cerritos Valley Christian 10, Warren 7

San Dimas 28, Riverside Poly 8

DIVISION 10

Tahquitz 38, Oak Park 33

Santa Monica 14, Brentwood 13

Garden Grove Pacifica 13, Liberty 7

Hillcrest 27, St. Margaret’s 13

DIVISION 11

Western Christian 21, El Monte 14

Baldwin Park 48, Shadow Hills 10

Valley View 28, Gahr 21

South Pasadena 41, Palmdale 7

DIVISION 12

Grace 41, Yucca Valley 28

Coachella Valley 49, Perris 14

Bellflower 13, Colton 12

Santa Paula 21, Arroyo Valley 14

DIVISION 13

Saddleback 28, Santa Rosa Academy 11

Woodbridge 23, Buena Park 16

La Puente 50, Viewpoint 28

Montebello 27, Linfield Christian 25

DIVISION 14

South El Monte 14, Indian Springs 7

Miller 25, Ontario 20

Anaheim 13, Alhambra 6

Pioneer 14, Trinity Classical Academy 6

8-MAN

Quarterfinals

DIVISION 1

Sage Hill 58, Chadwick 49

Faith Baptist 50, California School for the Deaf Riverside 6

DIVISION 2

Hesperia Christian 40, Lancaster Desert Christian 0

Until next time....

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.

Did you get this newsletter forwarded to you? To sign up and get it in your inbox, click here.
High School SportsSports

Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement