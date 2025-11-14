Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. Here are Friday’s high school football playoff scores from around the Southland.
CITY SECTION
Quarterfinals
OPEN DIVISION
#1 Carson 27, #8 King/Drew 2
#5 Garfield 42, #4 Palisades 21
#6 Crenshaw 30, #3 San Pedro 0
#2 Birmingham 49, #7 Granada Hills Kennedy 20
DIVISION I
#1 Venice 35, #8 Franklin 8
#5 Marquez 47, #13 Van Nuys 7
#11 Dorsey at #3 Eagle Rock, postponed until Monday
#2 South Gate 32, #7 Gardena 24
DIVISION II
#1 Cleveland 42, #9 North Hollywood 0
#4 Fairfax 27, #5 L.A. University 18
#6 L.A. Marshall 17, #14 Chatsworth 12
#2 San Fernando 18, #10 Arleta 14
DIVISION III
#5 Contreras 20, #4 Jefferson 14
#3 LA Wilson 33, #11 Chavez 20
#2 Hawkins 18, #7 Roybal 15
8-MAN
Semifinals
#1 Sherman Oaks CES, #4 East Valley, postponed
#2 Anino Robinson 16, #3 TEACH Tech 6
SOUTHERN SECTION
Quarterfinals
DIVISION I
Orange Lutheran 20, St. John Bosco 19
Santa Margarita 21, Sierra Canyon 9
Mater Dei 20, Mission Viejo 0
Corona Centennial 41, Servite 6
DIVISION 2
Murrieta Valley 26, Rancho Cucamonga 6
Los Alamitos 35, San Juan Hills 10
San Clemente 32, Vista Murrieta 7
Leuzinger 19, Chaparral 16
DIVISION 3
Oxnard Pacifica 28, Bishop Amat 7
Chino Hills 54, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 26
Palos Verdes 14, Dana Hills 13
Edison 9, Inglewood 7
DIVISION 4
Charter Oak 21, San Jacinto 14
Villa Park 30, Great Oak 6
Oaks Christian 28, Paraclete 14
La Habra 13, Cathedral 7
DIVISION 5
Redondo Union 14, St. Paul 13
Loyola 21, Bonita 14
La Serna 10, Aliso Niguel 7
Rio Hondo Prep 28, Troy 0
DIVISION 6
Eastvale Roosevelt 14, Burbank 13
St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy 31, Upland 28
Orange Vista 20, Agoura 17
Ventura 35, Moorpark 28
DIVISION 7
Palm Springs 22, Hart 21
Barstow 34, La Canada 6
Apple Valley 28, Victor Valley 20
Saugus 28, Calabasas 27
DIVISION 8
Palm Desert 46, Patriot 33
Beckman 30, Fullerton 13
Irvine 14, Quartz Hill 0
Brea Olinda 41, St. Monica 28
DIVISION 9
Ramona 48, Cerritos 22
Hesperia 21, Norte Vista 7
Cerritos Valley Christian 10, Warren 7
San Dimas 28, Riverside Poly 8
DIVISION 10
Tahquitz 38, Oak Park 33
Santa Monica 14, Brentwood 13
Garden Grove Pacifica 13, Liberty 7
Hillcrest 27, St. Margaret’s 13
DIVISION 11
Western Christian 21, El Monte 14
Baldwin Park 48, Shadow Hills 10
Valley View 28, Gahr 21
South Pasadena 41, Palmdale 7
DIVISION 12
Grace 41, Yucca Valley 28
Coachella Valley 49, Perris 14
Bellflower 13, Colton 12
Santa Paula 21, Arroyo Valley 14
DIVISION 13
Saddleback 28, Santa Rosa Academy 11
Woodbridge 23, Buena Park 16
La Puente 50, Viewpoint 28
Montebello 27, Linfield Christian 25
DIVISION 14
South El Monte 14, Indian Springs 7
Miller 25, Ontario 20
Anaheim 13, Alhambra 6
Pioneer 14, Trinity Classical Academy 6
8-MAN
Quarterfinals
DIVISION 1
Sage Hill 58, Chadwick 49
Faith Baptist 50, California School for the Deaf Riverside 6
DIVISION 2
Hesperia Christian 40, Lancaster Desert Christian 0
