Prep Rally: High school football playoff scores

High school football scores
By Eric Sondheimer
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. Here are Friday’s high school football playoff scores from around the Southland.

CITY SECTION

Semifinals

OPEN DIVISION

#1 Carson 40, #5 Garfield 7

#6 Crenshaw 12, #2 Birmingham 7

DIVISION I

#5 Marquez 16, #1 Venice 7

DIVISION II

#1 Cleveland 14, #4 Fairfax 7 (Thursday)

#2 San Fernando 53, #6 L.A. Marshall 8

DIVISION III

#1 Santee 24, #5 Contreras 8

#2 Hawkins 18, #3 L.A. Wilson 13

SOUTHERN SECTION

Semifinals

DIVISION I

Santa Margarita 31, Orange Lutheran 6

Corona Centennial 28, Mater Dei 27

DIVISION 2

Los Alamitos 23, Murrieta Valley 10

San Clemente 35, Leuzinger 7

DIVISION 3

Oxnard Pacifica 42, Chino Hills 24

Palos Verdes 23, Edison 10

DIVISION 4

San Jacinto 18, Villa Park 15

La Habra 20, Oaks Christian 7

DIVISION 5

Redondo Union 21, Loyola 7

Rio Hondo Prep 35, La Serna 6

DIVISION 6

St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy 39, Eastvale Roosevelt 6

Ventura 28, Agoura 14

DIVISION 7

Barstow 28, Palm Springs 7

Apple Valley 21, Saugus 7

DIVISION 8

Beckman 28, Palm Desert 14

Brea Olinda 28, Irvine 12

DIVISION 9

Ramona 40, Hesperia 13

Cerritos Valley Christian 28, San Dimas 12

DIVISION 10

Tahquitz 41, Santa Monica 35

Hillcrest 39, Garden Grove Pacifica 20

DIVISION 11

Baldwin Park 27, Western Christian 14

Valley View 28, South Pasadena 21

DIVISION 12

Grace 49, Coachella Valley 42

Santa Paula 17, Bellflower 14

DIVISION 13

Woodbridge 24, Saddleback 21

Montebello 43, La Puente 36

DIVISION 14

South El Monte 13, Miller 7

Pioneer 14, Anaheim 6

8-MAN

Semifinals

DIVISION 1

Flintridge Prep 28, Chadwick 8

Wildomar Cornerstone Christian 29, Faith Baptist 20

DIVISION 2

Cate 46, Calvary Baptist 14

Lancaster Baptist 45, Hesperia Christian 22

Until next time....

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

