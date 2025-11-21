Prep Rally: High school football playoff scores
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. Here are Friday’s high school football playoff scores from around the Southland.
CITY SECTION
Semifinals
OPEN DIVISION
#1 Carson 40, #5 Garfield 7
#6 Crenshaw 12, #2 Birmingham 7
DIVISION I
#5 Marquez 16, #1 Venice 7
DIVISION II
#1 Cleveland 14, #4 Fairfax 7 (Thursday)
#2 San Fernando 53, #6 L.A. Marshall 8
DIVISION III
#1 Santee 24, #5 Contreras 8
#2 Hawkins 18, #3 L.A. Wilson 13
SOUTHERN SECTION
Semifinals
DIVISION I
Santa Margarita 31, Orange Lutheran 6
Corona Centennial 28, Mater Dei 27
DIVISION 2
Los Alamitos 23, Murrieta Valley 10
San Clemente 35, Leuzinger 7
DIVISION 3
Oxnard Pacifica 42, Chino Hills 24
Palos Verdes 23, Edison 10
DIVISION 4
San Jacinto 18, Villa Park 15
La Habra 20, Oaks Christian 7
DIVISION 5
Redondo Union 21, Loyola 7
Rio Hondo Prep 35, La Serna 6
DIVISION 6
St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy 39, Eastvale Roosevelt 6
Ventura 28, Agoura 14
DIVISION 7
Barstow 28, Palm Springs 7
Apple Valley 21, Saugus 7
DIVISION 8
Beckman 28, Palm Desert 14
Brea Olinda 28, Irvine 12
DIVISION 9
Ramona 40, Hesperia 13
Cerritos Valley Christian 28, San Dimas 12
DIVISION 10
Tahquitz 41, Santa Monica 35
Hillcrest 39, Garden Grove Pacifica 20
DIVISION 11
Baldwin Park 27, Western Christian 14
Valley View 28, South Pasadena 21
DIVISION 12
Grace 49, Coachella Valley 42
Santa Paula 17, Bellflower 14
DIVISION 13
Woodbridge 24, Saddleback 21
Montebello 43, La Puente 36
DIVISION 14
South El Monte 13, Miller 7
Pioneer 14, Anaheim 6
8-MAN
Semifinals
DIVISION 1
Flintridge Prep 28, Chadwick 8
Wildomar Cornerstone Christian 29, Faith Baptist 20
DIVISION 2
Cate 46, Calvary Baptist 14
Lancaster Baptist 45, Hesperia Christian 22
Until next time....
