Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores

Football on Yardage Marker. Low Angle. Horizontial View
(Getty Images)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. Here are Friday’s Southern California Regional bowl results.

SOCAL REGIONAL BOWL GAMES

DIVISION 1-AA

San Diego Cathedral Catholic 42, Los Alamitos 21

DIVISION 2-AA

Bakersfield Christian 24, La Habra 21

DIVISION 3-AA

Ventura 35, Arroyo Grande 28

DIVISION 4-AA

Barstow 13, Reedley Immanuel 12

DIVISION 5-AA

El Cajon Christian 27, Cerritos Valley Christian 13

DIVISION 6-AA

Valley Center 30, Valley View 19

DIVISION 7-AA

Woodbridge 13, San Fernando 0

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

DIVISION 1-A

Oxnard Pacifica (14-0) at Granite Hills (10-3), 7 p.m.

DIVISION 2-A

Rio Hondo Prep (14-0) vs. Santa Fe Christian (13-0) at Carlsbad, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 3-A

Delano Kennedy (11-3) at Carson (10-3), 6 p.m.

DIVISION 4-A

Hillcrest (8-5) vs. Beckman (9-4) at Tustin, 6 p.m.

DIVISION 5-A

Bishop Union (11-3) at South Gate (11-3), 6 p.m.

DIVISION 6-A

San Diego Morse (9-4) vs. Grace (11-3) at Moorpark College, 6 p.m.

DIVISION 7-A

Santee (10-4) at South El Monte (10-4), 6 p.m.

Note: Winners advance to state bowl championships Dec. 12-13 at Saddleback College, Fullerton High and Buena Park High.

STATE BOWL CHAMPIONSHIPS

SATURDAY, DEC. 13

At Saddleback College

OPEN DIVISION

Santa Margarita (10-3) vs. Concord De la Salle (12-0), 8 p.m.

Until next time....

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.

