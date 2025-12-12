Advertisement
Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores

High school football scores
By Eric Sondheimer
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. Here are Friday’s CIF state championship scores and Saturday’s bowl schedule:

CIF STATE BOWL CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Saddleback College

DIVISION 1-AA

Folsom 42, San Diego Cathedral Catholic 28

DIVISION 2-AA

Stockton St. Mary’s 27, Bakersfield Christian 24

At Fullerton High

DIVISION 3-AA

San Francisco St. Ignatius College Prep 42, Ventura 35

DIVISION 6-AA

Valley Center 36, San Jose Lincoln 35

At Buena Park High

DIVISION 4-AA

Barstow 17, Sutter 7

DIVISION 5-AA

Oakland Bishop O’Dowd 37, El Cajon Christian 0

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

At Saddleback College

OPEN DIVISION

Santa Margarita (10-3) vs. Concord De la Salle (12-0), 8 p.m.

DIVISION 1-A

Oxnard Pacifica (15-0) vs. Fresno Central East (13-1), 3:30 p.m.

DIVISION 2-A

Rio Hondo Prep (15-0) vs. Sonora (14-0), 11:30 a.m.

At Fullerton High

DIVISION 3-A

Delano Kennedy (11-3) vs. Oakland McClymonds (10-2), 7 p.m.

DIVISION 6-A

San Diego Morse (10-4) vs. Winters (13-1), 3 p.m.

DIVISION 7-AA

Woodbridge (7-8) vs. Redding Christian (14-0), 11 a.m.

At Buena Park High

DIVISION 4-A

Beckman (12-3) vs. El Cerrito (12-2), 7 p.m.

DIVISION 5-A

Bishop Union (12-3) vs. Calaveras (11-2), 3 p.m.

DIVISION 7-A

South El Monte (11-4) vs. San Francisco Balboa (11-2), 11 a.m.

Until next time....

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.

