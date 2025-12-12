Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores
-
-
- Share via
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. Here are Friday’s CIF state championship scores and Saturday’s bowl schedule:
CIF STATE BOWL CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Saddleback College
DIVISION 1-AA
Folsom 42, San Diego Cathedral Catholic 28
DIVISION 2-AA
Stockton St. Mary’s 27, Bakersfield Christian 24
At Fullerton High
DIVISION 3-AA
San Francisco St. Ignatius College Prep 42, Ventura 35
DIVISION 6-AA
Valley Center 36, San Jose Lincoln 35
At Buena Park High
DIVISION 4-AA
Barstow 17, Sutter 7
DIVISION 5-AA
Oakland Bishop O’Dowd 37, El Cajon Christian 0
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
At Saddleback College
OPEN DIVISION
Santa Margarita (10-3) vs. Concord De la Salle (12-0), 8 p.m.
DIVISION 1-A
Oxnard Pacifica (15-0) vs. Fresno Central East (13-1), 3:30 p.m.
DIVISION 2-A
Rio Hondo Prep (15-0) vs. Sonora (14-0), 11:30 a.m.
At Fullerton High
DIVISION 3-A
Delano Kennedy (11-3) vs. Oakland McClymonds (10-2), 7 p.m.
DIVISION 6-A
San Diego Morse (10-4) vs. Winters (13-1), 3 p.m.
DIVISION 7-AA
Woodbridge (7-8) vs. Redding Christian (14-0), 11 a.m.
At Buena Park High
DIVISION 4-A
Beckman (12-3) vs. El Cerrito (12-2), 7 p.m.
DIVISION 5-A
Bishop Union (12-3) vs. Calaveras (11-2), 3 p.m.
DIVISION 7-A
South El Monte (11-4) vs. San Francisco Balboa (11-2), 11 a.m.
Until next time....
Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.
Did you get this newsletter forwarded to you? To sign up and get it in your inbox, click here.