Prep Rally: Need a basketball hoop? Talk to the Clippers

The Clippers have been giving out free outdoor hoops to Los Angeles residents telling what basketball means to them.

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. I’m Eric Sondheimer. The Clippers continue to seek out stories from residents in Los Angeles County about what basketball has meant to them. They are awarding free outside basketball hoops in celebration of the NBA All-Star Game coming to Intuit Dome on Feb. 15.

Get our high school sports newsletter Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

The stories

People in Los Angeles are telling their stories to the Clippers about what basketball has meant to them.

“Having a basketball hoop would mean so much to me because it would help honor my dad and keep our memories alive. In 2021, when I was just 8 years old, my dad lost his battle to kidney disease while waiting for a kidney transplant. His passing changed my life forever, but basketball has helped me stay connected to him. Basketball has always been a huge part of my family, and my dad is the reason I play today. He introduced me to the game, supported me every step of the way, and was a huge Los Angeles Clippers fan.”

—

“A new hoop will make a huge difference for my family as both my 10-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter are actively participating in recreational and club basketball leagues. Our current backboard is cracked and glued back and the supporting base has multiple huge cracks, the days are numbered for my current hoop. Both my wife and I are recently laid off from our jobs, getting a new hoop is not within our budget. I also coach both my son and daughter for their respective teams, it would mean a lot if we are able to practice together with the new hoop at our home and basketball truly means family bonding time for us. Basketball is a way for me to teach my kids skills and life lessons as a parent and a coach, and I wish that they can continue to learn from me for as long as I’m able to teach them.”

Advertisement

—

“On January 7th, our family lost our home and all of our belongings in the Eaton Fire. It has been a long and emotional journey, but our home is finally close to being rebuilt. As we work on creating a fresh start, we are focusing on bringing joy and togetherness back into our lives. One of the things I look forward to most is spending time with my grandkids when they come to visit. Having a Clippers basketball hoop would give us a special place to play, bond, and create new memories after everything we have been through.”

—

“My name is Dominic, and I am 10 years old. When I was 2 years old, I was placed in the foster care system. I stayed in different homes until I was 7, and that was also the year I moved in with my grandparents as a foster child. It was a hard time in my life, especially because that was also the year my father passed away. When I was 7, I also discovered something that changed everything for me — basketball. I started playing to help me deal with stress and to take my mind off the things that hurt me the most. Whenever I’m on the court, I feel free. I feel strong. I feel like myself. I’ve been playing basketball from the age of 7 until now, and it has become a huge part of my life. I’m really inspired by my coaches at Obergon Park, Los Angeles County Park, where I play every season. The fee to play is low, and without that, I probably wouldn’t have had this chance. My coaches believe in me so much, and that pushes me to keep going and keep getting better. Basketball has helped me grow, stay focused, and stay positive. That’s why getting a basketball hoop would mean a lot to me. It would give me a chance to practice more, get stronger, and keep doing something that helps me every single day.”

The Clippers are hoping to give out 5,600 outside hoops and there’s plenty left, so tell your stories here.

Advertisement

Boys basketball

Devin Wright drives to the basket during his 23-point effort against Mira Costa on Friday. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

It’s a big week ahead in boys basketball. Harvard-Westlake (21-2) faces two challenging Mission League games, first at No. 1 Sierra Canyon on Wednesday (good luck on getting a ticket), then hosting Sherman Oaks Notre Dame on Saturday.

Redondo Union took control of the Bay League title race by routing rival Mira Costa behind Devin Wright. Here’s the report. Wright had a big weekend, also scoring 31 points in a win over JSerra.

Calabasas came away with a double overtime win over Oaks Christian on a three at the buzzer by Noah Simon. It was the first Marmonte League loss to Oaks Christian since the 2023-24 season.

Noah Simon delivers victory for Calabasas in double overtime vs. Oaks Christian with buzzer beater three. pic.twitter.com/Tv4A6f0F3V — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 15, 2026

NaVorro Bowman of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame goes up for shot against St. Francis. (Craig Weston)

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame turned up the defensive pressure and blew out St. Francis 71-48 by containing 7-foot-4 center Cherif Milloga. Here’s the report.

Advertisement

Let’s see. It’s ok to put your hands on 7-4 center. pic.twitter.com/YpQnc0PO0r — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 16, 2026

After watching Notre Dame players push, grab and pull Milloga all night with the officials doing little to stop them, the question becomes: Why is a 7-4 center being treated differently than a 6-8 or smaller center? Fouls would have been called if Notre Dame’s aggressive defenders were using the same tactics against smaller players. Officials are going to need to study long and hard how to deal with Milloga if St. Francis makes the playoffs.

Notre Dame’s Josiah Nance, left, and St. Francis’ Cherif Millogo battle for position in the paint during a recent game. (Craig Weston)

There’s nothing in the rulebook that says to treat 7-4 centers differently and let the defenders batter him. And the Mission League tournament will be an interesting test case to see if things change. At least Milloga learned a lesson. He was called for three offensive fouls showing his frustration with the physicality of the defense.

Crossroads has moved into position to be the Gold Coast League favorite with wins over Brentwood and Windward. The addition of Shalen Sheppard from Brentwood has been big, and now Mater Dei transfer Evan Willis is back from an injury. He had 12 points and 10 rebounds in the 56-46 win over Windward.

Rodney Westmoreland of Santa Margarita made a crazy, off-balance three at the buzzer to give Santa Margarita a three-point win over JSerra.

Advertisement

Cleveland continues to look like the team to beat in West Valley League basketball. Here’s the report. And watch out for Cleveland sophomore Sho Evans, who’s beginning to hit threes.

Servite failed in its attempt to end a 51-game Trinity League losing streak, falling to Orange Lutheran.

Grayson Coleman of Milken is averaging 23 points and has scored 29 and 30 points in his last two games.

Jack Levey scored 40 points, making 11 of 13 threes, in a win over Westchester.

The annual Nike Extravaganza will be held at Mater Dei on Friday and Saturday.

Jan. 23-24 Nike Extravaganza at Mater Dei. pic.twitter.com/cn0oRrkPlV — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 15, 2026

The late David Greenwood had his jersey retired by Verbum Dei on Friday night.

Here’s this week’s top 25 rankings by The Times.

Girls basketball

A trip back east for the Hoophall Classic didn’t go well for Ontario Christian and Sierra Canyon, both of whom were beaten respectively by East Coast powers Bishop McNamara from Maryland and Long Island Lutheran from New York. It was Ontario Christian’s first defeat after 21 consecutive wins and Sierra Canyon suffered only its second defeat. Kaleena Smith had 25 points for Ontario Christian and Jerzy Robinson scored 33 points for Sierra Canyon.

Mater Dei won its game on Friday at the Hoophall Classic.

No. 2 Bishop McNamara (MD) def. no. 1 Ontario Christian (CA) 57-55 on a WILD final sequence!



5 ⭐️ junior Qandace Samuels got the game-winning bucket, completing a ten-point fourth quarter comeback 😳 @BMacLadyHoops pic.twitter.com/kVn2C8koZW — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) January 17, 2026

Advertisement

There’s a big one-day tournament at Rosary on Monday. Here’s the report.

The big upset of the week was Santa Margarita knocking off JSerra in a Trinity League game.

Here’s the top 20 rankings in Southern California.

Soccer

In a key City Section girls’ soccer match, Cleveland and Granada Hills fought to a 1-1 tie. Cleveland remains the City title favorite. El Camino Real came through with a 1-0 win over Granada Hills on a goal by Jordyn Kogan, the daughter of ECR boys coach Ian Kogan.

The most recent member of the Kogan Family has arrived & is making an impact on ECR Girls Soccer. Jordyn Kogan scores the go ahead header to help bring a 1-0 win against Granada Hills tonight.



Daughter of Ian Kogan. Current teacher & CIF Championship Coach for the boys program. pic.twitter.com/SJBwBQ61nN — ECR Athletics Alumni Updates ~~ (@ecrathletics) January 17, 2026

No. 1-ranked Santa Margarita (13-0) will have its unbeaten record challenged by Mater Dei on Monday.

Cathedral (11-2-2) showed that it intends to win the Del Rey League this season after a 6-1 blitz of defending champion Bishop Amat.. Then the Phantoms played rival Salesian to a 0-0 tie.

Advertisement

The first CIF state championships in boys and girls soccer are set for March 13-14 in Sacramento at the same time as basketball championships. Soccer will be held at Natomas HS. 10 championship games for boys and girls from Division 1 through 5. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 15, 2026

Carson’s Marco Cruz scored three goals in the Colts’ 3-2 win over San Pedro.

The first CIF state soccer championships will be held March 13-14 in Sacramento. There will be five divisions for boys and five for girls. It will be held the same time as the basketball championship. A big problem is that the state cup for boys club teams begins on March 14, and that will create issues for several players.

Chris Fields III gets ready

Carson quarterback Chris Fields III, the City Section offensive player of the year, is already preparing for 2026. (Craig Weston)

Quarterback Chris Fields III, the City Section offensive player of the year, is already preparing for the 2026 season by trying to get faster and stronger.

Here’s the report.

JV teams can be for development

Drew Anderson of Santa Margarita is a former JV player committed to Oregon State. (Nick Koza)

Advertisement

There’s not many schools left that use their junior varsity basketball teams for development, but there are plenty of success stories.

Three of the stars from this season — Drew Anderson of Santa Margarita, Pierce Thompson of Harvard-Westlake and Isaiah Williamson of Los Alamitios — started out as freshmen on their JV team.

Here’s a look at how schools are using JV teams for development _ sometimes.

Notes . . . .

Long Beach Poly grad Travon Patterson has been hired as the school’s new football coach. He was hired as receivers coach three years ago. He also played for USC. . . .

St. Bernard has become the latest private school looking for a new football coach. There’s been openings at Bishop Montgomery, Bishop Alemany, JSerra, St. Paul and St. Francis. . . .

Joe Podzimek is the new softball coach at Bishop Montgomery. . . .

A high school basketball player in Arizona scored 100 points in a game. Here’s the report. . . .

New UCLA football coach Bob Chesney and several of his assistants were at Mater Dei on Thursday for the opening of off-season drills, a sign the Bruins are no longer going to allow the school’s top athletes to pick USC without competition. They also visited St. John Bosco, Bellflower and Orange Lutheran last week, among other schools . . .

Advertisement

Pete Smolin is the new football coach at Don Lugo. . . .

Aaryn Washington, a junior cornerback at Mater Dei committed to USC, announced he will play his senior season for IMG Academy in Florida. . . .

Jake Brande, a 6-foot-7 pitcher at Palm Desert committed to Cal Poly, has transferred to Rancho Christian after the family decided to move to Temecula following the death of his brother, Johnny, from cancer.

The high school football transfer portal continues to gain momentum.

From the archives: Coleman Shelton

Los Angeles Rams center Coleman Shelton. (Terrance Williams / Associated Press)

Former Loyola High offensive lineman Coleman Shelton has been one of the unsung heroes for the Rams playing center and helping Matthew Stafford have an MVP-like season. He was at Washington for five years and went undrafted in 2018. He’s been in the NFL since signing as a free agent and won a Super Bowl with the Rams.

Here’s a story from 2012 when he was a 6-foot-4, 280-pound high school player.

Here’s a story from 2021 explaining Shelton’s background.

Advertisement

Recommendations

From the Washington Post, a story on the rising prices to participate in youth sports.

From the San Gabriel Valley Tribune, a story on former Taft coach Derrick Taylor getting Blair into the Rio Hondo League title hunt.

From KTLA, a story on how San Juan Hills football coach Robert Frith had his life saved by an off duty fire fighter.

From the San Diego Union-Tribune, a story on a star high school football player in San Diego who says “almost the whole Trinity League” tried to recruit him.

Tweets you might have missed

St. Bernard is the latest private school to have an opening for football coach, joining Bishop Montgomery. Both hit rock bottom after the Money Man tried to help. St. Bernard has had a team the last two years and top athletic facilities are coming. pic.twitter.com/SI5WQYSuwy — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 12, 2026

That’s grandfather Bailey with fifth-grade son of Toby, a soccer star like his mom. pic.twitter.com/WEyFYANHfo — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 14, 2026

5 Star Christian Collins went OFF last night leading St. John Bosco with 23 points and 10 rebounds in an 85–64 rivalry win over Mater Dei 😤😤 @_ChristianC11_ pic.twitter.com/G5COJTdliy — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 15, 2026

Former Chino Hills star LaMelo Ball becoming 'emotional leader' for Charlotte Hornets https://t.co/AcAagGEXky — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) January 16, 2026

Advertisement

High schools are not allowed to recruit other teams' players. What should CIF do to prevent something that's going on year after year without consequences? — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 17, 2026

Prep talk: St. Francis standout golfer Jaden Soong meets 7-foot-4 classmate https://t.co/NOQPX7ueLY — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 18, 2026

Until next time....

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com , and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer .