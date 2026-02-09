Prep Rally: Undefeated Elsinore has a story you don’t want to miss

Co-head coaches Peter Rettinger (left) and Rick Wolter have Elsinore at 28-0 and have coached together for 32 years.

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. I’m Eric Sondheimer. Playoff pairings have been announced for high school basketball. There’s only one unbeaten team left and what an intriguing story.

Unbeaten Elsinore stands alone

There’s only one unbeaten team in the Southern Section basketball playoffs. And what an intriguing story regarding 28-0 Elsinore.

Back in 1974, when Elsinore when 27-0 until losing at the L.A. Sports Arena in the Division 1-A final, Peter Rettinger rode to the game as a middle school student on the rooter bus and Rick Wolter played in the game as a sophomore.

They’ve been co-head coaches at Elsinore for 32 years. This season, they have a top junior guard in Kamrynn Nathan, averaging 25.2 points. “He’s fun to watch because he’s really creative,” Rettinger said.

Elsinore won the Mountain Pass League and has wins over Chino Hills, Murrieta Valley and Murrieta Mesa. Elsinore was placed in the Division 2 playoffs and opens at home Wednesday against Sonora.

Much has changed since Rettinger was a student at Elsinore, which used to be the only high school in the “Valley” from Corona to Temecula. Now there’s two new high schools in Elsinore, three in Temecula and three in Murrieta.

Wolter retired from teaching and Rettinger is still teaching.

“We’ve always had a positive experience,” Rettinger said. “The parents realized we are the product of the valley and tried to do the best we can with whatever we team have.”

They’re a true neighborhood team supported by loyal neighborhood families.

Boys basketball

The Southern Section playoff pairings released Saturday includes Sierra Canyon as the No. 1 seed for the Open Division. There are 12 teams and four divisions for pool play. Here’s a look.

Here are the Southern Section pairings.

Kaiden Bailey of Santa Margarita had zero points against St. John Bosco but contributed eight assists. (Dylan Stewart / 1550 Sports)

The McDonald’s All-America Game revealed its rosters for the boys and girls games. Here’s the report.

Santa Margarita won the first Trinity League tournament with a 57-56 win over St. John Bosco. Here’s the report.

St. Bernard won the Del Rey League title behind junior guard Brandon Granger. Here’s the report.

Thousand Oaks’ Dylan McCord has had a great senior year shooting threes. He had 43 points and 10 threes in a win over Newbury Park. Here’s a report.

Palisades won its first Western League title in 30 years and gained the No. 1 seed for the City Section Open Division playoffs. Here’s the City playoff seedings.

Sun Valley Poly coach Joe Wyatt guided his team to a 12-0 record in the East Valley League and 28 consecutive league wins. Here’s the report.

The Times’ final regular season top 25 basketball rankings.

Girls basketball

Sophomore forward Kiara Wakabi helped Birmingham win its 32nd West League game in a row.

(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Birmingham won the West Valley League title in a close game over Granada Hills and is seeded No. 2 for the City Section Open Division playoffs behind Westchester. Here’s a look at the Patriots’ win over Granada Hills.

Andrea Antonio, a freshman at Hamilton, scored 54 points in her team’s 85-83 overtime win over Palisades.

The Southern Section Open Division pairings were released, and the top three seeds are Ontario Christian, Etiwanda and Sierra Canyon.

Darby Dunn | Canyon HS 28’ | 5’7” PG



Regular season:

26 Points Per Game

7.4 Rebounds

4.4 Assists

3.6 Steals



CIF SS Rankings:

#3 Free Throws

#4 Field Goals

#7 Points Per Game



Foothill League:

#1 PPG, FGM, FT, Steals (102), & Assists

#2 3PT Made (72), Rebounds, & Double Doubles pic.twitter.com/Cn19KAwrkx — Statham Academy (@StathamAcademy) February 7, 2026

Bow ties for Reggie

Reggie Morris Jr., in 2013. He has a collection of bow ties he brings out for the playoffs. (Nick Koza)

It’s time to break out the bow ties for Reggie Morris Jr., the head basketball coach at Redondo Union. He has won Southern Section titles coaching at Redondo, Leuzinger and St. Bernard. He won a City title at Fairfax.

Here’s what Morris has to say about preparing to challenge Sierra Canyon and others in the Open Division playoffs.

Super Bowl connections

Patriots special teams player Brenden Schooler during his high school days at Mission Viejo. (Los Angeles Times)

Southern California was well represented in Sunday’s Super Bowl, with former local high school players on the rosters of the Seahawks and Patriots.

Here’s a look at the path those players took and why they made it, according to their high school coaches.

During Super Bowl week, the two NFL rookies of the year announced were from Southern California. Receiver Tetairoa McMillan from Servite and the Carolina Panthers and linebacker Carson Schwesinger from Oaks Christian, UCLA and the Cleveland Browns.

Wrestling

The City Section boys and girls wrestling championships will be held Saturday night at Roybal. Admission is $12. There’s a $5 parking charge.

The Southern Section individual championships will have six divisional finals Friday and Saturday at Westminster, Fountain Valley, Canyon Springs, Great Oak, Moorpark and Glenn. It will help determine qualifiers for the Masters Meet at Sonora on Feb. 20. Admission is $14.

Redondo Union won its first Southern Section Division 6 boys wrestling championship. El Modena won Division 5. Corona took Division 4. South Torrance took Division 3. Temecula Valley won Division 2. St. John Bosco won Division 1.

🚨 HOT OFF THE PRESS 🗞️



Introducing your 2026 CIF-SS @SoCaliFord Division 1 Girls Dual Wrestling Champions the Santa Ana Saints! 🤼‍♀️#CIFSSWrestling pic.twitter.com/FKTA7g7G02 — CIF Southern Section (@CIFSS) February 6, 2026

Santa Ana won the Diviison 1 girls title. Chaparral won Division 2. Oxnard Pacifica took Division 3. Sonora won Division 4.

Soccer

Palos Verdes is seeded No. 1 for the Open Division boys competition. Mater Dei is seeded No. 2.

Here’s the boys pairings.

Santa Margarita is seeded No. 1 in Open Division girls.

Here’s the Southern Section girls pairings.

The City Section playoff pairings will be announced Monday.

Notes . . .

Orange Lutheran coach Rod Sherman. (Nick Koza)

There will be three new head football coaches in the Trinity League this fall after Orange Lutheran announced that Rod Sherman was no longer the football coach and Chris Reinert resigned at Servite. JSerra hired Hardy Nickerson as its new coach. Here’s the report on Sherman’s departure. Here’s the report on Reinert’s departure and the many changes happening in the nation’s toughest football league. . . .

The National Federation of State High School Assn. football rules committee has clarified and strengthened a rule that prohibits slapping the head of any player on offense or defense. Here are the rule changes for 2026. . . .

High school volleyball teams will now be permitted to designate up to two libero players during each set, creating additional participation opportunities without needing to use a substitution. Effective next season. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 5, 2026

Noah Thayer, who was one of the best kickers in the Southland until suffering an injury at JSerra, has committed to Cal Poly. . . .

Junior receiver Michael Farinas of Chaparral has committed to UCLA. . . .

Junior linebacker Mike Davis Jr. of Mater Dei has committed to UCLA. . . .

At the winter track championships at Arcadia, Servite's Jaelen Hunter ran the 300 in 33.02. Rosary girls had a big day sweeping the 60 and 150. Maliyah Collins won the 60 in 6.38 and 150 in 17.59. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 8, 2026

Jaslene Massey of Aliso Niguel had the seventh-best girls shot put effort in state history at the winter championships at Arcadia High with a mark of 52-10 1/4,

Junior receiver Tycen Johnson of Chaparral has committed to Arizona State. . . .

Sophomore all-league linebacker Allen Kennett V has transferred from Servite to Santa Margarita. . . .

Spud O’Neil, the baseball coach at Lakewood since 1984, has announced 2026 will be his final season. He has 970 victories over 52 seasons that includes stints at St. Anthony and Colton. . . .

RIP to former Lakewood basketball coach Tim Sweeney Sr., who died on Wednesday. The school gym is named after him. He was 241-140 at Lakewood and won a CIF title. His son, Tim Jr., was head coach at Riverside King for many years. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 5, 2026

The Coliseum League is getting a change for football in the fall. Moving out are Dymally and Fremont, which will be switching to the Metro and Exposition leagues. Moving in is Marquez, which will join Crenshaw, Dorsey, King/Drew and Washington Prep. . . .

Lorenzo Hernandez, who was football coach at Garfield from 1999 through 2024, is the leading candidate to become head coach at Whittier, which has Garfield’s former principal. Hernandez served as athletic director at Garfield since the fall. He’d be taking over a program that is headed to a new league if they select him. . . .

Eddie Ficklin has resigned as football coach at Cantwell Sacred-Heart. . . .

Matt Casey is the new football coach at Arlington. . . .

Eric Carnohan is the new director of aquatics at Servite. . . .

Chace Holley from Bay League champion Redondo Union has committed to Pepperdine.

From the archives: Robert Garcia

Former San Fernando football coach Robert Garcia is now an assistant coach at Bishop Alemany. (Robert Garcia)

Former San Fernando football coach Robert Garcia has joined Dennis Keyes’ staff as an assistant coach at Bishop Alemany.

He was head coach at San Fernando from 2011 until the summer of 2021, winning two City Section Division II titles and a Division I title. He left to run a family restaurant business. He has helped coach with Keyes before since both have sons playing youth football.

Here’s a 2012 interview after winning a City title.

Here’s a story from 2018 when the Rams recognized San Fernando.

Tweets you might have missed

😳🗣️ ONE FOR THE AGES! JORDEN WELLS - @Wellstwins28 brought the bizziled 🥶 to TX in the #60m 💨just like that….⏱️ 6.66 — NEW CALIFORNIA STATE RECORD 😤🔥Different speed. Different mindset. Thee Servite Speed is REAL. #CredoTrackClub #ThatServiteSpeed #StateRecord #TrackAndField pic.twitter.com/DFAZi4c2He — Coach Brandon Thomas (@ServiteTF) February 2, 2026

Loyola held a 50th reunion of its football championship team. pic.twitter.com/t6AyTmg3Ti — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 2, 2026

A month shy of his 91st birthday, Harold Mulhern is still coaching high school basketball at Wisconsin's Osseo-Fairchild High School. Asked when he'll know it's time to stop, Harold said wryly, "When I'm dead." #land10kstories pic.twitter.com/hZ0eN3NxEU — KARE 11 (@kare11) February 2, 2026

Emotional scene tonight in Colfax as beloved boys basketball head coach Reece Jenkin, battling stage 4 cancer, returned to the gym not to coach, but to support son Adrik on Senior Night. Colfax capped an undefeated regular season and Adrik led the way with 38 points in the win. pic.twitter.com/XdS8FNyrik — Andrew Quinn (@andrewquinny) February 4, 2026

Kylah Bennett (soccer) - Colo. Christian

Makenna Herrick (soccer) - Pitt. St.

Ellie White (flag/soccer) - Marymount

Malachi Wobrock (baseball) - MIT

Hayden Rhodes (baseball) - Embry-Riddle

Messiah Antwi (soccer) - CSUN

Jacob Paisano (football) - No. Colorado



Photo: Cole Franquiz pic.twitter.com/I49sL63OSy — Hart High School (@HartHigh) February 4, 2026

Class of 2026 Signing Day ✍️🐾

Jakob McKindley - NAU

Ben Tameifuna - EWU

Tyler George - Penn

Caleb Rye - Air Force

Boogie Williams - Wyoming

Keawe Browne - Boise St.

JD McKinley - Cal

Lucky Schirmer - Cal

Fifita Moore - Princeton

Zander Lewis - VMI #Cen10Division1 — Corona Centennial Football (@Cen10Football) February 4, 2026

Dennis Keyes, new Alemany football coach, is guest tonight at 5 on Friday Night Live. Here's an excerpt and great lesson for high school athletes how important it is to not just rely on your sport for life. He became artist and teacher. pic.twitter.com/kLj168UXna — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 5, 2026

Wall is updated! Alumni game in 2 days! pic.twitter.com/KmIhW3aefR — ECR Baseball (@Ecrbaseball) February 5, 2026

Dave Ettinger and Dylan Smith are the Don Shula High School Coaches of the Year.

pic.twitter.com/ot6XxX1cTL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 6, 2026

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold on his hoops background: "Playing multiple sports was huge for me growing up. I was always in the moment. Whenever I was playing football, football was my favorite sport ... and right when I transitioned into basketball, basketball was the main thing." — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 5, 2026

The next generation of Clausen boys are in first and second grade. Casey and Jett. The dads are going to have sore arms by the time the boys reach high school. pic.twitter.com/PZra58o1T2 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 7, 2026

Garden Grove Pacifica phenom. https://t.co/xKGFqfEnCp — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 8, 2026

Until next time....

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com , and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer .