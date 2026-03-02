Prep Rally: Sierra Canyon makes history during a great weekend of championship basketball

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. I’m Eric Sondheimer. The state basketball playoff pairings are out, but let’s look back on quite a weekend of championship basketball.

Sierra Canyon double

Sierra Canyon’s Jerzy Robinson drives against Ontario Christian’s Kaleena Smith in the first half of the Southern Section Open Division championship game. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

For the first time in the history of the Southern Section Open Division, one school swept the boys and girls titles: Sierra Canyon.

The girls final drew the largest individual game crowd at Toyota Arena, with Sierra Canyon and All-American Jerzy Robinson upsetting Ontario Christian and All-American Kaleena Smith 69-62. Robinson scored 32 points. Smith scored 30 points.

“What a battle,” Sierra Canyon coach Alicia Komaki said. “There were a lot of top players on that court.”

The duel between Robinson and Smith, however, was one to remember. The 5-foot-4 Smith was purposely being guarded by the 6-1 Robinson.

“Jerzy is an elite defender and can guard anybody,” Komaki said. “She was going to do whatever she could to win.”

Here’s the report.

Maxi Adams of Sierra Canyon rises to deliver a dunk against Harvard-Westlake in Open Division championship game. (Steve Galluzzo)

In the boys final, heavily favored Sierra Canyon saw its lead drop to three points with 19.3 seconds left before prevailing over a stubborn Harvard-Westlake team 59-53. Here’s the report.

In Southern Section Division 1, Crean Lutheran held off JSerra. In Division 2, Bishop Amat routed Hesperia. Here’s the report.

Palisades’ OJ Popoola, right, grabs an offensive rebound during Palisades’ 75-56 win over Cleveland in the City Section Open Division championship game on Feb. 27, 2026. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Palisades won the City Section Open Division boys title, the first upper division title for the Dolphins since 1969. Here’s the report.

State playoffs

The state basketball playoffs begin this week with regional action. The finals are March 13-14 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Here’s the link to pairings.

Sierra Canyon received the No. 1 seed for boys and girls in the Open Division. The teams will host a doubleheader Saturday night, with the boys hosting the winner of Santa Margarita-Redondo Union and girls playing Sage Hills. Redondo Union was once considered to be the strongest challenger to Sierra Canyon but was upset in the Open Division playoffs. That matchup of two pressing teams would be quite interesting if Redondo Union can get past Santa Margarita.

Harvard-Westiake boys will host the winner of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Santa Maria St. Joseph on Saturday. The top girls game will take place Saturday matching Etiwanda at Ontario Christian.

Division 1 boys looks like a strong 16-team field with La Mirada seeded No. 1 and hosting Mater Dei on Tuesday.

Baseball

Star center fielder Anthony Murphy of Corona has added closing duties this season. The Panthers are 4-0. (Nick Koza)

Last season, Corona had as its closer shortstop Billy Carlson, who became a first-round draft pick. This season, center fielder Anthony Murphy has taken over as a closer, throwing 92 mph fastball for the 4-0 Panthers.

No. 1 St. John Bosco and No. 2 Orange Lutheran began their seasons with shutouts relying on their aces, Julian Garcia and Gary Morse, respectively.

Oaks Christian won the Easton tournament championship and is 5-0. The Sheffer brothers, Carson and Ryan, have been performing well.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame is 4-0 and getting strong hitting from catcher Jacob Madrid, who had two home runs in a win over El Dorado. James Tronstein of Harvard-Westlake has seven hits in 10 at-bats.

El Segundo has several players off the 2023 El Segundo Little League championshp team making major contributions during its 4-0 start. Logan Brooks, the older brother of Loyola freshman Brody Brooks, has 10 RBIs.

Here’s this week’s top 25 rankings by The Times.

Softball

No. 1-ranked Norco is 4-0 behind its two college-bound pitchers, Coral Williams and Parker May.

Oaks Christian has started 6-0 and picked up wins over Huntington Beach and Mater Dei last week.

1 am proud to announce that in my junior year l was able to beat my freshman year record by getting 19 strikeouts! This means so much to me because this game was mentally and physically tough, despite the situation I knew my team mates me needed so I continued to work hard! pic.twitter.com/eo7ykL27e7 — Darla Sanchez (@DarlaSan2027) February 28, 2026

Granada Hills, one of the top teams in the City Section, will be tested this week with games against Sierra Canyon and Oaks Christian.

Track and field

Servite’s 4 x 100 relay team ran the second-fast time in state history at 40.05 in a stunning display of speed for this early in the track season at the Mustang Roundup at Trabuco Hills. The team was made up of Jorden Wells, Benjamin Harris, Kamil Pelovello and Jace Wells.

Maximo Zavaleta of King ran the 3,200 in 9:07.81 and the 1,600 in 4:09.86. Harris won the 100 in 10.46. Pelovello ran the 200 in 21.19.

Rosary’s girls 4 x 100 relay team won in 45.96 seconds. Maliyah Collins, a sophomore at Rosary, won the 100 in 11.77 and the 200 in 24.13

Best individual mark of the day in California so far is Oak Hills junior Quran Clayton Jr. rocketing to a wind-legal 10.29 for 100 meters at the Saddle Up Invitational! That's equal #9 in state history and the fastest ever in February!! OHHHH MYYYY!!! — Rich Gonzalez (@PrepCalTrack) March 1, 2026

10.61 season opener for the 100m!! Only going to get better and better watch💲 pic.twitter.com/rRWEcBoHCf — AJ McBean (@ajmcbean11) February 28, 2026

Soccer

El Camino Real’s boys soccer team celebrates winning the City Section Open Division title for a second consecutive season. (Eliza Lotterstein)

Rivals El Camino Real and Birmingham had another dramatic City Section Open Division boys final, with El Camino Real winning on penalty kicks. Here’s the report. Cleveland won the girls Open Division championship over Granada Hills.

Mater Dei boys and Santa Margarita girls won Southern Section championships in the Open Division.

The regional playoffs begin Tuesday with the first state championships taking place March 13-14 in Sacramento.

Here are the pairings.

Phenom freshman Kennedy Clark scores back to back goals to put The Webb Schools up 4-0 over Buckley in the CIF Divison 8 championship. That is goal 68….and 69 of the season. @latsondheimer @SGVNSports pic.twitter.com/qzLmsZtraJ — Brian Kays (@coachkays) March 1, 2026

Here’s the complete championship scores.

Soccer fiasco

To say the City Section soccer playoffs were a mess would be an understatement.

Six teams were removed from the playoffs via forfeits for having ineligible players who broke CIF rule 600 by playing in an outside competition during their season. The Southern Section had one school forfeit in its playoffs, Calabasas, in Division 3, allowing Los Alamitos to be named champion.

Here’s the rundown.

A shoutout for turning in cheaters

Let’s hear it for the snitches, informers, tattletales.

If the issues in high school sports are ever going to be fixed, then cheaters need to be exposed.

Here’s a look at what’s wrong and what’s right in coming forward.

Robert Garrett still waits

From 2011, longtime Crenshaw football coach Robert Garrett talks to De’Anthony Thomas, one of his best former players. (Robert S. Helfman)

The mysterious absence of Crenshaw football coach Robert Garrett continues. The winningest coach in City Section history with 300 victories was put on administrative leave last August on the eve of the team’s season opener. March marks the eighth month of no action on his case. He sits at home, checks in on his computer, receives full pay and waits.

Here’s a look at his predicament in the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Notes . . .

Slava Shahbazyan from Birmingham High School. State champion 165 pounds. pic.twitter.com/saebgIr4tH — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 1, 2026

At the state wrestling championships, among the winners was Birmingham’s Slava Shahbazyan at 165 and two St. John Bosco wrestlers, Jesse Grajeda at144 pounds and Michael Romero at 150 pounds. Here’s the link to complete results. . . .

Chris Williams is the new football coach at Covina. He was head coach at Diamond Ranch. . . .

Ed Hematsiraki, 21, is the new boys basketball coach at Glendale High. . . .

Jeff Bailey is the new Head Football Coach & District's Asst

Director of Strength and Conditioning Coach at Beverly Hills High School. He was board approved and introduced tonight at their board meeting. This video was shown. pic.twitter.com/6nVex23JDe — Chris Fore (@chriscfore) February 25, 2026

Jeff Bailey has left Yorba Linda after 16 years as football coach and two Southern Section titles to become head coach at Beverly Hills, which was 0-9 last season. He’ll be making $205,000 a year. Here’s the report. . . . .

Scott Dodge is the new boys basketball coach at Godinez. . . .

Troy has opening for boys basketball coach. . . .

Will Burr is out at Harvard-Westlake after just one season as girls basketball coach. . . .

Anthony Jackson, who had a successful nine-year run as head football coach at Los Angeles High, is the new head coach at South East. . . .

Greg Fontenette has resigned as boys basketball coach at Valencia. . . .

VIDEO: Tara Davis-Woodhall, the amazing young woman and Olympic gold medalist with the multi-million-dollar smile put her money where that smile is, making a tremendous $100K donation to the @AHS_Chargers Agoura HS track and field program at today’s Tara Davis Invitational!… pic.twitter.com/fSMFesh9jb — Rich Gonzalez (@PrepCalTrack) February 28, 2026

Tara Davis-Woodhall, an Olympic track and field champion from Agoura who sponsored the school’s invitational Saturday, announced she was making a $100,000 donation to the track and field program. . . .

Freshman golfer William Hudson of St. John Bosco won the Servite Invitational. Here’s the report.

From the archives: Marques Johnson

One of the greatest former City Section high school basketball players, Marques Johnson, celebrated his 70th birthday with his annual dunk. The former Crenshaw High and UCLA player is a beloved basketball legend from Los Angeles. He has a daughter playing basketball for Windward.

He just finished a new book, “Crenshaw Chronicles.”

Still dunking at 70 years old!!! 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/2CGYFac1Hd — Elder Marques Johnson (@olskool888) February 23, 2026

He was inducted into the City Section sports Hall of Fame in 2013.

Tyus Edney needed 4.8 seconds to keep UCLA dancing 25 years ago today https://t.co/LCKvKtAMc0 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 19, 2020

His call on radio when UCLA’s Tyus Edney scored on a layup in 1995 during the Bruins’ title run and he yelled, “Yeah baby!” remains something UCLA fans never forget.

Former Loyola and Stanford kicker Conrad Ukropina is supposed to be on the next Bachelorette. Let's see if he brings a tee somewhere. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 23, 2026

Amalia Holgun, the last high school player from Kobe and Gigi’s Mambas basketball team, was honored with a concrete Kobe mural from the opposing Ontario Christian girls team.



Amalia has committed to the University of Texas where she will wear number 2. 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/BRQl7DxVWq — Kobe Bryant Stories & Motivation (@kobehighlight) February 26, 2026

It's true the ability to attend high schools with online classes no matter where you live is changing high school sports in California. Palisades basketball is on the verge of winning City title with several key players online outside of their main attendance area. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 26, 2026

The 2021 L.A. Times all-star football team is looking pretty good with at least five future NFL players on the team. https://t.co/vFbFxnm6Vu — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 27, 2026

In this week's episode of 'Friday Night Live,' @latsondheimer + @RandyRosenbloom talk to new Servite football coach Rick Garretson about his vision for the team and what he hopes to achieve in his return to the school. pic.twitter.com/KAfSEXYccB — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) February 27, 2026

People in high school baseball still don't get it. They celebrate a pitcher throwing 90 mph and giving up runs vs. a pitcher throwing 84 mph and giving up no runs. I'll take the no runs guy every time. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 27, 2026

Eddie Villeda ‘22 has signed with LAFC2!



Villeda was the Gatorade & CIF Player of the Year his senior season at Servite after leading the Friars to a Trinity League, CIF and Regional State Championship. He went on play 4 years at UCSB before turning pro. #credo #ForeverAFriar pic.twitter.com/bJaijEpSzL — Servite Soccer (@ServiteSoccer) February 28, 2026

National Champ at 17! 🏆

Cooper Lutkenhaus claims his FIRST U.S national title in the 800m in 1:46.68. 🙌



📺 NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/eotyrmZnZs — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) March 1, 2026

Until next time....

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com , and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer .