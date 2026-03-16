Prep Rally: Southern California dominates top divisions at state basketball finals

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. I’m Eric Sondheimer. The champions have been crowned in high school basketball and soccer. What a weekend it was in Sacramento.

Get our high school sports newsletter Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

Champions

Damien players celebrate their state Division I boys’ basketball title victory over Folsom at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on March 13, 2026. (Greg Stein)

In the highest divisions at the CIF state championships at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Southern California basketball teams continue to dominate.

Sierra Canyon and Ontario Christian were crowned Open Division boys and girls champions, respectively. Sierra Canyon overcame the loss of Maxi Adams to an ankle injury in the first quarter to defeat Richmond Salesian 78-70. Here’s the report.

Advertisement

Kaleena Smith of Ontario Christian gets emotional in the first half at Golden 1 Center against Archbishop Mitty. (Greg Stein)

Ontario Christian received another standout performance from junior guard Kaleena Smith to defeat Archbishop Mitty 56-49. Here’s the report.

Damien won Division I for coach Mike LeDuc. Here’s the report. Corona Centennial’s one-two punch of Sydney Douglas and Cyndee Bryant led the Huskies to the Division I girls title. Here’s the report.

Advertisement

Sylmar and Birmingham came up short trying to become the first City Section teams from the San Fernando Valley to win state titles. Sylmar was beaten in Division V. Here’s the report. Birmingham settled for runner-up in Division III. Here’s the report.

El Dorado’s girls’ team broke through in Division III. Here’s the report.

Soccer

Garfield goalkeeper Javier Zarate gets his photo taken with CIF executive director Ron Nocetti at state soccer finals. Garfield lost 2-0 in Division V. (CIF)

Garfield was beaten in the Division V state boys final 2-0 by Branson. But sophomore goalie Javier Zarate continues to impress. Here’s a look at his impact.

Mater Dei deserves the name soccer school of the West. The Monarchs won boys and girls state titles in Division I. The boys defeated Salinas Everett Alvarez 2-1. The girls defeated unbeaten Bishop O’Dowd 2-0. Los Alamitos won Division III boys over Watsonville 1-0. Irvine University won Division IV 3-2.

Baseball

Freshman Louis Lappe of Harvard-Westlake receives congratulations after his first high school hit. (Craig Weston)

Advertisement

Freshman Louis Lappe of Harvard-Westlake, the former El Segundo Little League star who gained national fame for his walk-off home run at the Little League World Series in 2023, hit his first high school home run on Wednesday.

A moment in time. The first career home run for freshman Louis Lappe. Courtesy Harvard-Westlake. I think he’s going to hit plenty more. pic.twitter.com/jESpnQC6YN — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 12, 2026

Let’s just say he was a little excited.

Brody Schumaker of Santa Margarita had four hits, including a grand slam, and seven RBIs in a win over Los Osos. He has struck out once in 34 at-bats.

Landon Hovermale of Norco has allowed no runs in 18 2/3 innings this season. (Nick Koza)

Norco has one of the hottest pitchers around in Landon Hovermale, who has given up no runs in 18 2/3 innings. Here was his latest performance.

It appears Southern Section is considering reducing teams to the Division 1 baseball playoffs with a smaller division and multiple games. Rest of teams would go in other divisions. Recommended by advisory committee. Only D1. Let's see what turns out. Sounds like soccer playoffs. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 11, 2026

Advertisement

Foothill pitchers have thrown three consecutive shutouts.

There’s every indication that the Southern Section is going to introduce a new playoff format for Division 1 baseball only. It’s expected to be a 16-team tournament broken into four pools with double elimination leading to the quarterfinals with the top two teams in each pool advancing, followed by single elimination. The baseball advisory committee has been pushing for such a tournament in Division 1 for years.

Here’s this week’s top 25 rankings by The Times.

Softball

Emily Yoon of El Dorado threw a no-hitter in a win over Villa Park in a league opener.

Here’s last week’s top 20 softball rankings, with unbeaten Murrieta Mesa leading the way.

Track and field

California state leader and meet record 10.27 wind legal for Servite’s Benjamin Harris at the Redondo Nike Track Festival! 📸: Bob Leetch pic.twitter.com/SXr4bESsVJ — Rich Gonzalez (@PrepCalTrack) March 14, 2026

Benjamin Harris of Servite turned on the speed at Redondo Union on Saturday, running a wind legal 10.27 seconds in the 100 meters.

Advertisement

Moorpark Track & Field throws down the hammer!! Varsity Boys & JV sweep, Varsity Girls takes down Camarillo for the 1st time in a decade! Jr. Davis Benson sets TWO school records 14.30 110H, 38.82 300H and our Girls 4x100 Record gets broken at 48.26!! WHAT A DAY! @davistbenson pic.twitter.com/GBN8FxWwDZ — Christian Dearborn (@CoachDearborn) March 12, 2026

One of the most versatile track and field athletes this season has to be junior Davis Benson of Moorpark. He’s putting up good marks in a variety of events. He’s already set school records in the 110 hurdles of 14.30 and the 300 hurdles in 38.82. And he’s gearing up for a high jump showdown later in the season with Sherman Oaks Notre Dame’s JJ Harel. Benson has gone 6-10.

🚨 FASTEST IN LA CITY IN 17 YEARS! — Carson HS and @USC_Track_Field -bound senior Jayden Rendon wins the Bob Bacan boys 110-meter hurdles at the Redondo Track Festival in a lifetime-best 13.91, the fastest by a @CIFLACS athlete since Dale Morgan in 2009! 📸 : @jeffturner pic.twitter.com/Rmw9uj7dWC — Rich Gonzalez (@PrepCalTrack) March 14, 2026

Carson’s Jayden Rendon stamped himself as a state contender in the 110 hurdles with a time of 13.91 at Redondo Union.

Lawrence Kensinger of Venice, another pupil of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame throwing coach Nick Garcia, is closing in on 60 feet in the shotput. He recorded a career-best 59-8.

Jaslene Massey just made California throwing history 🇺🇸



The Aliso Niguel senior launched the shot 16.53m (54’2.75”) to win Nike Indoor Nationals



#7 ALL-TIME in California high school history.@SBLiveCA @HighSchoolOnSI @Tarek_Fattal @latsondheimer @PrepCalTrack

🎥: @ArmoryNYC pic.twitter.com/S2NmUudKMA — Roland Padilla (@roland_padilla) March 14, 2026

Jaslene Massey of Aliso Niguel, already No. 1 in the state in the discus, won the Nike Indoor Nationals in the shotput at 54-2.75, seventh-best mark in California history. She also got a mark of 188-7 in the discus, second-best all-time.

Loyola’s Ejam Yohannes ran 400 meters in a state-leading 46.24. It was a school record.

Quincy Hearn may have had the best comeback win I've ever seen. The team set the meet record and 7th best time in California history. @Quincy_Hearn27 @USC_Athletics @NotreDame_HS @latsondheimer pic.twitter.com/OaoPjgFOFq — Jabari Hearn (@mrjabarihearn) March 15, 2026

Advertisement

Bob Johnson dies

Former Mission Viejo coach Bob Johnson died last week. He was 80. (Los Angeles Times)

High school football fans across Southern California were offering memories of Hall of Fame coach Bob Johnson after his passing Wednesay. He was 80.

Johnson won nine Southern Section titles coaching at Mission Viejo and El Toro.

Here’s the report.

Notes . . .

One of the best sporting events of the year happens Friday night when volleyball powers Mira Costa and Loyola face off at Mira Costa. . . .

Alfred Rowe has resigned after one season as football coach at Long Beach Jordan. . . .

Earl Sanchez has resigned as basketball coach at Sierra Vista. . . .

Former Gardena Serra and UCLA tight end Caleb Wilson has been hired as an assistant coach at Colorado State under former UCLA coach Jim Mora Jr. . . .

Luis Cruz Jr. is the new football coach at Sunny Hills. . . .

The top football player in the state for next season, Honor Fa’alave-Johnson of Cathedral Catholic, announced he has committed to USC.

From the archives: Mason Edwards

In 2023, Left-hander Mason Edwards of Palisades was one top pitchers in the City Section. Now he’s the ace at USC. (Steve Galluzzo)

Mason Edwards, a junior at USC from Palisades High, is off to one of the best starts by a pitcher in the nation. He entered last week having allowed no runs and only three hits in 24 innings while recording a 3-0 record. He gave up his first run of the season on Friday. He’s left-handed and has 42 strikeouts. He throws between 90 and 93 mph.

ELECTRIKKKKKKKKKKK

USC lefty Mason Edwards punches out 11 over 6+. 2 Hits allowed, now 3 hits, 42 K's over 24 innings. Riding FB 90-93, manipulates breaking ball 77-83, and CH 80-83. #MLBDraft @USC_Baseball @PG_Draft @PGCollegeBall pic.twitter.com/qQyY2E1W49 — Perfect Game California (@California_PG) March 8, 2026

Advertisement

Edwards has continued to improve at USC since his arrive in the fall of 2023.

Another good left-hander. USC commit Mason Edwards of Palisades. pic.twitter.com/woRLlVxhEp — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 15, 2023

Recommendations

From the Players Tribune, former El Toro pitcher pitcher Paul Skenes offers advice to Little Leaguers.

From the Daily Bruin, a story on Brentwood basketball coach Ryan Bailey, a former UCLA basketball standout.

From the Los Angeles Times, a story on former Chatsworth guard Alijah Arenas keeping his NBA dreams alive.

Tweets you might have missed

Trent McDuffie (St. John Bosco), Colby Parkinson (Oaks Christian), Coleman Shelton (Loyola), Quentin Lake (Mater Dei) are going to be Southern California heroes as they try to help the Rams win a Super Bowl in 2027. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 9, 2026

Monarch Nation, the 2026 Schedule is here! Mark your calendars 🗓️



\|/ pic.twitter.com/uyHrQronpW — Mater Dei Football (@MDFootball) March 11, 2026

🚨2026 Schedule Release🚨

See you in the fall! 🐾 pic.twitter.com/3odSRpn40B — Corona Centennial Football (@Cen10Football) March 12, 2026

I should also note that the Sunset League has won 5 tournaments this season



Corona Del Mar — Mira Costa/Redondo Union Tournament🏆



Marina — Portola Tournament🏆



Los Alamitos — Kennedy Tournament🏆



Newport Harbor — Tesoro Tournament🏆



Fountain Valley — Pacifica Tournament🏆 — OC Boys Volleyball (@ocboysvball) March 11, 2026

Advertisement

🎉Congratulations to the 2026 CIF Los Angeles City Section Girls Soccer⚽

🗣Open Division All- City pic.twitter.com/y0aRIYwcQb — CIF LA City Section (@CIFLACS) March 12, 2026

Chris Sailer Kicking is beyond proud of our very first student, lifelong friend, staff member & NFL Legend @nickfolk2



He has signed a 2-year deal with the @AtlantaFalcons at the age of 41!



Nick has lead the NFL in FG% for the past 3 straight years going a combined 70-73. pic.twitter.com/phADFiqToU — Chris Sailer Kicking (@Chris_Sailer) March 14, 2026

Until next time....

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com , and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer .