Prep Rally: Carlos Acuna and Jordan Lindsay help Birmingham baseball excel

Larkin Fleming of Birmingham lets out a roar. The Patriots swept El Camino Real in a two-game series.

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. I’m Eric Sondheimer. One week to go in the high school baseball regular season. Birmingham made a big move in the City Section.

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Birmingham rises

Sophomore catcher Jordan Lindsay is all smiles for Birmingham after RBI double in the fourth inning. (Craig Weston)

Two sophomores, pitcher Carlos Acuna and catcher Jordan Lindsay, rose up last week to push Birmingham to within one win of clinching the West Valley League baseball championship and earning a rare No. 1 seed for the City Section Open Division playoffs.

Birmingham was able to sweep El Camino Real. In the first game, the hitters started going to right field and knocked off the Royals 10-2. In the second game, the hitters came through again in a 9-1 victory.

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Acuna is set to start on the mound Monday against Cleveland, and that would wrap up the first league title for coach Matt Mowry since he took over the program in 2007. He’s won five City titles.

The big series this week in the City Section involves South Gate and Garfield. They are tied for first place in the Eastern League. Along with Bell, the league could have a record three teams chosen for the Open Division playoffs if South Gate comes through.

In the Southern Section, the final week is all about trying to lock up an automatic playoff berth so as not to have to rely on computer rankings for an at-large berth when playoff pairings are announced on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Norco (Big VIII), St. John Bosco (Trinity), Ayala (Palomares), Huntington Beach (Sunset), Cypress (Crestview) have clinched high seeds in the Division 1 playoffs. Harvard-Westlake (Mission) is closing in on the Mission League title. Orange Lutheran is No. 2 in the Trinity, but who gets No. 3? Mater Dei needs a win over Orange Lutheran in a three-game series this week to help its chances.

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According to last week’s Southern Section power rankings, these are the 16 teams that would make up the Division 1 playoffs with one week to go: 1. Norco, 2. Harvard-Westlake, 3. Orange Lutheran, 4. Corona, 5. Ayala, 6. Sierra Canyon, 7. St. John Bosco, 8. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 9. Temecula Valley, 10. Cypress, 11. Huntington Beach, 12. Oaks Christian, 13. Etiwanda, 14. La Mirada, 15. Corona Santaigo, 16. Maranatha.

Here’s this week’s top 25 rankings by The Times.

Baseball

Norco won two of three games from Corona in a terrific three-game series to win the Big VIII League title. Both teams should be in the 16-team Division 1 field.

Here’s a story on Huntington Beach winning the Sunset League title behind Jared Grindlinger.

Servite pulled off a 1-0 win over Orange Lutheran even though the Lancers’ Gary Morse threw a no-hitter.

Brentwood 6-foot-5 junior pitcher Jack Kaplan has been having a terrific season, including a perfect game. He has 77 strikeouts in 44 innings. His pitching coach is former UCLA and MLB pitcher Tim Leary.

Blake Bowen of JSerra ended his high school career this week with nine home runs this season, including one in each victory of a three-game series with Santa Margarita. Here’s the report.

Trevor Brown won a share of the Foothill League title in his first year coach West Ranch.

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Castaic shared the title with West Ranch in the final season for coach Darrell Davis. Sophomore Orion Gonzalez is hitting .390 with 30 hits.

Mattias DiMaggio of Dos Puebos is a freshman baseball player hitting above .500. (Dos Pueblos)

Few are having a better season than Dos Pueblos freshman Mattias Di Maggio. And yes, he’s a distant relative to Joe DiMaggio. Here’s the report.

Softball

The Trinity League softball race has gotten tight, with Orange Lutheran and JSerra both entering this week tied for first place at 5-3. Pitcher Liliana Escobar of JSerra has been leading the Lions’ surge. Orange Lutheran closes league play with a game at Santa Margarita on Tuesday. JSerra is at Mater Dei, with Escobar ready to deliver.

Granada Hills and Carson are looking like the top two teams in City Section softball. Granada Hills has a two-game lead in the West Valley League with three games to play. Carson has clinched at least a share of the Marine League title.

Norco (24-2) and Murrieta Mesa (23-1) continue on a collision course for the Southern Section playoffs. Pairings will be announced next Monday.

Here’s last week’s power rankings.

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Track

Loyola’s Ejam Johannes offers the “shoosh” sign after anchoring the winning 4x100 relay team. He also won the Mission League 400 and 200 titles. (Craig Weston)

The Southern Section track and field prelims are set for Saturday. It’s all about qualifying and advancing and making sure batons are not dropped and violations don’t occur during relays.

The sites: Trabuco Hills (Division 1), Ontario (Division 2), Yorba Linda (Division 3) and Carpinteria (Division 4).

The Mission League finals last week featured two top Loyola athletes, Ejam Johannes and Zion Phelps. Here’s the report.

There’s lots of speed in the 100 meters. The Southern Section championships will take place in two weeks at Moorpark High.

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The City Section will hold league finals this week.

Volleyball

Mira Costa’s Ruby Cochrane (facing) tries to block a tip attempt by JSerra’s Emma Champagne in the Southern Section Division 1 girls’ beach volleyball final. Cochrane and partner Olga Nikolaeva won, 21-19, 17-21, 15-13.

Mira Costa swept JSerra to win the Southern Section girls beach volleyball championship. Here’s the report.

Venice won the City Section team title.

Granada Hills is seeded No. 1 in the City Section boys volleyball playoffs. Here’s the pairings.

Grant Chang of Chatsworth delivers a kill against Granada Hills. He learned he was accepted to MIT. (Craig Weston)

Grant Chang from Chatsworth has become the fourth volleyball player this year to be accepted to MIT. Here’s the story of a teenager who has gotten all A’s on his report card.

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Lacrosse

Birmingham ended Palisades’ reign as City Section boys lacrosse champions. Here’s the report.

NFL star offers lessons

Indianapolis Colts safety Camryn Bynum (0) gestures toward the stands. He played at Corona Centennial. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

There are so many lessons to be learned from former Corona Centennial defensive back Camryn Bynum, who is returning this month to hold a camp at his alma mater.

He was once fifth string on Centennial’s JV team as a sophomore. He decided to work harder and look where his path has taken him.

Here’s his suggestions for young athletes dreaming of playing in the NFL.

Notes . . .

David Schuster is moving from Mission College Prep to head football coach at Ontario Christian....

JV coach Miguel Mayorga has been promoted to varsity basketball coach at Golden Valley....

Former Chatsworth star Alijah Arenas announced he is returning to USC next season....

Caleb Martin, a former assistant basketball coach at Oaks Christian, Harvard-Westlake and Vanguard, is the new head coach at St. Margaret’s....

Former Sherman Oaks Notre Dame basketball player Tyran Stokes has committed to Kansas....

Muir has received a $2-million donation from Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation to build a synthetic softball diamond. The field will be named, “Kobe and Gianna Bryant Field.” ...

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Matt LemMon has resigned as football coach at Garden Grove....

Former St. John Bosco and Notre Dame linebacker DJ Morgan is the new football coach at Leuzinger. He was the defensive coordinator....

Anaheim Canyon and Fullerton are changing their mascots next season because of a new state law requiring public schools to remove Native American team names that could be considered derogatory. Canyon will go from being the Comanches to the Cobras this fall. Fullerton will change from Indians to RedHawks....

Senior pitcher Alex Martinez of Sylmar has committed to the University of Redlands. His uncle was the late Glenn Martinez, a former assistant commissioner with the Southern Section and longtime baseball coach....

Alex Koers is the new girls basketball coach at Brea Olinda....

Harvard-Westlake has announced the appointment of Asha Prithviraj as its inaugural girls’ football coach. She previously worked at Mater Dei. 2026 will be the first season for flag football at Harvard-Westlake....

Pasadena Marshall Fundamental has dropped 11-man football for the 2026 season....

CJ Cooper is the new boys basketball coach at Capistrano Valley Christian....

Receiver Braylen Ross of Crean Lutheran has committed to Arizona...

Defensive back JuJu Johnson from Long Beach Poly has committed to UCLA....

Defensive lineman Alifeleti “Tolo” Tuihalamaka of Oaks Christian has committed to USC....

Uriel Villa is the new boys water polo coach at Orange Lutheran....

Palisades won its 17th consecutive City boys tennis title. Here’s the report.

From the archives: Isaiah Magdaleno

Isaiah Magdaleno from Crespi High has become one of the top pitchers for Hawaii and a pro prospect. (Crespi)

Former Crespi pitcher Isaiah Magdaleno thrilled Hawaii baseball fans Friday night by striking out 16 and throwing a one-hitter in a win over UC Riverside.

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He was primarily a relief pitcher starting out at Hawaii but has now become a pro prospect with his starting pitching. He’s 5-4 this season with a 2.75 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 72 innings.

He was the pitcher of the year in the Mission League in 2022.

In his first pitching start of the season, the Mission League pitcher of the year, Isaiah Magdaleno, takes down the No. 1 team in California. Crespi 3, Notre Dame 1. pic.twitter.com/nWEEhB25LP — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 1, 2023

He helped Crespi win the Southern Section Division 2 title in 2023. He also played catcher.

Recommendations

From West Virginia, a story on adding flexibility to transfer rule.

From The562.org, a story on a $100,000 donation for Long Beach sports teams.

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From The Athletic, a story on former Sherman Oaks Notre Dame basketball player Tyran Stokes.

Tweets you might have missed

With Japanese players so good and so fundamentally sound in baseball, someone needs to organize a trip to Japan for high school baseball coaches to see if there's something to be learned. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 27, 2026

If you attended an LAUSD school, you remember the coffee cake; soft & crumbly, a favorite of students & teachers.



In the 70 years since it’s been part of the district, the recipe has changed, but it still might represent the defining taste of L.A.



Let’s get into it! pic.twitter.com/PHdD7dfFcm — L.A. in a Minute (@LaInaMinute) April 27, 2026

New Orange Lutheran football coach Ray Fenton has already achieved a big win. Chris Ward is staying as offensive line coach. No one is better. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 28, 2026

Breaking: Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 recruit in the SC Next 100 Class of 2026, has committed to Kansas, he announced on Inside the NBA. pic.twitter.com/tPjZWdLYPo — ESPN (@espn) April 28, 2026

The best freshman baseball player in Southern California lives in Santa Barbara. Mattias Di Maggio of Dos Pueblos has 34 hits, a .515 batting average, 9 home runs and four saves as a left-handed pitcher. He's struck out once in 66 at-bats. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 29, 2026

The best walk up song for a hitter has to be Air Force-bound Malakye Matsumoto of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame. They play music from Top Gun. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 29, 2026

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Southern California Jewish Sports Hall of Famers at ECR no longer coaching softball. Now coaching at Northridge LL and West Valley softball. pic.twitter.com/g7kzM0UK2H — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 29, 2026

🔥Wow!! League champion in the 400m 🏆 good day!48.59(Lane 3) PR, 21.66 in the 200m, strong leg on the 4x1 (41.17, #11 in Cali), and qualified for CIF Prelims in all events including the 4x4. Consistent progress… sub 48 coming soon ⏳🔥@Serra_Track @OptimumSpeedInc @LMBPINKY pic.twitter.com/CoSqQoboQ8 — landon thomas (@1andonthomas) April 30, 2026

Breaks the Arcadia Apaches all time hit record with 108 hits in just 3 years on Varsity only a junior #GODFIRST#TRUSTGOD#ClassOf2027#UNCOMMITTED#ARCADIABASEBALL pic.twitter.com/CsO2HtnRAb — Jordan Vogel (@raisinggang433) April 29, 2026

Harvard-Westlake even has grads singing with the Savannah Bananas. https://t.co/1ennXh8vSQ — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 30, 2026

In this week's episode of 'Friday Night Live,' @latsondheimer + @RandyRosenbloom talk to L.A. Hamilton football coach Elijah Asante about culture change and preparing players for college coaches. pic.twitter.com/yDv49L9io6 — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) May 1, 2026

SWIM | 𝟐𝟎 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐬 🤯🏆



Congrats to Loyola Swim, winners of the Mission League title for the 20th consecutive season and owners of another undefeated league record — their 22nd perfect season in the last 23 years! #LoyolaSwimming | #GoCubs pic.twitter.com/3a3FPelh4D — Loyola High School Athletics (@LoyolaAthletics) May 1, 2026

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Parents crying about an entire team being punished because of an ineligible player, please stop. Those who kept quiet and didn't say anything, it's on you. The administrators who didn't look hard enough, it's on you, too. Cheaters need to be caught early not late. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 2, 2026

Bonita wins the 3rd & Long Spring League Gold Bracket Championship! Knocking off Sierra Canyon, Cathedral & Paraclete. Great tournament put on by @Coach_Maxie626 & Baldwin Park HS pic.twitter.com/4PBm4UKJQW — Mark the Shark (@coachmark_48) May 2, 2026

Until next time....

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com , and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer .