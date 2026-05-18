Prep Rally: Remembering the prep legacy of Harvard-Westlake basketball star Jason Collins

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. I’m Eric Sondheimer. Jason Collins, who combined with his brother, Jarron, to bring San Fernando Valley high school basketball to an unprecedented level during their days at Harvard-Westlake in the 1990s, died at the age of 47 because of brain cancer. Here are some recollections.

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Legacy of Collins twins

In 1997, Jarron (left) and Jason Colllins.



(Los Angeles Times)

I’ve written so many stories on the Collins twins, Jason and Jarron, that I seriously considered writing a book about the family after their days at Harvard-Westlake in the 1990s. Their mother always told me the secret to their success was “greens and genes.”

With great sadness, when word was released last week that Jason had passed from his brief fight with brain cancer at the age of 47, I needed time to accept the news. I knew it was coming but the outcome remains unacceptable. He and his family sought every possible consultation and treatment. Unfortunately, a cure for glioblastoma remains undiscovered.

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Rather than dwell on the tragedy of an illness taking away someone so young, I intend to celebrate his courage and the family’s courage. When Sports Illustrated put him on its cover in 2013 and quoted him, “I’m a 34-year-old NBA center. I’m black. And I’m gay,” the world of sports changed.

1995 All-Southern Section Super Team was pretty good. pic.twitter.com/cuBMEaeyMd — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 17, 2026

Except he and his brother had already changed high school basketball in Southern California forever. Their arrival at Harvard-Westlake as freshmen in 1994 put the Wolverines on the basketball map and eventually led to what the Wolverines are today — one of the best programs in California.

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They were the twin towers who grew to 7-feet and 6-11. They won two state titles and had a combined record of 123-10. One of their teammates was backup center Jason Segel, who’d become one of the best comedy actors in the world and received attention for his dunks.

Here’s a story from their freshman season in 1994, turning around a team that had gone 5-20 before their arrival. In 1995, Jason was named to the All-Southern Section super team that included Schea Cotton and Paul Pierce, two legendary high school players. On that same team was Doug Gottlieb, who’d go on to a media and coaching career.

They played at Stanford and in the NBA. They were good people guided by parents who taught them to be respectful and help others. Because of their size, they could never hide from the spotlight or walk around a campus without being noticed. It was tremendous pressure on two teenagers, but they had each other to lean on.

The years went by, and incredibly, Jarron now has two high school age daughters and a seventh-grade son playing basketball at Harvard-Westlake. Jarron has been an NBA assistant but insisted on his family staying in Southern California.

It was a privilege to see them develop before anyone knew their name and watch them mature and make a difference in little ways and big ways. Jason is gone, but Jarron and his children will keep Jason’s memory alive with their own contributions.

Baseball

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, St. John Bosco, Harvard-Westlake and Orange Lutheran all earned spots in Friday’s Southern Section Division 1 baseball quarterfinals by going 2-0 in the new pool play tournament. The four other spots will be decided Tuesday in elimination games: Sierra Canyon at Cypress, Norco at Ayala, Corona at Corona Santiago and Huntington Beach at La Mirada.

Notre Dame plays winner of Corona-Corona Santiago. St. John Bosco plays winner of Huntington Beach-La Mirada. Harvard-Westlake faces winner of Sierra Canyon-Cypress. Orange Lutheran plays winner of Norco-Ayala.

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Updated D1 baseball playoff schedule. Four elimination games on Tuesday. Then the 2-0 teams get to use their No. 1 pitchers in the quarterfinals on Friday against No. 2 pitchers for the surviving teams. pic.twitter.com/7k9CUcpQ2t — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 16, 2026

Among the best individual performances in Division 1, James Tronstein went three for three with his 10th home run, drove in two runs and scored three runs in Harvard-Westlake’s win over Huntington Beach. Brady Murrietta of Orange Lutheran hit three home runs in a win over Corona. Jacob Madrid of Notre Dame hit his 12th home run in a win over top-seeded Norco. Here’s a report.

The City Section will hold an Open Division semifinal doubleheader Wednesday at Cal State Northridge, with El Camino Real playing Granada Hills at 2 p.m., followed by Birmingham taking on Carson at 5:30 p.m. The winners advance to play at Dodger Stadium on Saturday at 1 p.m. Here’s a report.

Two schools in the City Section, Jefferson and King/Drew, were forced to forfeit playoff victories when it was discovered pitchers exceeded the maximum allowed pitches in a game.

Softball

Kelsey Luderer is all smiles after a fourth-inning home run helped propel Sherman Oaks Notre Dame to a 6-3 win over Anaheim Canyon in a Division 1 playoff opener. (Craig Weston / For The Times)

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame entered the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs as a 91-1 longshot. At least coach Justin Siegel was having fun about a 91-1 longshot winning the 1913 Kentucky Derby, The Knights won twice last week over Anaheim Canyon and Oaks Christian to advance to a tough Wednesday quarterfinal matchup against defending champion and No. 2-seeded Norco.

Highlights from Orange Lutheran beating Chino Hills 17-14 in wild softball game courtesy Interscholastic Films. pic.twitter.com/tejr45NP8X — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 17, 2026

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The big surprise was La Habra beating top-seeded Murrieta Mesa 6-4. And how about Orange Lutheran defeating Chino Hills 17-14.

Here are Saturday’s scores.

Here are the City Section playoff pairings.

Track

Corona Santiago senior Braelyn Combe won her third straight 1600 meter title at the Southern Section finals on Saturday, May 16, 2026. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

From Braelyn Combe of Corona Santiago breaking records in the girls’ 1,600 to Servite’s outstanding 4x100 relay team, there were lots of top performances at the Southern Section track and field championship.

JJ Harel of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame set a school and Division 3 record by clearing 7-1 in the high jump. There were top performances in the boys 100, 400 and girls distance races.

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Joe McNab, the great track and field coach at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, won his 12th Southern Section championship in Division 3. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 17, 2026

Here’s a report on the finals.

The Masters Meet, which involves qualifying for next week’s state championships, will be held Saturday at Moorpark High.

The City Section championships will be held Thursday at Birmingham. There’s been a considerable drop in top talent this season, but hurdler Jayden Rendon of Carson is one to watch in the 110 and 300 hurdles.

Here's the link to results from City Section track and field prelims held on Thursday. The finals will be Thursday at Birmingham. https://t.co/7F1rdscMHT — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 15, 2026

Lacrosse

🚨 HOT OFF THE PRESS 🗞️



Introducing your 2026 CIF-SS @SoCaliFord Division 1 Boys Lacrosse Champions the Loyola Cubs! 🥍#CIFSSLAX pic.twitter.com/IFzHqcBDPh — CIF Southern Section (@CIFSS) May 17, 2026

Loyola won its second consecutive Division 1 boys lacrosse championship with a 14-6 win over Santa Margarita.

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Here’s the report. Mira Costa upset top-seeded Santa Margarita to win the girls title.

Going on without Dad

Sophomore outfielder JJ Rodriguez of Birmingham is back playing after the death of his father, Anthony, last month. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Sophomore JJ Rodriguez of Birmingham lost his father last month and turned to his baseball family for assistance after the death. Here’s a look at how coaches and teammates came to his support.

Volleyball

Mira Costa’s Mateo Fuerbringer spikes the ball over Loyola’s JP Wardy and Xander Tangri in the first set of the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs on May 15, 2026. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

From start to finish, Mira Costa showed it was the best boys volleyball team in the Southern Section, winning the Division 1 championship over rival Loyola on Friday. Here’s the report.

Chatsworth defeated West Valley League rival Granada Hills to win the City Section Open Division title. Here’s the report.

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🏐 2026 CIF State Boys Volleyball Championship Brackets are out now! Good luck to all teams participating!



🔗 https://t.co/bTBLoCFq9L pic.twitter.com/Oi9RIZTB4a — CIF State (@CIFState) May 17, 2026

Tennis

Harvard-Westlake won the Southern Section Division 1 tennis title on Friday. (Harvard-Westlake)

Harvard-Westlake ended the four-year reign of Irvine University as Division 1 tennis champions with a 10-8 victory in the final. Here’s the report.

The state playoffs begin this week. Here’s the schedule.

Pride in her son

Kaden Tennyson (right), a Riverside Notre Dame shotputter, with his mother, Janet, who has been battling cancer. (Tennyson family)

The mother of shotputter Kaden Tennyson from Riverside Notre Dame is so proud of her son that she wrote a letter detailing her pride while she dealt with cancer.

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Here’s the family story.

Notes...

Santa Margarita’s boys’ swimming team has won the state championship....

Defensive back Gavin Williams of Damien has committed to USC...

Junior Kylee Yeh of Mira Costa has committed to Hawaii for women’s basketball. Senior teammate Jada Martin has committed to UC Merced....

Standout center Braiden McKenna from Los Alamitos has committed to UC Davis for football....

Former Norwalk, San Diego State and NFL running back Rashaad Penny is the new football coach at Long Beach Jordan....

Vince Peralta has resigned as softball coach at La Habra....

Junior water polo standout Liv Taub of Laguna Beach has committed to UC Santa Barbara....

Top class of 2030 football players at the StraightBaller camp on Saturday. Looks like the Trinity League is getting more prospects. pic.twitter.com/4MoV9hBje5 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 17, 2026

St. John Bosco won its own passing tournament championship over Edison and Bishop Amat won the Charter Oak tournament over Tustin. San Juan Hills won at Dana Hills.

From the archives: Easton Hawk

Easton Hawk during his sophomore season pitching for Granada Hills (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Easton Hawk, a former Granada Hills pitcher, has become one of the key pieces to the rise of UCLA’s top-ranked baseball team this season.

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Easton Hawk fastball. B2, ECR 0, Granada Hills 0. pic.twitter.com/NyEb2N5CYR — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 20, 2024

Hawk has 14 saves and a 1.62 ERA in his second season serving as a closer. He did some relief pitching at Granada Hills but was primarily a starter. His ability to throw strikes with good velocity has made him an effective pitcher when a save opportunity is at hand. He hasn’t given up any earned run in his last 22 innings.

Here’s a story from 2023 of Hawk getting into shape for Granada Hills.

Recommendations

From SI.com, a story on a high school football coach in Texas is under investigation for alleged misconduct.

From the Los Angeles Times, a story on how the mother of AB Hernandez is ready for any protests this spring.

From the Boston Globe, a story remembering the life of former Harvard-Westlake star Jason Collins.

Tweets you might have missed

It's almost laughable when high school football players "flip" months before signing day. They can "flip" again and again. And no one knows the truth if it's the school telling them not wanted or the kid. Schools check backgrounds on recruits and sometimes it's not good. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 11, 2026

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Game 3 of the FHSAA 6A Regional Finals between Martin County and Lake Minneola will go down as one of the most stunning, eventful, jaw-dropping high school baseball games EVER.

SEVEN combined HRs

2 grand slams

Home team a pitch away from the 10-run rule

Visiting team comes back… pic.twitter.com/eXQzVWtalD — Eric Richey (@EricRicheyVSN) May 11, 2026

One of my favorite people. JJ Jackson. He’s all USC but his son is committed to UCLA. Is that blue you’re wearing? “It’s the playoffs or I would be wearing USC shirt.” Jaden infielder for St. John Bosco. pic.twitter.com/nVZ7a0x3SY — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 12, 2026

The CIF reports there are multiple organizations who have submitted bids to take over TV rights for state playoffs. Spectrum's 15-year contract has come to an end. It turned out to be one of the greatest deals at $8.5 million. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 13, 2026

#9

Boys are rolling pic.twitter.com/JwXcTpKLgS — Trey Ebel (@treyyebell) May 13, 2026

Dorsey athletic celebration on Aug. 8. pic.twitter.com/9SeGv2zu1O — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 13, 2026

I've been a big fan of Wesley Ace since watching him play at Gardena Serra as a sophomore safety. He always makes plays. He won the Division 4 100 meters in 10.55 seconds. Switching to cornerback this season. He's always been a player. Ignore his size. He always produces. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 17, 2026

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Dillon Klein followed in his grandfather’s footsteps to USC.



Then he carved out his own path as a leader, student, and star for @USCmensvolley. 🎓⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4Kkf2D3G5o — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) May 17, 2026

From Temecula Valley. Quincy Watts pupil. https://t.co/MCHfRZXcsB — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 17, 2026

Until next time....

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com , and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer .