Prep Rally: Dodger Stadium is the new favorite place for Birmingham and Verdugo Hills

There’s throwing of water, players leaping, hugging and pure joy as Birmingham celebrates a 4-2 win over El Camino Real at Dodger Stadium.

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. I’m Eric Sondheimer. The greatest day in high school baseball for City Section players is when you make it to the Open Division or Division I championship game and get to play on Dodger Stadium. Another memorable day happened on Saturday.

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The Field of Dreams

Verdugo Hills players celebrate a 3-1 win over Taft in the City Section Division I final on Saturday at Dodger Stadium. (Craig Weston / For The Times)

For Birmingham and Verdugo Hills, there was a celebration at Dodger Stadium after winning the City Open Division and Division I championships, respectively. But runner-ups Taft and El Camino Real got their moment of appreciation and memories, too.

It’s become clear to win the Open Division, the key requirement is having three pitchers. Birmingham’s two starters, Carlos Acuna and Nathan Soto, did their job. Acuna (11-0) had complete games in the first round and semifinals. Closer Aidan Martinez was waiting to be called upon and delivered at Dodger Stadium in support of Soto with four strikeouts in two innings.

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Masen Ruiz clears the bases with a three-run triple B5. 4-1 Birmingham. pic.twitter.com/Cjm4mP7ZJ1 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 23, 2026

Even with its pitching, Birmingham still needed someone to deliver a clutch hit in a 4-2 win. It was the improbable that happened. Masen Ruiz, who hadn’t come to the plate since May 7 while stuck on the bench, hit a three-run triple to break open the game after being put in as a defensive replacement. Here’s the report.

The catch by Moises Rodriguez that saved Verdugo Hills. Courtesy Interscholastic Films. pic.twitter.com/8KsqsPy5Mo — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 23, 2026

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Verdugo Hills was the biggest surprise. The Dons entered the playoffs at 10-18 after finishing fourth in the Valley Mission League and defeated Taft 3-1. Anthony Velasquez threw a complete game, but the story was the Dons’ defense, from the infielders to the outfielders. Here’s the report.

Baseball

Lachlan Clark of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame will be on the mound against Norco. He threw a shutout the last time he faced the Cougars. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

The Southern Section Division 1 semifinals are set for Tuesday, and no one knows who’s going to make it to Cal State Fullerton. The games could go either way, with Harvard-Westlake at St. John Bosco and Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Norco.

The last time Lachlan Clark faced Norco two weeks ago, he threw a shutout. He’s expected to face left-hander Landon Hovermale. It’s Notre Dame’’s first road game of the playoffs. Harvard-Westlake is also facing its first road game against the defending Division 1 champions.

Norco received a tremendous performance from Jordan Ayala in a 3-0 win over Orange Lutheran. He struck out 10 with no walks and also hit a home run. James Clark hit two home runs and Julian Garcia struck out 14 in St. John Bosco’s 5-2 win over La Mirada.

Here’s a report from Friday’s semifinals.

Newport Harbor and Laguna Beach are surging in the playoffs. Here’s a report.

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The state softball and baseball playoff pairings that will be announced next Sunday will be missing lots of teams. In City Section baseball, opting out are Birmingham, Granada Hills and El Camino Real. In softball, it's Carson and Granada Hills. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 22, 2026

Birmingham and El Camino Real have chosen to opt out of the state baseball playoffs. Pairings will be announced Sunday. It’s likely the final time that teams decide they don’t want to play in state playoffs because next season the first state championship games will take place, motivating schools to participate.

Softball

Liliana Escobar of JSerra threw a shutout in 1-0 win over Garden Grove Pacifica. (Dylan Stewart)

The Southern Section Division 1 final in softball will take place probably Saturday with JSerra facing La Mirada at Bill Barber Park in Irvine.

The playoffs have been about the dominant performances of JSerra pitcher Liliana Escobar, who struck out 14 in eliminating defending champion Norco 2-0 last week.

The Southern Section will release final dates and times for its championships Monday.

In the City Section, Carson and Granada Hills could be headed for fourth straight final. First they each have to win their Wednesday semifinal games. Granada Hills hosts San Pedro and Carson hosts Birmingham. The championship game is expected to be Saturday in Long Beach.

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Track

The moment Lawrence Kensinger of Venice broke a 53-year-old City Section record in the shotput with a mark of 65-11. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Things couldn’t have been more exciting at the City Section track and field finals when Lawrence Kensinger of Venice broke the second-longest held record in the shotput. It was set in 1973 and he obliterated it with a staggering mark of 65-11 putting him squarely in the competetion for a state title at the CIF state championships Friday and Saturday at Buchanan High School in Clovis.

Here’s a story on Kensinger’s massive accomplishment.

At the Southern Section Masters Meet, there were plenty of outstanding marks in the girls’ competition, and sprinter Benjamin Harris of Servite set himself up to win multiple state titles. Here’s a look at top qualifiers.

Volleyball

Mira Costa has proven itself to be the No. 1 boys volleyball team in the state and the Mustangs are one win away from a Division I title. They face Northern California champion Northgate on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at Fresno City College.

They’ve already accomplished what few teams have done — beat rival Loyola in three matches this season. They won the Southern California regional title with a five-set win over the Cubs.

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Golf

The Southern California Regional championships are set for Thursday.

Austin Downing of San Marcos won the individual championship.

Notes . . .

Richard Simms has resigned after 21 years as girls’ soccer coach at Harvard-Westlake. His teams won four CIF championships and 18 Mission League titles. He coached the Thompson sisters, Alyssa and Gisele. Another Thompson sister is arriving in the fall....

In tennis, Harvard-Westlake continued its success by winning the Southern California Regional championship....

Steve Kennedy has resigned as softball coach at Newbury Park....

Loyola track star Ejam Yohannes has committed to Stanford....

Ernest Baskerville has resigned after seven years as basketball coach at South Pasadena....

Hurdler Peyton Brown from Trabuco Hills has committed to Cal Poly....

Terrence Worthy is the new basketball coach at West Covina....

Update from Orange Lutheran: "A serious allegation has been raised involving a former staff member at Orange Lutheran. The matter is currently under investigation by the Orange Police Department, and we are cooperating fully with their work. As the situation continues to develop,… — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 23, 2026

Orange Lutheran announced that the Orange Police Department is investigating “a serious allegation” made against a former staff member believed to have worked with the football program....

Sage Hill has promoted Jethro Julian to girls basketball coach after being the interim coach last season....

Dezi Delgado, who was all-Mission League as a sophomore baseball player at Sierra Canyon, said he is transferring to Sherman Oaks Notre Dame for his senior year....

From the archives: Trent Grindlinger

Former Huntington Beach catcher Trent Grindlinger. (Nick Koza)

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After a terrific high school career playing catcher for Huntington Beach, Trent Grindlinger has been equally impressive as a freshman for Tennessee.

He led the team going into last week’s SEC tournament action with a .357 batting average, eight home runs and 28 RBIs.

His younger brother, Jared, is expected to be a first-round pick in this summer’s amateur draft.

Here’s a story from 2024 on the Grindlinger family of baseball players.

Recommendations

From the Los Angeles Times, a look at former Gardena Serra receiver Marqise Lee going back to earn his degree at USC.

From Philadelphiabaseballreview, a story on a youth pitcher throwing 160 pitches.

From the Los Angeles Times, a story on three-year JV player JJ Saffie of El Camino Real taking advantage of his opportunity to finally play varsity. He had two hits at Dodger Stadium.

Tweets you might have missed

Culver City's volleyball team won the Southern Section Division 6 title with just two home matches all season because the gym was flooded in the fall. Sophomore Ken Hasegawa and senior Casey Brennan, who attended Palisades before the fire, have been big contributors. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 18, 2026

High school basketball rule change. pic.twitter.com/5RPJiDoqo9 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 20, 2026

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Planet Fitness today announced the return of its annual High School Summer Pass program, which invites high school teens ages 14-19 to work out for FREE at any of its more than 2,900+ Planet Fitness locations throughout the U.S. and Canada between June 1 through Aug. 31. Teens… — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 21, 2026

Lawrence Kensinger of Venice sets City record in shotput 65-11. Amazing. He worked so hard with Notre Dame coach Nick Garcia. A record to remember today. pic.twitter.com/vAG1wJ42uI — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 21, 2026

In this week's episode of 'Friday Night Live,' @latsondheimer + @RandyRosenbloom talk to Sherman Oaks Notre Dame high jumper JJ Harel, who achieved a 7-foot-1 jump last week as he prepares to defend his state title. pic.twitter.com/djpozUYnqf — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) May 22, 2026

He’s still a freshman with an Ohio State offer. Ford Green of Westlake. Wants to be the best. On his way. pic.twitter.com/TV1gKrXh8L — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 21, 2026

The current Taft athletic director, the former AD and the future AD. pic.twitter.com/ZvwwiQDXeT — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 23, 2026

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In honor of Donovan Dent retiring from playing basketball, here's a story from 2022 when he was The Times' player of the year playing for Corona Centennial. https://t.co/mMA8gVgUT2 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 25, 2026

👟 2026 CIF State Track & Field Championship Entries are out now! Good luck to a all participants!



🔗https://t.co/EbkZSDh24F pic.twitter.com/mwPzoToM4y — CIF State (@CIFState) May 24, 2026

Until next time....

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com , and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer .