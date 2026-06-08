Prep Rally: Meet our baseball and softball players of the year

Harvard-Westlake’s James Tronstein, left, and JSerra’s Liliana Escobar are The Times’ baseball and softball players of the year.

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. I’m Eric Sondheimer. It’s awards time for baseball and softball as school ends and summer workouts begin.

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And the winner is . . .

Shortstop James Tronstein went four for four on Tuesday in Harvard-Westlake’s 8-0 win over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame. (Craig Weston)

When the high school baseball season began, James Tronstein of Harvard-Westlake was focused and eager to show what he learned after not being selected for the U18 national baseball team in the fall. He proceeded to bat .531 with 52 hits and 10 home runs. Here’s his story as The Times’ player of the year.

St. John Boscoo pitcher Julian Garcia (right) celebrates with shortstop James Clark after throwing a one-hit shutout to beat Norco 2-0 in the Division 1 final. (Craig Weston / For The Times)

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The baseball all-star team is loaded with major league prospects and future top college players. Here’s a look at Southern California’s best this season.

The Birmingham co-coaching duo of Gus Rico (left) and Matt Mowry guided the Patriots to league and City titles for the first time in Mowry’s 20 seasons of coaching. (Birmingham HS)

This season, Birmingham coach Matt Mowry added co-coach duties to pitching coach Gus Rico. The two guided the Patriots to their first West Valley League title in 20 years, followed by a sixth City Open Division title. Here’s a look at why they are the coaches of the year.

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St. John Bosco is No. 1 in The Times’ final top 25 rankings. Here’s a look.

Liliana Escobar is The Times’ softball player of the year. (Dylan Stewart)

Liliana Escobar was the pitcher to watch all season, and she helped JSerra win their first Southern Section Division 1 softball championship. She is The Times’ player of the year. Here’s a look at what she accomplished.

Softball coach Katie Stith of JSerra is The Times’ coach of the year for 2026. (JSerra)

When it comes to future college softball players, The Times’ all-star team is filled to capacity. Here’s a look at the All-Star team.

The coach of the year is JSerra’s Katie Stith. Here’s a look how she built the Lions into a champion.

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Here are the final rankings for The Times produced by CalHiSports.com.

Regional champs

Jared Grindlinger, center, stands with his older brothers Trent, left, and Bradley after Huntington Beach’s 5-3 win over San Diego Cathedral in the Southern California Regional Division I final on June 6, 2026. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

It’s the end of an era at Huntington Beach, where three Grindlingers made an impact on and off the baseball diamond and the final one, Jared, saved the best for last, delivering a two-run home run and getting the final out so the Oilers could win the Southern California Division I regional title over Cathedral Catholic 5-3. Here’s the report.

Jared Grindlinger leaves Huntington Beach a hometown hero. Two-run home run in DI regional final. Got the final out. Wanted to win one final title with his best friends. It happened. Courtesy Interscholastic Films. pic.twitter.com/jgv4PGnK3a — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 7, 2026

The example Jared set, ignoring that he’s going to be a first-round draft pick next month and deciding to play with his best friends to the very last game, will be long remembered by Oiler faithful.

Another Sunset League team, Newport Harbor, won the Division II regional title with UC Santa Barbara-bound Gavin Guy leading the way on the mound.

Then there was Glendora rallying to win the Division III championship over Kaiser. North Torrance won Division IV with Sei Nagashima going four for four in the final.

The fight that erupted in Verdugo Hills vs. Roosevelt in B6. https://t.co/edSkUaRgpq — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 5, 2026

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Verdugo Hills appeared headed to the Division V final with a 5-1 lead over Roosevelt in the bottom of the sixth. That’s when a rundown play happened, and both benches emptied. Both schools were disqualified from playing in the final. Under CIF rules, players are not allowed to leave the bench. They faced a one-game suspension. Coast Academy in Oceanside was awarded the title.

In softball, San Bernardino won Division V over Arroyo Valley. Riverside Prep took Division II.

Steve Baik is back

Steve Baik coaching Chino Hills in 2015. (Los Angeles Times)

Steve Baik, who guided Chino Hills to an unbeaten basketball season in 2015-16 when the Ball brothers were playing, is returning to high school basketball as the new head coach at Calabasas.

Here’s the report.

Quarterback Ford Green of Westlake. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

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Let the summer football action begin, and one player to watch is sophomore quarterback Ford Green of Westlake. Here’s a profile of a rising inquarterback who earned an Ohio State scholarship offer this spring.

There will be extensive passing tournaments in June and July. Saugus is hosting its annual tournament at Central Park on June 20 beginning at 4 p.m.. Simi Valley has its tournament on June 27. The Edison Battle at the Beach is July 11. Ocean View has its own tournament on that day. The Mission Viejo tournament is July 18.

Gardena Serra is hosting weekly seven-on-seven competitions on Wednesdays beginning June 17 with some great teams dropping by.

Chaminade won the Western tournament last weekend.

Nike has relaunched The Opening, which will be held June 24-26 in Oregon.

Basketball

The Section 7 boys and girls tournaments will be in Mesa, Ariz. The boys tournament is June 20-22 and the girls June 13-14.

Boys Ca Live 2026 - June 26-28 in Rocklin/Sacramento. 176 teams. Schedule released by June 10 at the latest.



Competing teams - roster form was emailed to all. pic.twitter.com/Wv2YhYWBm4 — gerry freitas (@gerryfreitas) June 3, 2026

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The Boys Cal Live tournament is June 26-28 in Rocklin. The Girls Cal Live tournament is June 18-20 in Ladera.

The annual Fairfax tournament will be June 15-20 at Fairfax High.

Prep talk

The final week of the 2025-26 sports season offers a look at people making a difference.

City Section hurdles champion Jayden Rendon with his mother, Denise. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Here’s Carson hurdler Jayden Rendon leaving for USC as a hometown hero.

The Rams donated equipment and other football materials to LAUSD, which sent them to 69 high schools in the district. (Angelo HS)

Here’s a look at the Rams donating football equipment to 69 Los Angeles Unified School District teams.

Here’s a look at the Clausen brothers creating youth flag football league for boys and girs.

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Notes . . .

The Bonita and Murrieta Mesa softball teams are facing sanctions from the CIF after pulling out of the regional softball playoffs and having to forfeit their opening games. Each had the option of opting out but didn’t and are especially in trouble for not pulling out before seedings were made. Doubtful either will be invited to next year’s state playoffs when the first state championship in softball will be held...

David Armendariz is the new baseball coach at Sierra Canyon. He’s been an assistant the last three years and was a standout player at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame and played briefly in MLB with Cleveland....

Warren Snyder is the new boys water polo coach at Agoura...

John Gabriel is the new girls lacrosse coach at St. Margaret’s....

James Tronstein of Harvard-Westlake has been named the Gatorade state player of the year in baseball....

Offensive lineman Amaziah Siale of Mission Viejo has committed to Cal....

Point guard Earl Bryson is leaving JSerra for Crean Lutheran, which returns two top guards....

Mater Dei’s basketball team has added two large transfers, 6-9 Ryan Doane from JSerra and 6-11 Ender Berg from Legacy Christian....

The Southern Section has decided not to move from its office in Los Alamitos and will remodel to handle its additional employees approved by membership....

Corona Santiago pitcher Striker Pence announced he has reclassified to become part of the class of 2027....

Justin Torres is out as baseball coach at West Covina....

Joe Wyatt, who coached El Camino Real and Sun Valley Poly to City Section basketball championships, has resigned at Poly to become head coach at rival North Hollywood....

Bob Hart, Burbank’s longtime baseball coach, is no longer head coach....

Girls point guard Madison McDonald from Westlake has committed to Arizona Western....

Sierra Canyon has hired Camarillo coach Michaeltore Smith to be its first flag football coach. He had great success coaching quarterbacks, and he’ll have the best this season in Orange Lutheran transfer Makena Cook....

The high school football transfer portal is about to gain more steam with school out and players switching before the fall semester. Here’s the list that keeps growing...

Nick Hernandez is the new baseball coach at Glendale....

Infielder Justin Lopez from Villa Park has committed to Cal State Fullerton.

From the archives: Nate Castellon

Nate Castellon, a former Calabasas shortstop, helped Cal Poly reach the Super Regionals. He entered this week as the team’s second-leading hitter with a .328 batting average, including 14 doubles.

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Nate Castellon, on the first pitch he sees of the 2023 season, hits a home run for Calabasas against Oscar Lopez of ECR. pic.twitter.com/G6jelLEoLS — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 11, 2023

The sophomore has been as consistent as he was at Calabasas, where he hit .500 his senior year. He was a freshman All-American for the Mustangs.

Freshman Nate Castellon (Calabasas) batting .358 with 42 RBIs. https://t.co/UTyK0glq2n — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 12, 2025

Here’s a story from 2023 when he hit a grand slam.

When a league picks you MVP and your team doesn't win the league, that says respect. Nate Castellon of Calabasas MVP of the Marmonte League for baseball. Respect. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 13, 2024

Recommendations

From The562.org, a story on Anthony Razo, the new Lakewood baseball coach who’s agreed to replace the legendary Spud O’Neil.

From Yahoo, a story on New Mexico nearing a final decision to allow one free transfer for high school athletes.

From Ouresquina.com, a story on former Cypress and current USC shortstop Abbrie Covarrubias and his Latino background.

From Texashsfootball, a story on a school district spending $6 million to cover a sports facility to help with hot weather.

Summer vacation

Prep Rally will be taking the next couple of weeks off. Everyone enjoy your break — if you get one. And if you don’t, please find a way for a day off or two to refresh, regroup and prepare for 2026-27.

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Tweets you might have missed

Jed Sandler of Brentwood has the greatest deal ever. He gets P.E. credit for announcing games. Only a sophomore. Also doing games for NFHS Network. pic.twitter.com/cbk1EKEPpd — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 2, 2026

For the first time I have found a kicker who says he’s normal. Gabriel Goroyan of Westlake. But he does use his left foot to kick. Starts summer No. 1. pic.twitter.com/wz0d6CB9YF — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 2, 2026

More than 7,000 Southern Section transfers for 2025-26 school year. pic.twitter.com/OfPq9xwTI0 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 2, 2026

Isaiah Barnes, the son of Matt Barnes made his Mexican U18 team debut against Brazil



27 points

7 boards

3 assists

10-20 FG

2-8 3P

5-8 FT



The 6’3 G was the best player for the Mexican side tonight putting together some tough buckets against a really good Brazil squad pic.twitter.com/t9vd24EK8O — nbadraftpoint (@nbadraftpoint) June 2, 2026

All-Trinity League baseball. MVP Jack Champlin. pic.twitter.com/YE9VhyQDYx — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 3, 2026

The new head football coach at Narbonne, Patrick Goodpaster, is commander of Gardena Police Department’s Homicide unit. Narbonne grad. Tough challenge rebuilding but he looks ready to build from bottom up. pic.twitter.com/GQ56OtoZVd — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 4, 2026

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Mira Costa boys and Santa Margarita girls win the Commissioner’s Cup. pic.twitter.com/lqX9uc9zvs — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 4, 2026

Everyone playing sports in California needs a reminder. In every sport, if you leave your bench during an incident, it's an automatic one-game suspension. It takes discipline but that's the rule. You want to support a teammate. Talk to your coach how to do it. pic.twitter.com/ykbCqBHlg3 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 5, 2026

My underrated baseball players who won’t be in first round but will pass everyone by one day. P Julian Garcia, St. John Bosco; OF James Tronstein, Harvard-Westlake; 3B Malakye Matsumoto, SO Notre Dame. The tweet I will be right on. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 5, 2026

FYI. This is a story from 2018 that explains the transfer situation in California and the background how we got here. https://t.co/jqGwngRJ0u — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 5, 2026

These are the players from California set to compete in Vero Beach this weekend in the MLB Breakthrough Series. pic.twitter.com/5KBWnSqXzn — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 6, 2026

Everyone has a choice. Pros or college. Leave early or stay in high school to enjoy every minute of your only time with friends of a lifetime. The threeGrindlinger brothers of Huntington Beach chose to stay. They will be forever saluted for their loyalty and commitment. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 7, 2026

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Johnathan Maldonado, who’s playing football at Ole Miss, donated to boys football & basketball at Arcadia High. Played both sports at Arcadia. pic.twitter.com/pB31Nn4yS6 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 7, 2026

Until next time....

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com , and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer .