Prep Rally: Here are the MLB draft prospects for local players

Two of the area’s top players, Jared Grindlinger (left) of Huntington Beach and Anthony Murphy of Corona, are expected to be drafted next month.

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Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. I’m Eric Sondheimer. I’m back from a two-week vacation in Japan. Did you miss me? There are two weeks to go before the MLB amateur draft July 11-14. Let’s take a look where things stand for local players.

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Draft prospects

Major-league baseball’s amateur draft is set to begin July 11. The Chicago White Sox have the first pick and are expected to select UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky.

There’s a strong contingent of college and high school players from Southern California who could be taken in the first three rounds.

Former Orange Lutheran outfielder Derek Curiel from LSU and former Villa Park outfielder Gavin Grahovac from Texas A&M are both tracking as first-round draft picks. UCLA third baseman Roman Miller from Servite and first baseman Mulivai Levu from Ocean View are considered top hitters and helped the Bruins be the No. 1 team in the regular season. Let’s see how they are selected.

UCLA pitcher Logan Reddemann from Quartz Hill should be a first-round pick. Harvard-Westlake grad Will Gasparino is another Bruin likely in the top three rounds.

USC pitcher Mason Edwards from Palisades established himself as a first-round prospect.

It’s also a good year for high school graduates. Jared Grindlinger, a pitcher and outfielder from Huntington Beach, is 17 and a certain first-round draft pick after reclassifying to be taken next month. Other potential high picks include outfielder Blake Bowen from JSerra, pitcher Logan Schmidt from Ganesha and the Corona duo of shortstop Trey Ebel and outfielder Anthony Murphy.

Few players helped themselves more with an outstanding senior season than St. John Bosco pitcher Julian Garcia and Harvard-Westlake shortstop James Tronstein. Tronstein, The Times’ player of the year, is committed to Vanderbilt.

Since MLB has made a proposal to no longer make high school baseball players eligible to be drafted starting in 2028, more players similar to Grindlinger could be expected to reclassify next year if such a proposal were to be enacted. But the players’ union must agree and there would be legal challenges.

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New NCAA rule

The NCAA approved new age-based eligibility rules, giving athletes five years to complete their college eligibility. The clock begins upon initial full-time enrollment in college or at the beginning of the academic year after their 19th birthday, whichever occurs earlier. Here’s the report.

It’s a big deal that will affect high school recruits. Already some recent graduates are being told by schools they no longer have room on their rosters for them.

Here’s a look at what parents need to know.

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Julian Savery of Crescenta Valley missed his junior year because of a torn ACL. He switched positions, from running back to quarterback, and the Falcons are thrilled. (Craig Weston / For The Times)

The seven-on-seven passing competition continues. Crescenta Valley has an unlikely new starting quarterback in Julian Savery, who was a running back before suffering a torn ACL and missing the 2025 season. He has returned as a quarterback, and the Falcons are happy. Here’s the report along with other summer notes.

In one of the biggest offseason transfers yet, running back AJ McBean, a Stanford commit, has left Mira Costa for Gardena Serra. Here’s a look. Here’s the transfer tracker. ...

Top Jewish athletes

Call it the passing of the high jump torch. Former Olympic high jump Dwight Stones presents JJ Harel of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame the high school player of the year award from the Southern California Jewish Sports Hall of Fame . (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

The Southern California Jewish Sports Hall of Fame held its latest induction ceremony Sunday. The boys and girls high school athletes of the year were high jumper JJ Harel from Sherman Oaks Notre Dame and basketball player Shira Abramson from YULA.

Harvard-Westlake basketball coach David Rebibo was inducted into the coaching category. Here’s the complete list of inductees.

Notes . . .

Julian Garcia of St. John Bosco was named Division 1 p;layer of the year in baseball. Here’s the All-CIF team....

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Liliana Escobar of JSerra was named Division 1 player of the year in softball. Here’s the All-CIF team....

Dorian Clark is the new boys basketball coach at St. Bonaventure....

Standout junior basketball player Tatianna Griffin from Ontario Christian has transferred to Mater Dei, breaking up one of the most successful girls basketball duos the last two seasons. Griffin and Kaleena Smith helped Ontario Christian rise to the top in Southern California girls basketball....

Iggy Porchia is the new football coach at Venice, replacing his mentor, Angelo Gasca, who died earlier this year. He’s a former Venice player and served as an assistant coach. Gasca encourged him to become a teacher and coach. He played at UNLV....

Receiver Jay Williams of Long Beach Millikan has committed to Kansas....

Defensive back Wesley Ace of Gardena Serra has committed to San Jose State....

Defensive back Jaden Walk-Green of Corona Centennial has committed to Washington....

Offensive lineman Kota Seshimo of Irvine has committed to Fresno State....

Offensive lineman Tyson Seidman of Sierra Canyon has committed to San Diego State....

Offensive lineman Lucas Rhoa of Orange Lutheran has committed to Texas....

Standout Royal pitcher Dustin Dunwoody has committed to USC....

Corona Centennial’s basketball team is looking to be an Open Division title contender. The Huskies picked up 6-foot-4 sophomore guard transfer Juleeyan Williams from Monterey Trail in Elk Grove....

Dominic Loehle, a senior guard at Heritage Christian, has transferred to Loyola....

Charlie Adams, who started at guard for St. Bonaventure as a freshman, then Cleveland as a sophomore, has transferred to Sherman Oaks Notre Dame....

Brentwood, Crespi and Palisades were among the local schools winning basketball championship in the Section 7 tournament in Arizona....

Chavez in San Fernando has changed its named to Arroyo High....

Former St. Bonaventure football coach Joe Goyeneche is the new head coach at Walnut....

Thomas Silverman is the new basketball coach at Sierra Vista....

Quarterback Chris Fields III of Carson, the reigning City Section player of the year, has committed to Georgetown...

Quarterback Ryan Rakowski of Palos Verdes has committed to Nevada....

Receiver Blake Wong of Norco has committed to Brigham Young....

Offensive lineman Micah Butler of Hamilton has committed to Sacramento State....

Offensive lineman Amaziah Siale of Mission Viejo has committed to LSU....

Defensive back Jaxson Rex of San Clemente has committed to Brigham Young....

Sophomore receiver Austin Miller of Bellflower has committed to Ohio State....

Offensive lineman Lex Mailangi of Mater Dei has committed to Oregon....

Receiver Jack Junker from Mission Viejo has committed to San Jose State....

Two former Crespi pitchers are on the move. Diego Velasquez has left USC for LSU. Standout Hawaii pitcher Isaiah Magdaleno has entered the transfer portal. He’s also draft eligible...

All-City closer Aidan Martinez of City Section Open Division champion Birmingham has committed to UC San Diego. He came back from Tommy John surgery to throw 92 mph....

Standout guard Lauren Wolfe from Villa Park has transferred to Orange Lutheran....

Junior girls’ soccer player Kendra Hansen of Mater Dei has committed to Stanford....

Ella Bott, star girls’ soccer player from the Santa Margarita class of 2028, has committed to Stanford....

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The No. 1 kicker in Southern California, Westlake’s Gabriel Goroyan, has committed to Stanford....

Receiver Mason Maddox of St. Francis has committed to Princeton....

Keith McGill is the new football coach at Whittier Christian...

Nick Heinle will be the interim football coach at Esperanza....

Pitcher Shane Wendler of Servite has committed to USC....

The nation’s top volleyball player from the class of 2027, Mateo Fuerbringer of Mira Costa, has been selected for the U21 national team....

Vista Murrieta has hired Murrieta Valley offensive coordinator Alex Rosenblum to coach its offensive line. He’s a head coach in waiting. He’s a Calabasas grad who once coached at Sierra Canyon....

Mater Dei has hired Brett Luch to be the boys water polo coach....

Madison Gillinger of Edison has committed to UCLA for beach volleyball....

Jaslene Massey of Aliso Niguel has been named the Gatorade state girls player of the year in track and field for her record-breaking performances in the shot put and discus. Maximo Zavaleta of King is the boys state player of the year for his distance running....

Max Gamboa is the new boys volleyball coach at Corona del Mar. He has been the school’s girls volleyball coach....

From the archives: Hal Harkness

Former City Section commissioner and long-time track expert Hal Harkness turns 88 in September. He’s been a state rules interpreter in track and field and helped with the Arcadia Invitational and many others.

Past and present City Section commissioners. Hal Harkness and Vicky Lagos. pic.twitter.com/gjCdWsv16t — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 7, 2025

He served as City Section commissioner from 1986 to 1993 and once was cross-country coach at UCLA.

Here’s a story from 1986 on him becoming City Section commissioner.

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Here’s a story from 1993 regarding his retirement.

Recommendations

From the Los Angeles Times, a story on Harvard-Westlake tennis player Chase Klugo promoting expanded coverage of hearing aids.

From MyBurbank.com, a story on the firing of longtime baseball coach Bob Hart at Burbank.

From the Los Angeles Times, a story explaining the changes in high school soccer through the eyes of former El Rancho High star Cristian Roldan, perhaps the last high school player to make the World Cup team.

From 12sportsconsulting.com, a story on how the 105-man roster limit in college football is changing the preferred walk-on path.

Tweets you might have missed

🗣⚾ Congratulations on being selected to the 2026 CIF Los Angeles City Section Baseball Open Division

All-City team! 🎉⚾ pic.twitter.com/wLxSTJmv6z — CIF LA City Section (@CIFLACS) June 10, 2026

Chavez High is now Arroyo High. https://t.co/1tf74XWSHf — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 13, 2026

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🎉Congratulations on your selection to the 2026 CIF Los Angeles City Section Softball Open Division All-City Team! pic.twitter.com/1KjVaVewmH — CIF LA City Section (@CIFLACS) June 16, 2026

🎉Congratulations on your selection to the 2026 CIF Los Angeles City Section Boys Volleyball Open Division

All-City Team!🏐 pic.twitter.com/LymIQGT1rt — CIF LA City Section (@CIFLACS) June 17, 2026

The most overused word in high school sports: Elite. Very few are elite and yet, it's used again and again, making the word less credible. You can thank the recruiting websites for that. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 24, 2026

In case anyone doesn't know my pet peeves, they have been known for years. 1. Outrageous parking prices, 2. Oregon-like uniforms with invisible numbers, 3. Players who transfer multiple times, 4. TV timeouts, 5. Star rankings. I'm waiting to see if anything else can join top 5. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 26, 2026

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Until next time....

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com , and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer .