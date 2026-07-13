Prep Rally: Taking a look at the best local high school defensive backs

Junior twins King Rich (left) and Anhor Johnson of Orange Lutheran are double trouble in the secondary.

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Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. I’m Eric Sondheimer. Let me say right now what is the strongest football position in Southern California this season: defensive backs.

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Talent is overflowing

Standout safety Gavin Williams of Damien. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

When it comes to talent, the group of defensive backs this season are in a class by themselves. There are so many that it’s useless to debate who’s best. The 2026 season will reveal the winner.

For now, let’s look at the overwhelming group. First up is safety Gavin Williams of Damien. He’s a USC commit with speed, power and looks the part of a man among boys. The Long Beach Poly cornerback duo of Donte Wright (Miami commit) and JuJu Johnson (UCLA) is outstanding. Don’t forget Myles Baker, a UCLA commit from Sierra Canyon who’s physical enough to play anywhere on a football field. Jaxson Rex of San Clemente is a Brigham Young commit who’s also a top receiver. He does everything well.

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St. John Bosco is going to have a six-man rotation in the secondary because of its outstanding depth. Washington commit Isala Wily-Ava and talented junior Brandon Nash lead the way. Salesian junior Jordan Slye is a playmaker. to watch. Mission Viejo has two top juniors in Jordan Hicks and Orange Lutheran transfer Kiingbaraka Kizzee. Khalil Terry of Tustin is a UCLA commit.

Jalen Flowers of Redondo Union is a junior with terrific coverage skills. Chauncey Washington of Orange Lutheran is part of a strong group of Trinity League players. The Lancers also have junior twins King Rich and Anhor Johnson. Ca’ron Williams of Santa Margarita was All-CIF as a sophomore.

Jaden Walk-Green of Corona Centennial, a Washington commit, is known for his versatility playing safety and led the state with 10 interceptions. Teammate Brett Smith Jr. is a terrific cornerback. Wesley Ace of Gardena Serra moves from safety to cornerback to prepare himself for San Jose State. Ace Leutele and Danny Lang of Mater Dei are experienced and effective. Duvay Williams was a standout at Serra for three years before transferring to Inglewood in the spring. Pakipole Moala of Leuzinger is a UCLA commit with an immense upside. Loyola’s Zion Phelps is ready to show off his 10.31 100 meters speed, along with junior Malique Pollard.

Tahj Skinner of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame is an athletic safety committed to UC Davis. Simi Valley junior Micah Hannah is a 6-foot-2 cornerback starting since freshman season. Rancho Cucamonga has plenty of talent in its secondary, led by Nathaniel Mensah (Oregon State).

Carson’s duo of Bennie Saulter and Michael O’Dell form a dynamic one-two punch. Shane Anderson of Viewpoint had eight interceptions as a junior. Hamilton’s Jacob Riley had seven interceptions.

Robert Garrett leaves Crenshaw

Crenshaw football coach Robert Garrett. (Robert S. Helfman)

Robert Garrett, the head football coach at Crenshaw since 1988, is officially out. He was on administrative leave throughout the 2025 season and confirmed he was reassigned to teaching at Dodman Middle School in March and won’t be back.

He coached Crenshaw to seven City titles and was the NFL high school coach of the year in 2017.

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Here’s a report.

St. John Bosco’s Prentice Jones Jr. knocks down a pass during Saturday’s Battle at the Beach seven on seven passing tournament. The Braves won the championship. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

St. John Bosco went unbeaten and defeated Corona Centennial in the championship game of the Battle at the Beach seven on seven passing tournament at Edison.

Here’s the report.

Defending City Section champion Carson made it to the semifinals of the Ocean View tournament before losing to San Juan Hills. That’s a sign the Colts’ skill-position players are very good.

“Time for real football,” Carson coach William Lowe said.

San Clemente won the championship.

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Culver City won its own tournament over Mira Costa.

Challenges in college sports

With dwindling roster sports and rising numbers in the college transfer portal, a new trend that isn’t really new but is accelerating involves coaches telling players they will have little chance to play as motivation for the player to leave and open up a roster spot.

Here’s the report.

Notes . . .

James Tronstein, The Times’ baseball player of the year from Harvard-Westlake, was drafted in the 15th round on Sunday by the Astros. He’s committed to Vanderbilt....

Golden Valley has named 24-year-old Miguel Mayorga its new boys basketball coach. He’s a Hart graduate...

Senior infielder Ricardo Hurtado of Orange Lutheran has committed to UCLA...

Offensive lineman Seth Sullivan from Redondo Union has committed to San Diego State....

Justin Wright is the new girls soccer coach at Campbell Hall....

Pitcher Michael Flink from Bishop Montgomery has committed to Loyola Marymount....

Starting next season, high school baseball coaches can choose to communicate with the catcher and/or pitcher electronically one way for calling pitches. The same rule goes into effect for softball. Previously, communication devices were limited to the coach and catcher. In baseball, starting in 2028, there’s bat changes. Here’s the report. ...

There’s a rule change for girls lacrosse. Starting with the 2027 season, state high school associations may establish a 90-second possession clock....

Pitcher Eli Phillips of Orange Lutheran has committed to UC San Diego....

Pitcher Kyle Casey from Simi Valley has committed to UC Riverside....

Carter Athens, a 6-7 basketball player at Riverside Poly, has committed to Cal Baptist....

Woodbridge senior Maddi Haferling won a gold medal in speed climbing. (Haferling family)

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Maddi Haferling, a senior to be at Woodbridge, won a gold medal in speed climbing. Here’s a report...

Joel Hartmann has been named director of athletics at JSerra. He previously worked at Servite and Mater Dei....

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles has agreed to a partnership to help run St. John Bosco. The Catholic Schools superintendent, Paul Escala, said, “The young men of St. John Bosco HS will continue to compete athletically in the Trinity League. The standard of excellence the school represents in all aspects of formation and education will only improve as a result of this partnership. We are excited to be meaningful partners in this ministry.”...

The Area Code Games are set for next month in Long Beach, and Harvard-Westlake had three players selected for the Brewers’ roster. Here’s the complete roster. ...

Robert Morales is the new softball coach at La Habra....

Super Bowl hero Sam Darnold was inducted into the San Clemente Hall of Fame last week....

Luke Pope is the new boys volleyball coach at St. John Bosco....

Recommendations

From MLB.com, a story on former Corona pitcher Seth Hernandez.

From NJ.com, a story on New Jersey becoming concerned about sports holdbacks.

From USAbaseball.com, a story on former Corona outfielder Anthony Murphy.

From AZCentral.com, a story on former Servite quarterback Noah Fifita.

From the archives: Westlake soccer duo

It was 1994. The World Cup was played in the United States and two USA players from Westlake High, Cobi Jones and Eric Wynalda, helped become hometown soccer heroes.

Here’s a story from 1994 how Westlake Village became soccer central.

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Here’s a story from 1994 explaining how Wynalda and Jones learned soccer in the neighborhood.

Here’s a story from 2002 when Wynalda and Jones became teammates again for the Galaxy.

Former Harvard-Westlake star Bryce Rainer. (Craig Weston)

Tweets you might have missed

Former SoCal high school baseball players selected in draft today. Huntington Beach had players taken in round 1, 7, 12 and 14. pic.twitter.com/6MYKldgQaL — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 13, 2026

A lot of high school football teams headed to Hawaii in August: Chaminade, Beaumont, San Clemente, San Juan Hills, Capistrano Valley, Edison, Newport Harbor, Villa Park. The surfer/football players can't wait. Can they bring along their surf boards as equipment? — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 6, 2026

Visit News: Kaleena Smith, the No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2027, has locked in 11 official visits, source tells @247sports



Washington- July 31

Baylor - August 28

Oklahoma - September 4

Georgia - SEPTEMBER 11

Tennessee- September 25

Arizona State - October 9… pic.twitter.com/TzFryOuaYB — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) July 6, 2026

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Looking back at the greatest high school basketball doubleheader in 2017 https://t.co/kFKaHXqkJC — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 7, 2026

People don't seem to understand what City Section football once was. In 2009, Crenshaw made the CIF state championship Open Division game vs. De La Salle. Carson once beat Mater Dei twice. Carson and Banning could beat anyone during the Vollnogle and Ferragamo years. It's a long… — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 6, 2026

Thaddeus Breaux, 6-5, 220 pounds, 16 years old, sophomore at Hamilton. If anyone could play the role of QB in a movie, it’s him. pic.twitter.com/zC4NEOP1Pn — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 7, 2026

Former Sherman Oaks Notre Dame first baseman Dominic Cadiz (UCLA) has the most hits in the Cape Code League and is batting .338. Former Camarillo standout Tommy Goodin (Vanderbilt) is batting .316 with three home runs. Angel Cervantes (Warren, UCLA) has a 0.66 ERA. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 8, 2026

⚾️ Big changes are coming to high school baseball!



The 2027 Baseball Rules Changes include a new first-base option, expanded electronic communication and more. Get all the details before the season begins! 👇 https://t.co/i5kOx7Admy #PlayPerformCompeteTogether pic.twitter.com/4o0HRN0OM8 — NFHS (@NFHS_Org) July 8, 2026

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From 2020, the COVID year, Jared Jones from La Mirada having his season interrupted. He didn't let it stop him. Threw six perfect innings for Pirates tonight. Here's a look back. https://t.co/PVIZCyWd0G — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 9, 2026

I understand the high school sports world has changed, but it doesn't mean players and parents should act like pros and let agents control all aspects of their life. There's little listening happening when life lessons are being taught by coaches and teachers. Good luck on… — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 9, 2026

Bosco football coach Jason Negro: "We're looking at it as very strong and powerful collaboration. It's only going to make us stronger." He added the school will stay in Orange County releaguing group and stay in Trinity League. https://t.co/Jhul0ZgJPP — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 9, 2026

QB Sam Darnold Class of 2014 is now in the Triton Football Hall of Fame and #18 has officially been retired 🔱🏈🏆#onetownoneteam pic.twitter.com/IEhqbFRKRf — Triton Football (@Tritonfootball) July 10, 2026

The governing body of Texas high school football has officially denied two high-profile transfers.https://t.co/IkKeQDWDI0 — Zach Barnett (@zach_barnett) July 9, 2026

Trey Ebel from Corona went No. 25 to the Brewers. That means the 2025 Corona team has produced four first-rounders in Seth Hernandez, Billy Carlson, Ebel and brother Brady Ebel who the Brewers picked last year. Ebel & Ebel. Can father Dino join them? No, the Dodgers aren't… — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 11, 2026

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Amazing catch by Tustin’s Jeremiah Salvant pic.twitter.com/xeoUUwvxmU — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 11, 2026

Until next time....

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com , and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer .