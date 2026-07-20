Prep Rally: Here are the receivers to watch this season
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Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. I’m Eric Sondheimer. Here’s a look at receivers to watch in 2026.
Lots of pass catchers
A quarterback is only as good as his receivers catching passes, and there are a lot of competent receivers in Southern California for the 2026 football season.
Juniors DJ Tubbs of St. John Bosco and Hayden Koo of Tustin have been earning rave reviews in summer passing competitions and camps. Their ability to catch passes, run routes and show off quickness is creating excitement.
Quentin Hale, who was very good as a sophomore and junior at Cathedral, has moved over to Corona Centennial and looks confident with his USC scholarship awaiting him. Austin Miller of Bellflower committed to Ohio State before anyone has seen him play his sophmore season, but all signs point toward him leading the class of 2029.
Westlake has the dynamic duo of 6-foot-5 Charles Davis and Palisades transfer Demare Dezeurn, known for his speed. Both are Cal commits. Chaparral’s Eli Woodard was subject of an intense recruiting fight this summer before committing to Miami. Chaparral also has Tycen Johnson (Arizona State) and Michael Farinas (UCLA).
Blake Wong of Norco uses his speed to be a big-play weapon. He had 14 receptions last season against Centennial. Jack Junker of Mission Viejo has among the best hands. Benjamin Harris of Servite is the state sprint champion. Grant Mosley of Santa Margarita has lots of talent but is trying to get healthy after injury issues. Orange Lutheran’s Nico Bland and Chris Flores can be a top duo.
Calabasas’ Kingston Celifie became a track star in the spring and should use that additional speed this fall. Crean Lutheran’s Ty Johnson figures to catch lots of passes.
Laguna Beach has the acrobatic Brady Stringham back at receiver. Emmanuel Pullins of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame is ready for a breakout junior season. Chaminade’s Andrew Cordero has been impressive in summer competitions. Hart’s Matix Frithsmith is one of the most versatile players. San Juan Hills’ Luke Frith is coming off an outstanding junior season. Burbank’s Tyler Hudson had 88 receptions last seson.
Sierra Canyon, which won the Mission Viejo passing tournament Saturday, showed off junior receivers Micah Slade and King Webb. Tustin’s Jeremiah Salvant is another receiver with great hands.
South Gate’s Nicholas Fonseca had 10 touchdown catches. Birmingham’s Paul Turner has speed and big-play skills. Palisades’ Malachi Ross showed potential as a junior.
There are four top tight ends in Santa Margarita’s Luke Gazzaniga, Rancho Cucamonga’s Jaylin Smalls, Mission Viejo’s Max Markofski and Corona del Mar’s JJ Haley.
Book on El Segundo LL
Danny Boehle, the manager of the 2023 El Segundo Little League championship team, has published a book looking at the experience then.
Co-written with Dan Coonan, “Second to None” explores the fun, excitement and lessons learned from El Segundo winning in Williamsport, Pa., on a dramatic walk-off home run by Louis Lappe.
Encino Little League is trying to repeat the journey of El Segundo this year. The group of 11- and 12-year-olds begins action in the state tournament July 25 in Laguna Niguel.
Flag football
Eagle Rock and Franklin have shown promise this summer of becoming strong teams in City Section flag football this fall.
Senior quarterback Nylah Moore is back for Eagle Rock, which lost in last season’s Open Division final to Marshall 20-0. The two-sport standout uses her athleticism and instincts to create chaos for defenses. Zoe Duran is a receiver with speed also back.
The Northern League, with defending champion Marshall, will once again provide lots of top flag football teams.
AGBU coach brings home title
AGBU basketball coach Nareg Kopooshian has come home with a gold medal after guiding the U16 Armenian national team in the C Division to the FIBA Eurobasketball championship.
AGBU was well represented with players Jivan Dorian and Ethan Kazanjian along with assistant coach Chris Tchamkertenian.
Dorian will be a freshman at AGBU in Canoga Park this coming season.
Notes . . .
Former Sierra Canyon standout Ziaire Williams has signed with the Lakers. Let’s not forget he had the last shot of the 2020 high school season before COVID ended it....
The 18U U.S. national baseball team is holding training camp with lots of Southern California players participating. Here’s the roster. ...
Justin Maidenberg is the new girls basketball coach at South Pasadena....
Nicole Wise has resigned as softball coach at Mater Dei....
Santa Margarita’s girls golf team won the 2026 Girl’s NHSGA National Invitational at Pinehurst Resort....
After 17 years as volleyball coach at Servite, Matt Marrujo is stepping down to focus on athletic director duties. Assistant Paka Dutro has been promoted to head coach....
Dylan Smith, who was coaching at Upland, is the new baseball coach at Damien....
George Chace is the new baseball coach at Capistrano Valley. He’s a former head coach at Orange and was an assistant at Huntington Beach....
Davis Towne is the new baseball coach at Long Beach Poly. He was pitching coach at Lakewood....
In a big development for Garfield’s football program, All-City running back Ceasar Reyes has returned to the school after transferring to Salesian in the spring. Reyes would have had to sit out the first part of the football season if he had stayed at Salesian....
Tommy Leach, a veteran football coach around Southern California, is the new head coach at Esperanza....
Defensive back Dorian Franklin of St. John Bosco has committed to Harvard....
Bellflower won the Buena Park passing tourney behind quarterback E’lacion Saxton....
Corona grad Anthony Murphy, previously committed to LSU for baseball, has switched to Miami....
Catcher Taehan Kim from Redondo Union has committed to Loyola Marymount....
From the archives: Paul Knox
City Section Hall of Fame football coach Paul Knox has been organizing a celebration of Dorsey’s prominence in the Los Angeles sports community, with Aug. 8 the day anyone who has been associated with the school is invited to a campus celebration.
With Knox involved, expect the crowd to be large and enthusiastic. His teams won City titles in 1989, 1991, 1995 and 2001. He sent numerous players to college.
Here’s a story from 2019 when he was nearing retirement coaching at Washington Prep.
Here’s a story from 2020 looking back at Dorsey’s amazing comeback win on the final play to beat Taft in the City final at the Coliseum in 2001.
Recommendations
From Sportsjounalisminstitute.org, a story on a former USC football player using what he learned studying journalism to help him in coaching.
From the San Diego Union-Tribune, a story on summer passing tournaments.
From MLB.com, a story on 17-year-old Jared Grindlinger from Huntington Beach signing with the Angels after being a first-round draft choice.
Tweets you might have missed
Until next time....
Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.
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