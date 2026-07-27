Prep Rally: Here are the offensive and defensive linemen to watch this season

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Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. I’m Eric Sondheimer. It’s time to give some love to the linemen doing the dirty work in high school football. Let’s examine the offensive and defensive linemen to watch.

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Big men in spotlight

Size certainly helps playing on the offensive line and has become much in demand from college recruiters. The Trinity League is home to an outstanding group of blockers that includes Drew Fielder of Servite, Lucas Rhoa of Orange Lutheran, Jack Schein of JSerra, Elisha Mueller of St. John Bosco and Lex Mailangi of Mater Dei. Fielder is going to USC, Roha to Texas and Mailangi to Oregon.

The extremely big linemen list includes 360-pound Amaziah Siale of Mission Viejo, an LSU commit, 300-pound Jackson Hill of Chaminade, a Notre Dame commit, and 350-pound junior Lincoln Fa’alafi of JSerra. Vincent Shields, a 6-5, 285-pound junior from Murrieta Valley, is gaining traction as an improving blocker and top college prospect.

Sierra Canyon has 6-6, 270-pound junior Lance Ciechanowski. San Pedro’s David Medina isn’t tall but his strength and passion comes through as an All-City player. Birmingham’s Pablo Granados enters his senior season with high expectations to continue his development.

The matchups this fall featuring top blockers against top defensive linemen will be electric. Sierra Canyon’s Marcus Fakatou transferred from Orange Lutheran and reclassified to be a senior. He’s committed to Ohio State. The Trailblazers also have Kasi Currie. Call them the Great Wall of Chatsworth.

Godschoice Eboigbodin of JSerra is 6-5, 260 pounds and still learning the game as a UCLA commit. Elija Harmon of Inglewood is an Oklahoma commit returning from an injury.

Caleb Pasina of St. Bonaventure is a 6-4, 270-pound junior just beginning to show his dominance. Siave Seti of Bishop Amat was All-CIF and all-Mission League as a freshman.

Sione Felila of Oak Hills is 6-3, 290 pounds and had 18 tackles for losses. Isaia Vandermade of Santa Margarita was one of the best players during last season’s Division 1 playoffs. Opponents couldn’t block the USC commit. Hunter Taylor from Mira Costa is an Army commit with lots of agility. Hunter Eligon starred for Division 2 champion Los Alamitos last season and now is at Western. Miles Schirmer of Corona Centennial is a 6-5, 260-pound disruptor.

Oaks Christian has improving Aliseleti Tuihalamaka. Junior edge Elijah Tuua of St. John Bosco will be turned loose to harass quarterbacks. David Nansen of Bellflower is a sophomore coming off a standout freshman season. Jon Ioane of Tustin was heavily recruited and ended up committing to Washington. Elyjah Staples of Marquez, a Cal commit, had nine sacks last season. Kingston Sula of Carson had 16 sacks as a sophomore. Kenneth Webb of King/Drew had nine sacks. Will Gelt of Agoura contributed 11 sacks.

Taft High football player Carter Wallace, who has been deaf since birth, works with interpreter Jo Beth during practice. (Craig Weston)

Taft High’s Carter Wallace is not letting being deaf serving as a roadblock to prevent him from playing football.

Here’s a profile of a player making an impact.

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And so it begins

Official high school football practice begins Monday for Southern Section teams with zero week games and in the City Section. There’s a five-day acclimatization period before pads go on. Each player needs 14 days of practice before being able to compete in a game. Scrimmages count as a practice day.

Here’s a look at how much change has come to practices from the days when schools were doing two-a-days.

From the Southern Section football bulletin. pic.twitter.com/9OMm9HIHQT — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 21, 2026

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Preseason top 25

Santa Margarita celebrates after winning the CIF State Football Championship Open Division game in 2025.



(Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)

St. John Bosco begins the 2026 season ranked No. 1 in The Times’ preseason high school football rankings. Last year’s No. 1 team, Santa Margarita, begins at No. 4.

Here’s the link to the top 25 rankings.

National title game?

The Aug. 21 football opener in Las Vegas between Bishop Gorman and St. John Bosco might as well be called a national championship game, though Bishop Gorman is expected to participate in a postseason competition run by Overtime that began in 2025.

It was 108 degrees earlier this week in Las Vegas and Bishop Gorman coach Brent Browning is predicting 110 degrees with a chance of a thunderstorm or two when St. John Bosco makes the trip.

In fact, during the Josh Rosen quarterback days at St. John Bosco, the Braves lost to Bishop Gorman 34-31 during a memorable thunderstorm in 2014 when the Braves’ band kept playing despite getting a downpour.

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Bishop Gorman also has a nonleague game with Mater Dei, so the Gaels are trying to win the Trinity League, which they would gladly join if the CIF allowed non-California teams to participate.

Notes . . .

Linebacker Wyatt Bogdan from Laguna Beach has committed to Portland State....

Receiver Nathan Williams of Carson has committed to Idaho State....

4th-rder Julian Garcia signs w/@Brewers for $1.5 million (slot 130 value = $585,700). California prep RHP, one of best curveballs in @MLBDraft, 92-97 mph fastball. @LBDirtbags recruit. pic.twitter.com/HYszufIRaa — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 21, 2026

Standout St. John Bosco pitcher Julian Garcia signed with the Milwaukee Brewers for $1.5 million. He was a fourth-round draft pick....

Thank you🙏🏾 My philanthropy was sparked when I was 8 years old doing book & toy drives & throughout my high school years with various homeless drives that many of you around the country participated in. I never felt I had to wait to become a big leaguer to help others. @MLB… https://t.co/dVzYLXrLeU — Hunter Greene (@HunterGreene17) July 21, 2026

Grace McCabe has been named the first girls lacrosse coach at Harvard-Westlake, which is adding the sport this year along with flag football as the school prepares to open its new sports complex in Studio City....

Spectrum will once again televise Southern Section football games this fall, with Chaparral facing Mission Viejo in the opening game....

Perfect Game announced rosters for its all-star game on Aug. 16 at Citizens Bank Park. P Striker Pence (Corona Santiago), P Andrew Carlson (Trinity Classical), SS Carter Hadnot (Aquinas), P Jordan Ayala (Norco), SS Dylan Seward (Norco), INF Parker Leoff (Huntington Beach) playing… — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 22, 2026

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Former Yucaipa baseball coach Ralph Grajeda is the new head coach at Citrus Valley....

Santa Margarita will play its home football games at Saddleback College this season. It’s a return for the Eagles, who once played all their home games at Saddleback....

Jordan Vogel of Arcadia has committed to St. Mary’s baseball.....

Pitcher Robbie Erspamer of San Clemente has committed to UC San Diego....

Cal Lutheran assistant Alec Iniguez is the new baseball coach at Thousand Oaks....

JSerra’s girls’ basketball program could be facing a Southern Section investigation after possible rules violations were detailed in court documents. Here’s the report. ...

Johnny Garcia is the new girls basketball coach at Bishop Alemany....

THE STAGE IS SET.



The 2026 Area Code Games are almost here! The best HS talent in the country steps on the diamond starting July 31.



📍 Underclass: July 31 – Aug 4⁰📍 Upperclass: Aug 5 – Aug 10



Catch every game LIVE on YouTube at no cost.



🔗: https://t.co/BsOJDEWnqu… pic.twitter.com/jXOcttFFzn — Area Code Baseball (@AreaCodeBSB) July 24, 2026

The Area Code Games in baseball begin this weekend with underclassmen at Blair Field in Long Beach, followed by upperclassmen next weekend....

Former Newbury Park cross country coach Sean Brosnan has taken over the program at USC....

Rafael Segura is the new lacrosse coach at St. John Bosco....

Delvon Rose is the new boys basketball coach at South Pasadena....

Isabella Dolce, a girls soccer standout at Santa Margarita, has committed to the University of Louisiana Lafayette....

St. Monica basketball coach Allen Caveness has resigned to become head coach at Long Beach Jordan....

Matthew Stafford presented an equipment grant of $10,000 to Dominguez High football program. Rams are good neighbors. pic.twitter.com/E8lGmPhPcx — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 27, 2026

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Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford presented a $10,000 equipment grant to Dominguez High on Sunday to help purchase blocking sleds, uniforms and practice gear, among other items, for the upcoming season....

Encino Little League’s team made up of 11- and 12-year-olds won its opening game of the state championships in Aliso Niguel to advance to the winner’s bracket semifinals Tuesday. The state champion advances to the Western Regional finals tournament in San Bernardino, with a berth in the Little League World Series on the line.

From the archives: Gabe York

Former Orange Lutheran basketball player Gabe York has found a way to become a pro basketball player since going undrafted in 2016 after leaving the University of Arizona. At age 32, he keeps finding opportunities in overseas leagues, the latest being with the Zhejiang Golden Bulls of the Chinese Basketball Assn.

He has always been known for his shooting prowess. He averaged almost 25 points at Orange Lutheran and had a 43-point performance. Always well liked for giving his all, York keeps finding ways to contribute.

Here’s a story from 2015 on York playing for Arizona.

Here’s a story from 2011 on York’s scoring potential.

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Recommendations

From Globenewswire, a story from 2019 that projected youth sports spending.

From the Los Angeles Times, a story looking into the Hall of Fame induction of former Edison High and Dodger second baseman Jeff Kent.

From Wired, a story on how elite young runners are becoming freakishly fast.

Tweets you might have missed

Youth sports should be about development, having fun. The priority shouldn't be on winning, which is why so many parents keep switching teams and leagues and paying money to have a trophy. If you develop, you win. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 21, 2026

Landon shares his gripes on pay-to-play in America.



“Somebody has to pay for soccer. The problem is, all these youth clubs now are grinding every penny out of every family. I have kids. I can afford to pay for it. My kid has four training jerseys. Why the hell does he need… pic.twitter.com/tmZ7dMcMWr — Unfiltered Soccer (@UnfilteredSoccr) July 20, 2026

The 15-year TV contract the CIF signed with Spectrum to broadcast state playoffs ends on July 31. Shortly after, a new deal is expected to be announced. I'm not going to speculate who gets the contract, but Play OnSports already owns MaxPreps, GoFan and NFHS Network. It would be… — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 21, 2026

Oaks Christian's Max Emberson shot 71 at the U.S. Junior Amateur championships. https://t.co/kjM8TCNDJH — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 21, 2026

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Which movie would you show to fire up high school football players before a game? — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 21, 2026

Looks like tiny Oak Park High is getting a new sophomore quarterback and point guard. https://t.co/MEEzrQ4ebr — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 21, 2026

🇦🇲 Anthony Sarkesian continues to build on an impressive summer.



Gold medalist & FIBA U16 C Division MVP, averaging 21.0 PPG and 14.8 RPG.



The 6’5”-6’6” wing (Chaminade HS/ West Hills, CA | Class of 2029) dropped 22 PTS vs. Kosovo U18 today on 7/7 FG, 4/4 3PT. @cnk10_ pic.twitter.com/yVlRt6PWJY — Serop Jejeian (@seropjejeian) July 23, 2026

Congrats to rising juniors Ronan Keane and Andrew Schneider of the JSerra Boys Water Polo team, who were selected to the United States Men’s Cadet Water Polo National Team and will compete at the 2026 World Aquatics Men’s U16 Water Polo World Championship in Zagreb, Croatia.



The… pic.twitter.com/Jp7dfLVKai — JSerraAthletics (@JSerraAthletics) July 24, 2026

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The Barclay twins from Agoura High, Benjamin and Jonathan, earned gold and silver medals in golf at the Maccabi Games in Israel. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 24, 2026

The stage is set for these 8⃣8⃣ future stars ⭐️



🇺🇸: https://t.co/RZqlLgsEVU pic.twitter.com/3CUswSSzZU — USA Baseball Events (@USABaseEvents) July 24, 2026

One of the best passing duos in City is Verdugo Hills QB Jered Smith to receiver Aiden Mejia. They’ve been together for four years. pic.twitter.com/1Cgns4lvfT — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 25, 2026

Palisades Boys Basketball Schedule:



The “Mission” is set.



We didn’t build this schedule to be comfortable.

We built it to compete.



WE WANT IN. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DmWGXgYyjS — Pali Boys Basketball (@PaliBoysHoops) July 25, 2026

Poly offensive coordinator Devon Parks has his 5-year-old son Kyrie thinking big wearing Kansas City Chiefs gloves. pic.twitter.com/IxsnXKKYfL — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 25, 2026

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6-foot-8 Crew Fotheringham, a 2027 basketball player at Lone Peak in Utah, is the son of former Hart QB Chad Fotheringham and brother of former San Clemente TE Cole Fotheringham. He'd have no problem coming back to SoCal to play college basketball. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 26, 2026

Until next time....

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com , and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer .