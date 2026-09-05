Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep Rally: Friday’s football scores

High school football scores
(Getty Images)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Welcome to the Prep Rally newsletter, which comes once a week and covers local high school sports. To sign up to receive it via email (it’s free), go here.

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. I’m Eric Sondheimer. Here are Friday’s high school football scores from around the Southland.

SOUTHERN SECTION

Nonleague

Agoura 33, Thousand Oaks 0

Alemany 73, Compton 0

Arlington 27, Fontana 21

Arroyo 49, Katella 19

Arroyo Valley 46, Citrus Hill 0

Baldwin Park 39, California 21

Bassett 35, Temple City 7

Barstow 27, Segerstrom 21

Bell Gardens 42, Estancia 14

Big Bear 30, Glendale 21

Bonita 41, Western 7

Bosco Tech 18, Keppel 12

Brea Olinda 39, Northwood 14

Calabasas 47, Burbank 0

Canyon Springs 25, Patriot 21

Capistrano Valley 35, Great Oak 27

Cerritos Valley Christian 50, Cerritos 28

Citrus Valley 28, La Quinta 16

Colton 35, Yucca Valley 30

Corona 42, Miller 8

Corona Santiago 26, Silverado 14

Crespi 26, St. Francis 21

Cypress 21, Eisenhower 7

Desert 18, Desert Christian 6

Desert Christian Academy 66, San Jacinto Valley Academy 0

Desert Hot Springs 21, Rialto 6

Don Lugo 41, Ganesha 0

Downey 39, Millikan 10

El Modena 35, Tesoro 13

El Monte 24, Rosemead 20

El Rancho 17, West Covina 13

El Segundo 56, South Torrance 28

El Toro 35, Aliso Niguel 10

Etiwanda 37, Alta Loma 14

Fillmore 34, Buena 24

Fountain Valley 27, Marina 21 (OT)

Garden Grove Pacifica 27, Anaheim Canyon 0

Gardena Serra 34, Los Alamitos 23

Gahr 31, Artesia 3

Glenn 43, California Military 6

Golden Valley 21, Crescenta Valley 7

Granite Hills 49, Kaiser 0

Heritage 30, Chaffey 16

Heritage Christian 35, Carpinteria 0

Hesperia 40, Long Beach Jordan 0

Hoover 56, Mountain View 6

Huntington Beach 31, Long Beach Wilson 6

Irvine 36, Woodbridge 24

JSerra 37, Crean Lutheran 29

Laguna Hills 42, Capistrano Valley Christian 13

La Habra 26, Paraclete 22

Lakeside 64, Twentynine Palms 4

La Mirada 24, Bellflower 15

La Salle 39, Arcadia 12

La Serna 52, Salesian 33

Los Amigos 28, Costa Mesa 21

Los Altos 41, Schurr 13

Loyola 14, Mira Costa 7

Mary Star of the Sea 21, North Torrance 7

Montclair 14, Covina 7

Montebello 38, Saddleback 0

Moreno Valley 28, Tahquitz 14

Muir 50, St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy 18

Murrieta Mesa 7, Rancho Verde 0

Murrieta Valley 43, Cajon 38

Newbury Park 31, Arroyo Grande 14

Nogales 49, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 43

Norco 49, Orange Vista 0

Oak Park 28, Brentwood 7

Ontario 53, Jurupa Valley 7

Ontario Christian 36, Whittier Christian 20

Orange 40, Elsinore 9

Oxnard 28, Hueneme 26

Oxnard Pacifica 39, Hart 20

Palmdale 41, West Ranch 14

Palm Springs 41, Coachella Valley 35

Paramount 23, Dominguez 10

Peninsula 45, Compton Centennial 12

Perris 34, Indio 0

Placentia Valencia 28, Rowland 19

Pomona 57, Duarte 19

Portola 35, Irvine University 13

Quartz Hill 32, Rio Hondo Prep 21

Rancho Alamitos 48, Pioneer 7

Rancho Christian 58, West Valley 6

Rancho Mirage 27, Hemet 14

Redlands East Valley 13, Riverside Poly 3

Redondo Union 42, Culver City 28

Ridgecrest Burroughs 35, Eastside 12

Riverside King 28, Riverside North 0

San Clemente 32, Chaparral 20

San Juan Hills 14, Chino Hills 11

San Marcos 35, Channel Islands 0

Santa Ana Valley 31, Garden Grove Santiago 6

Santa Barbara 21, Dos Pueblos 10

Santa Margarita 55, Highland 7

Santa Monica 38, Burbank Burroughs 0

Santa Paula 39, Del Sol 31

Santa Rosa Academy 32, Indian Springs 19

Saugus 38, Camarillo 35

Savanna 80, Century 14

Sierra Vista 17, Garey 2

Simi Valley 56, Bishop Montgomery 6

Sonora 42, Walnut 7

South Hills 42, Diamond Ranch 0

South Pasadena 31, San Gabriel 0

St. Bernard 47, Hacienda Heights Wilson 9

St. Bonaventure 51, Trabuco Hills 14

St. Margaret’s 35, St. Anthony 7

St. Paul 28, Whittier 0

Sultana 37, Adelanto 6

Sunny Hills 21, La Palma Kennedy 0

Temescal Canyon 28, Jurupa Hills 6

Torrance 27, Northview 20

Troy 28, Fullerton 21

Tustin 16, Long Beach Poly 13

Ventura 26, Lakewood 24

Victor Valley 43, Palm Desert 0

Viewpoint 49, Littlerock 3

Western Christian 49, Maranatha 6

Westminster La Quinta 29, Godinez 28

Yorba Linda 27, El Dorado 0

Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

INTERSECTIONAL

Anza Hamilton 28, Tri-City Christian 20

Army-Navy 42, Beverly Hills 21

Bakersfield Liberty 20, Oaks Christian 17

Desert Mirage 43, Mendez 0

Folsom 35, Mission Viejo 21

Grace 35, El Camino Real 10

Inglewood 28, Gilbert (Ariz.) Highland 16

Laguna Beach 21, Las Vegas Shadow Ridge 7

Las Vegas Faith Lutheran 35, Damien 31

Mater Dei 38, Highlands Ranch (Colo.) Valor 22

Moorpark 33, Birmingham 20

Nuview Bridge 43, Victory Christian Academy 8

Nordhoff 35, Mira Monte 7

Orange Lutheran 23, Chandler (Ariz.) Basha 17

Peoria (Ariz.) Centennial 22, Servite 14

Sacramento Grant 21, Cathedral 7

San Diego Lincoln 59, Leuzinger 0

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 55, Moreau Catholic 6

St. John Bosco 26, Pittsburg 14

St. Monica 49, Huntington Park 13

Verbum Dei 84, Torres 0

Warren 54, South Gate 15

8-MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

Nonleague

Laguna Blanca 48, Cuyama Valley 14

INTERSECTIONAL

Francis Parker 42, Public Safety Academy 6

Lancaster Baptist 70, TEACH Tech Charter 24

Lucerne Valley 60, West Shores 6

Mammoth 34, Chadwick 33

North County St. Joseph Academy 50, Cornerstone Christian 26

Until next time....

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.

Did you get this newsletter forwarded to you? To sign up and get it in your inbox, click here.

Advertisement
High School SportsSportsPrep Rally

Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement