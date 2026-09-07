Prep Rally: The most intriguing high school football games this week

Quarterbacks Chris Fields III (left) and Ryan Rakowski shake hands before their game last week. Palos Verdes defeated Carson 35-20.

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Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. I’m Eric Sondheimer. The high school football season is rolling along with some very good games this week. Let’s take a look.

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Big games

Week three in high school football has so many intriguing games that fans will have lots of choices this week. Let’s look.

Thursday

3 games of special teams film 🎥⚡️



Currently ranked #4 in the nation in Punt Return Yards Per Attempt and #11 in Total Return Yards on @MaxPreps.



It takes 11 every single play, and I give all the credit to my teammates for making this possible. Special teams is a big part of… pic.twitter.com/ZmcdDWYLA8 — Tucker Murray 2027 DB (@TuckerMurray16) September 6, 2026

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Corona del Mar (3-0) at Newport Harbor (2-1). The annual Battle of the Bay brings out the fans and pumps up the players so much you never can trust who’s the favorite. Corona del Mar has the favorite’s role after knocking off Edison last week. Corona del Mar has three standout athletes in tight end Jake Haley, receiver Tucker Murray and linebacker Nolan Scott. The pick: Corona del Mar.

Laguna Beach (1-2) at Westlake (3-0). The Breakers wanted tougher nonleague opponents, which has led to a slow start in the win column, but beware if quarterback Jack Hurst can get the passing game going. Westlake had a scare in its opening, beating Newbury Park in three overtimes, then routed two outmanned opponents. This opponent has some very good athletes to challenge the Warriors. The pick: Westlake.

Friday

Corona Centennial (1-1) vs. Mater Dei (3-0) at Santa Ana College. The Monarchs were not happy Centennial beat them twice last season. They’re coming in very motivated. Mater Dei has a strong defense and an offense that continues to use three quarterbacks — senior Cameron Pooley, junior Russell Sekona and freshman Paytyn Guess. It’s clear that running the ball successfully will be the key to victory to both teams. Centennial has had blocking issues because of injuries, but the dynamic duo of quarterback Jaden Jefferson and receiver Quentin Hale will give fans a reason to watch. The pick: Corona Centennial.

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San Pedro (3-0) at Bell (3-0). This is an important game for City Section playoff seeding purposes and also provides more evidence which of these teams will compete for a league title. San Pedro has relied on the passing of Seth Solorio, who set a school record last week with seven touchdown passes against Westchester. Bell has been running the ball with Jordan Medrano and Christopher Luna. The pick: San Pedro.

University (2-1) at Crenshaw (3-0). Brothers Bryan and Jason Robinson grew up playing youth football for Crenshaw. Now they’re the head coach and defensive coordinator at University, and their father, former Locke coach EC Robinson, is a consultant. EC gave former Crenshaw coach Robert Garrett his first job. The brothers always get pumped up for this game. It’s a great matchup between two of the City Section’s best linebackers, De’Andre Kirkpatrick of Crenshaw and D’Elliott Jones of University. It’s the battle of the apostrophes. The pick: Crenshaw.

Orange Lutheran (2-1) at Gardena Serra (2-1). This is Orange Lutheran’s final tuneup before an epic game next week against unbeaten Sierra Canyon. The Lancers have the kind of balance on offense that gives Serra trouble. But Serra has running back AJ McBean, who can help his team chew up time on the clock. The pick: Orange Lutheran.

Rancho Cucamonga (2-1) at Chaparral (1-2). Chaparral has been without its standout quarterback, Dane Weber, because a thumb injury, so it has been a big adjustment for a team loaded with outstanding receivers. Rancho Cucamonga was upset by Oak Hills last week. Expect lots of points in this one. The pick: Chaparral.

La Cañada at South Pasadena (2-1). For those who like neighborhood teams, this is a good matchup. The Spartans have been relying on quarterback Joe Bell and his best friends from the baseball team. Evan Hyun has scored five touchdowns for South Pasadena. The pick: La Cañada.

The battle of the South Bay between Carson and Palos Verdes was played before a standing-room only crowd at Carson. Fans were treated to a game that lived up to expectations when it came to the play at quarterback.

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Palos Verdes won 35-20. Here’s the report.

Holy Cow. Jalen Flowers is looking like Trent Mosley. Palos Verdes 7, Carson 6. pic.twitter.com/L1EcepwEua — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 4, 2026

Orange Lutheran has one of the toughest nonleague schedules and knocked off nationally ranked Basha from Chandler, Ariz. Here’s the report.

TOP 5 Winningest Active Football Coaches in Calif.

318 Jim Benkert (Simi Valley)

308 Matt Logan (Corona Centennial)

295 Roger Canepa (Central Catholic)

288 Don Morrow (Mira Costa)

286 Kevin Macy (Moraga Campolindo)

All according to our own exclusive coaching state records. — Cal-Hi Sports (@CalHiSports) August 31, 2026

Corona del Mar is 3-0 going into its rivalry game against Newport Harbor this week and proved this could be a special season with a big win over Edison. Here’s the report.

Northern California received a boost with Folsom defeating Mission Viejo 35-21. Corona Centennial travels to play De La Salle at Memorial Stadium later this month.

Mater Dei is 3-0 using three quarterbacks after a 38-22 win over Valor Christian from Colorado. The Monarchs are still strong along the offensive line and have a defense performing well under new co-defensive coordinator Ivan Stephenson, who came over from Gardena Serra.

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The best individual performance of the week might have been the school-record rushing total of 306 yards from junior Rocky Martinez of Redondo Union in a win Culver City. Culver City quarterback Nick Hoang passed for 436 yards and four touchdowns.

Despite a loss to Moorpark, Birmingham made major improvement in its second game. Freshman quarterback Exavier Johnson passed for 171 yards and two touchdowns. As he gains experience, the Patriots’ chances in the City Section will grow stronger.

Crenshaw came away with a 34-13 win over Hamilton. The Cougars are looking like the No. 2 team in the City Section behind Carson.

First-year Narbonne coach Patrick Goodpaster picked up his first victory with a 28-18 win over Fairfax. Here’s the report on his efforts to start from scratch after sanctions sent the program reeling.

Here’s a look at top individual performances from last week.

Here’s this week’s top 25 rankings by The Times.

Here’s this week’s schedule.

Playing multiple sports

Quarterback Joe Bell (left) and his sophomore brother, Jake, a linebacker, are two of seven baseball players on La Canada football team. (Yary Photography)

There’s seven high school baseball players playing on the La Cañada football team this season, and the happiest of all is quarterback Joe Bell and star left-handed pitcher.

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He loves to tell people how playing multiple sports has helped him in his main sport, baseball.

Here’s a look at the special story unfolding at La Cañada.

Bell High’s football team is also relying on baseball players. The Eagles are 3-0. Here’s the report.

Powerful offensive line

Mission Viejo linemen work on blocking during football practice. (Ronaldo Bolaños/Los Angeles Times)

Mission Viejo has one of its best offensive lines, with all five starters headed to colleges.

It has helped sophomore quarterback Brett Burnor transition more smoothly to varsity football.

Here’s a look at the offensive line.

Athlete extraordinaire

Moorpark’s Davis Benson is a multisport athlete, competing in football as well as multiple track and field events. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

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Davis Benson is a terrific receiver at Moorpark. He’s also a decathlete who won Southern Section championships last spring in the long jump and 110 hurdles while finishing second in the high jump.

Not since the days of NFL receiver Drake London has Moorpark had such a talented athlete.

Here’s a profile on what makes Benson one of the best athletes in California.

Girls volleyball

Sierra Canyon might be No. 1 in California, but Mater Dei is not far behind. The Monarchs won the Dave Mohs tournament, defeating Marymount in the final 25-11, 25-21.

Mater Dei also defeated Mira Costa earlier in the week. Mater Dei is unbeaten has has matches against San Diego powers Cathedral Catholic and Torrey Pines this week.

Girls Volleyball: @CIFLACS Matches To Watch



Wed: 9/9

Mendez At RFK

Chatsworth At ECR

GHC At Cleveland

Poly At Grant

Roosevelt At South Gate

Venice At Eagle Rock

Reseda At Lincoln



Thu: 9/10

Poly At North Hollywood

GALA At King/Drew



Fri & Sat: 9/11-9/12

Venice Tournament — Rene Lopez (@renelopez19) September 7, 2026

Sierra Canyon is 13-0 and opens Mission League play Tuesday at Marymount.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame is hosting Harvard-Westlake on Saturday night at 7 in a unique outdoor volleyball match on the school’s baseball diamond, helped by Nike, which is flying in a custom-made volleyball court. There will be food trucks, a DJ and a party atmosphere celebrating volleyball and women’s sports.

MaxPreps is sponsoring a tournament Friday and Saturday in Chula Vista. No. 1 JSerra is among the schools participating.

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St. Joseph in Lakewood continues to quietly keep winning at 9-0.

In the City Section, it still looks like the Open Division champion will come from the Northern League. Wilson is 4-0, Eagle Rock 3-1 and Franklin 9-2.

Cross country

The unofficial start of cross-country season happens with the first big invitational of the year, and that will be held Friday and Saturday with the Woodbridge Classic at the Great Park in Irvine. Saturday’s top competition will happen at night, always a fun and interesting experience.

Redondo Union’s boys team won the Saddleback Cup over Trabuco Hills. Mario Montoya of Redondo won the two-mile race in 8:59.5. Santa Margarita took the girls competition.

Water polo

JSerra and Oaks Christian had an intense early season match, with the Lions prevailing 8-7. The Lions face 3-0 Mira Costa on Tuesday.

Loyola has started off 3-0 in the Mission League and lost to Cathedral Catholic in a nonleague match. Harvard-Westlake is 4-0 and has matches coming up against Mira Costa and Corona del Mar.

Newport Harbor suffered a rare 12-10 defeat to Cathedral Catholic.

Santa Margarita is 2-0 and faces Mater Dei on Sept. 23 in a Trinity League showdown.

Notes . . .

Brad Wright, the 6-foot-11 former UCLA basketball player, announced his resignation from El Camino Real’s Board of Directors on Sunday. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

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Brad Wright announced Sunday that he is resigning from El Camino Real’s board of directors after weeks of growing pressure after the placement of three coaches on administrative live. Here’s the report....

Junior shortstop Lennex Minor of St. Bernard has committed to UCLA baseball....

Pitcher Sam Principe from Orange Lutheran has committed to Cal State Northridge....

The court case filed against the CIF challenging transfer and NIL rules has been “terminated,” according to court documents. It was Calhoun vs. CIF. Now the CIF can move forward with discussions on policy changes, though the plaintiff can still appeal to a higher court....

In honor of Bob Webb, the former Montclair Prep boys and girls basketbal coach and ex-UCLA player. RIP https://t.co/uv7unXmOip — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 6, 2026

Former UCLA basketball player Bobby Webb, who was a successful boys and girls basketball coach at Montclair Prep, has died, his good friend and former Montclair Prep player KJ Johnson announced....

Standout junior softball player Destinee Herrera from Oxnard announced she has committed to UCLA.

From the archives: Jeff Cirillo

Jeff Cirillo in 2013 at Providence High School. (DAN WATSON/Dan Watson / The Burbank Leader)

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One of the best hitters produced from the San Fernando Valley came from tiny Providence High in Burbank. Jeff Cirillo made it the major leagues and played for 14 years, the longest with the Milwaukee Brewers from 1994-1999. He also played baseball at USC and has been a pro baseball scout.

Here’s a story from 2014 on Cirillo.

Here’s a story from 2000 when he was having one of his best MLB seasons.

Recommendations

From ABC7news.com, a story on former Newbury Park and Stanford soccer player Katie Meyer.

From the Riverside Press Enterprise, a story on a 462-yards passing night.

Tweets you might have missed

I don't think people realize how good an athlete Davis Benson of Moorpark is. He's a decathlete in the making and also a star receiver. Remember who the last great athlete from Moorpark was? His name: Drake London. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 31, 2026

Simi Valley football coach Jim Benkert is still the winningest active coach with 318 career wins and counting, according to CalHiSports. Matt Logan of Corona Centennial is No. 2 among active coaches. No. 1 overall is the retired Bob Ladouceur with 399. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 31, 2026

He's been an elite blocker forever. Mark Bowman. https://t.co/48DNLEmg14 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 31, 2026

UCLA RHP Wylan Moss was recruited to a carnival by a content creator… and future MLB Draft pick won a prize in every game he played LOL pic.twitter.com/7ShJuBCoMd — Noah Bieniek (Bee-Nick) (@NoahB77_) August 31, 2026

High school sports is filled with jealous people on and off the playing field. It's natural. This isn't the Little League world where everyone gets to hit. Someone really is better than another. Someone really does get more attention. Getting mad is not the correct response.… — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 3, 2026

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The new logo for Arroyo High in San Fernando, formerly Chavez. Football team still waiting for new uniforms. pic.twitter.com/vZtveBX5X8 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 3, 2026

Three weeks into the high school football season I'd say No. 1 in Southern California is wide open. Lots of good teams have flaws and we'll see who fixes them by end of the season. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 5, 2026

Trouble for revamped Moore League in football. Long Beach Poly is 1-2; LB Milikan 0-3; LB Wilson 0-3; LB Jordan 0-3; Lakewood 1-2. The good news is they are playing better nonleague opponents, which should prepare them for league. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 5, 2026

Stanford degree. NFL WR. Remember his days in 2017 at Chaminade. https://t.co/JVzTy4FECc https://t.co/7NeO5UkIAh — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 5, 2026

One of the best, nicest people you could ever meet. So sorry for your loss. https://t.co/hVUplXQw31 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 6, 2026

The first ramifications of UCLA's impressive win on Saturday night involves recruiting. Keith Miller, the father of Ohio State commit Austin Miller, said of Bob Chesney, "From the first moment I met him, I thought UCLA was on the way back. He's a CEO. He was so personable.… — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 7, 2026

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Until next time....

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com , and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer .