Prep Rally: Celebration of women’s sports was a huge success and should happen again

More than 1,000 fans gathered on Saturday night for an outdoor girls’ volleyball match at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame on the baseball field.

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Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. I’m Eric Sondheimer. A celebration of women’s sports at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame on Saturday produced a night to remember. Photographer Craig Weston captured the essence of the Rally in the Valley.

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Volleyball, fun, music

Scene from Sherman Oaks Notre Dame for an outdoor girls’ volleyball match against Harvard-Westlake that a sold-out crowd of more than 1,000 attended. (Craig Weston / For The Times)

With Nike bringing in a custom-made outdoor volleyball court and setting it up in right field of the baseball diamond with chairs all around, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame hosted the Rally in the Valley in honoring volleyball and women’s sports.

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The Rally in the Valley was held to honor women in sports. (Craig Weston / For The Times)

The 1,000 tickets available sold out hours before the 7 p.m. match. It was an overflow crowd with fans standing in the parking lot overlooking the field. Harvard-Westlake won the Mission League match in three sets.

Food trucks set up for the Rally in the Valley. (Craig Weston / For The Times)

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There were food trucks, music and a festive environment for parents, students and athletes.

One of the young Sherman Oaks Notre Dame fans at the outdoor girls volleyball match against Harvard-Westlake. (Craig Weston / For The Times)

Fans young and old enjoyed the competition and the setting on a cloudless night in Sherman Oaks. The officiating crew was all women.

Harvard-Westlake won in four sets over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame in outdoor volleyball match on Notre Dame’s baseball field. (Craig Weston / For The Times)

Tom Stillwell, who was a boys volleyball star at Notre Dame and has a daughter, Lucy, playing for Harvard-Westlake, said of the scene: “It’s a pretty cool thing for women’s sports. It was a fun, energetic environment. I saw a bunch of players from other schools there.”

The event went off so well it makes sense to repeat it at another time.

A look at how the custom court was set up at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame. (Craig Weston / For The Times)

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“It’s your turn to host next year,” a Notre Dame administrator told Stillwell.

Well, Harvard-Westlake happens to be opening its River Park sports complex in 2027.

Offensive tackle Lucas Rhoa of Orange Lutheran isn’t bothered by a defender sticking his hand near his face. (Craig Weston / For The Times)

It’s showdown time this week, with Sierra Canyon hosting Orange Lutheran on Friday. Orange Lutheran’s outstanding offensive line faces Sierra Canyon’s outstanding defensive line. Here’s a look at what to expect.

Mater Dei High freshman quarterback Paytyn Guess. (Caleb Otte / For The Times)

Under much pressure to win, Mater Dei pulled out a 10-9 victory over Corona Centennial. The Monarchs have many tough games ahead, starting with a game Friday night at Santa Ana College against Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, so that win was critical. Here’s a report.

Junior quarterback Preston Beck of San Clemente has come out throwing strikes. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Junior quarterback Preston Beck is off to a terrific start for unbeaten San Clemente (4-0). Here’s the report.

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It’s a good season for City Section quarterbacks. They’re taking advantage of their experience. Here’s the report.

San Pedro players hoist Braeden Villegas after his touchdown reception against Bell. (Craig Weston / For The Times)

San Pedro quarterback Seth Solorio has 14 touchdown passes with zero interceptions. The Pirates routed Bell last week. Here’s the report.

Carson and King/Drew came away with important wins over Southern Section teams Long Beach Poly and Cathedral.

Calabasas quarterback Dominik Hardy threw four touchdown passes in 27-17 win over Birmingham. (Craig Weston / For The Times)

Calabasas is 4-0 behind quarterback Dominik Hardy, who threw four touchdown passes to different receivers last week in a win over Birmingham. Here’s the report.

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Palisades and Brentwood engaged in the wildest game of the week that ended at 11:43 p.m. Palisades won in four overtimes 56-50.

Santa Margarita’s Adrian Petero. He’s tough to tackle. Courtesy Interscholastic Films. pic.twitter.com/03Zb8jrMey — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 14, 2026

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame has another top kicker in junior Charles Szares. Here’s the report.

Here’s this week’s top 25 rankings by The Times.

Here’s the top individual performances from last week.

Here’s this week’s football schedule.

Loyola High running back Matthew Fine quit football after his sophomore year to focus on lacrosse. He’s back. (Rasheed Riveroll Castillo)

Matthew Fine of Loyola didn’t play football his junior season while focusing on lacrosse. He earned a lacrosse scholarship to Utah.

He decided to play football his senior year just for fun. What an impact he is having playing running back.

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Here’s the profile.

Ivy League starts

Los Alamitos coach Ray Fenton hugs defensive end Jackson Renger after 33-20 win over San Clemente in Division 2 final last season. Renger begins his Ivy League days this weekend. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Ivy League football begins this week with lots of Southern California products on Ivy League rosters.

Here’s a look at freshman Jackson Renger beginning his academic and athletic career at Cornell and the challenges ahead.

Cross-country

Incredibly proud of this group! 3 Cubs finished in the Top 10:



• SR Brighton Patisaul ‘27 (3rd)

• JR Logan Jonte ‘28 (5th)

• SO Jack Logsdon ’29 (7th)

• FR Quincy Rudolph ‘30 (12th)

• JR Gus Astbury ’28 (15th)

• FR Tyler Tsay ’30 (18th)

• SR Henry O’Connor ’27 (31st) https://t.co/itDcDXEFui — Loyola Cross Country/Track (@LoyolaTFXC) September 13, 2026

Loyola traveled to Hawaii and won the Iolani Invitational.

The Woodbridge Classic is set for Friday and Saturday at Great Park in Irvine.

Unbeaten JSerra knocked off rival Newport Harbor to win the MaxPreps tournament in San Diego. The Lions are 15-0.

Here’s a look at The Times’ top 10 rankings.

Notes . . .

Narbonne’s appeal to have its football punishment reduced for City Section rule violations in 2024 was denied. Here’s the report.

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Victor Valley has decided to forfeit its football game this week for actions in a game last week. Here’s the report. ...

Dwayne Lee is the new basketball coach at Katella....

Jonathan Goffman is the new athletic director at Marina....

Lorenzo Hernandez, the football coach at Whittier, also has become athletic director....

Standout guard NaVarro Bowman of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame has committed to Connecticut....

Charles Burnley said he has been dismissed as football coach at San Fernando. He had been put on administrative leave pending an investigation after a parental complaint....

The Trinity League vs. Mission League basketball challenge will take place Dec. 22 at Pepperdine in the school's new arena. pic.twitter.com/D2e77xysTe — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 11, 2026

The Trinity League vs. Mission League basketball challenge will be played Dec. 22 at Pepperdine’s new arena....

Pasadena announced on Friday it is ending its varsity football season for safety reasons and will forfeit its remaining games while still having a junior varsity program....

Quarterback Cameron Pooley from Mater Dei has committed to Colorado.

From the archives: Marcedes Lewis

Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) in 2021.

(Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)

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When it comes to longevity playing football, few can challenge former Long Beach Poly and UCLA standout tight end Marcedes Lewis. The 42-year-old completed his 20th year in the NFL career last season as the oldest tight end in NFL history. He said Saturday at the Rose Bowl that he’s staying in shape in case any team needs a tight end this season.

His career stats are 437 receptions for 5,115 yards and 40 touchdowns. In 2011, he wrote a check for $20,000 to help the Poly boys and girls basketball programs. He’s a member of the UCLA Hall of Fame.

Lewis played in the historic 2001 high school game matching Poly vs. De La Salle.

Here’s a story from 2022 looking back at Poly’s talented team from 2001.

In 2024, there was a Marcedes Lewis Day in Long Beach.

Recommendations

From Fresnostate.edu, a story on a former El Rancho High star who became a vice principal.

From San Gabriel Valley Tribune, a look at how Pasadena went from Southern Section champion to barely having a team with players transferring.

From the Los Angeles Times, a story on how unique family values helped Trent Mosley become a breakout star for USC.

Tweets you might have missed

Concrete foundation has been put in#WARRIORPRIDE pic.twitter.com/6I0rlRkn35 — West Torrance Baseball (@wtwarriorbsbl) September 8, 2026

Trinity League starting to dominate. Mater Dei over Corona Centennial 10-9. St. John Bosco over Kahuku 49-3. Orange Lutheran over Gardena Serra 35-0. Servite over St. Paul 69-14. JSerra over Oak Hills 63-0. League play is going to be another grind. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 12, 2026

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My seat is reserved for Friday night showdown: The Orange Lutheran offensive line going against the Sierra Canyon defensive line. There needs to be one of those old NFL film crews shooting slow motion for this one. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 12, 2026

The two No. 20s for UCLA. Shane Rosenthal and Scott Taylor from Newbury Park and Loyola. pic.twitter.com/uyW1CwovdR — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 13, 2026

The Victor Valley football team has been suspended from football activities for a week and will forfeit the Sept. 18 home game against Brea Olinda, due to “unacceptable conduct” during the Bell Game against Apple Valley, according to the Victor Valley Union High School District. — Jose Quintero (@J0seQuintero) September 13, 2026

Until next time....

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com , and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer .