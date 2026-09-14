Prep Rally: Celebration of women’s sports was a huge success and should happen again
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Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. I’m Eric Sondheimer. A celebration of women’s sports at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame on Saturday produced a night to remember. Photographer Craig Weston captured the essence of the Rally in the Valley.
Volleyball, fun, music
With Nike bringing in a custom-made outdoor volleyball court and setting it up in right field of the baseball diamond with chairs all around, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame hosted the Rally in the Valley in honoring volleyball and women’s sports.
The 1,000 tickets available sold out hours before the 7 p.m. match. It was an overflow crowd with fans standing in the parking lot overlooking the field. Harvard-Westlake won the Mission League match in three sets.
There were food trucks, music and a festive environment for parents, students and athletes.
Fans young and old enjoyed the competition and the setting on a cloudless night in Sherman Oaks. The officiating crew was all women.
Tom Stillwell, who was a boys volleyball star at Notre Dame and has a daughter, Lucy, playing for Harvard-Westlake, said of the scene: “It’s a pretty cool thing for women’s sports. It was a fun, energetic environment. I saw a bunch of players from other schools there.”
The event went off so well it makes sense to repeat it at another time.
“It’s your turn to host next year,” a Notre Dame administrator told Stillwell.
Well, Harvard-Westlake happens to be opening its River Park sports complex in 2027.
Football rewind
It’s showdown time this week, with Sierra Canyon hosting Orange Lutheran on Friday. Orange Lutheran’s outstanding offensive line faces Sierra Canyon’s outstanding defensive line. Here’s a look at what to expect.
Under much pressure to win, Mater Dei pulled out a 10-9 victory over Corona Centennial. The Monarchs have many tough games ahead, starting with a game Friday night at Santa Ana College against Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, so that win was critical. Here’s a report.
Junior quarterback Preston Beck is off to a terrific start for unbeaten San Clemente (4-0). Here’s the report.
It’s a good season for City Section quarterbacks. They’re taking advantage of their experience. Here’s the report.
San Pedro quarterback Seth Solorio has 14 touchdown passes with zero interceptions. The Pirates routed Bell last week. Here’s the report.
Carson and King/Drew came away with important wins over Southern Section teams Long Beach Poly and Cathedral.
Calabasas is 4-0 behind quarterback Dominik Hardy, who threw four touchdown passes to different receivers last week in a win over Birmingham. Here’s the report.
Palisades and Brentwood engaged in the wildest game of the week that ended at 11:43 p.m. Palisades won in four overtimes 56-50.
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame has another top kicker in junior Charles Szares. Here’s the report.
Here’s this week’s top 25 rankings by The Times.
Here’s the top individual performances from last week.
Here’s this week’s football schedule.
From lacrosse to football
Matthew Fine of Loyola didn’t play football his junior season while focusing on lacrosse. He earned a lacrosse scholarship to Utah.
He decided to play football his senior year just for fun. What an impact he is having playing running back.
Here’s the profile.
Ivy League starts
Ivy League football begins this week with lots of Southern California products on Ivy League rosters.
Here’s a look at freshman Jackson Renger beginning his academic and athletic career at Cornell and the challenges ahead.
Cross-country
Loyola traveled to Hawaii and won the Iolani Invitational.
The Woodbridge Classic is set for Friday and Saturday at Great Park in Irvine.
Flag football
Unbeaten JSerra knocked off rival Newport Harbor to win the MaxPreps tournament in San Diego. The Lions are 15-0.
Here’s a look at The Times’ top 10 rankings.
Notes . . .
Narbonne’s appeal to have its football punishment reduced for City Section rule violations in 2024 was denied. Here’s the report.
Victor Valley has decided to forfeit its football game this week for actions in a game last week. Here’s the report. ...
Dwayne Lee is the new basketball coach at Katella....
Jonathan Goffman is the new athletic director at Marina....
Lorenzo Hernandez, the football coach at Whittier, also has become athletic director....
Standout guard NaVarro Bowman of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame has committed to Connecticut....
Charles Burnley said he has been dismissed as football coach at San Fernando. He had been put on administrative leave pending an investigation after a parental complaint....
The Trinity League vs. Mission League basketball challenge will be played Dec. 22 at Pepperdine’s new arena....
Pasadena announced on Friday it is ending its varsity football season for safety reasons and will forfeit its remaining games while still having a junior varsity program....
Quarterback Cameron Pooley from Mater Dei has committed to Colorado.
From the archives: Marcedes Lewis
When it comes to longevity playing football, few can challenge former Long Beach Poly and UCLA standout tight end Marcedes Lewis. The 42-year-old completed his 20th year in the NFL career last season as the oldest tight end in NFL history. He said Saturday at the Rose Bowl that he’s staying in shape in case any team needs a tight end this season.
His career stats are 437 receptions for 5,115 yards and 40 touchdowns. In 2011, he wrote a check for $20,000 to help the Poly boys and girls basketball programs. He’s a member of the UCLA Hall of Fame.
Lewis played in the historic 2001 high school game matching Poly vs. De La Salle.
Here’s a story from 2022 looking back at Poly’s talented team from 2001.
In 2024, there was a Marcedes Lewis Day in Long Beach.
Recommendations
From Fresnostate.edu, a story on a former El Rancho High star who became a vice principal.
From San Gabriel Valley Tribune, a look at how Pasadena went from Southern Section champion to barely having a team with players transferring.
From the Los Angeles Times, a story on how unique family values helped Trent Mosley become a breakout star for USC.
Tweets you might have missed
Until next time....
Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.
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