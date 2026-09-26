Prep Rally: Friday’s football scores
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Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. I’m Eric Sondheimer. Here are Friday’s high school football scores from across the Southland.
CITY SECTION
Coliseum League
Fremont 30, Dymally 0
Eastern League
Bell 36, Huntington Park 6
Garfield 42, Legacy 24
South Gate 38, Los Angeles Roosevelt 0
East Valley League
Arleta 48, San Fernando Arroyo 19
Monroe 21, Fulton 14
North Hollywood 43, Verdugo Hills 7
Sun Valley Poly 61, Grant 6
Valley Mission League
Panorama 45, Reseda 0
San Fernando 32, Van Nuys 6
Nonleague
Cleveland 24, Crenshaw 18
Los Angeles Marshall 57, Jefferson 6
Los Angeles University 41, Franklin 6
Los Angeles Wilson 38, Los Angeles 0
Mendez 26, Torres 0
Washington Prep 44, Rancho Dominguez 6
SOUTHERN SECTION
Almont League
Schurr 34, Montebello 12
Boulder League
Burbank Burroughs d. Pasadena, forfeit
Crescenta Valley 58, Gabrielino 12
Camino Real League
Mary Star of the Sea 49, St. Genevieve 7
Crest League
Arcadia 40, Temple City 7
Foothill League
Golden Valley 49, Canyon Country Canyon 10
Hart 34, Saugus 17
Valencia 42, West Ranch 0
Ivy League
Paloma Valley 69, Liberty 0
Manzanita League
Silver Valley 36, Temecula Prep 7
Ocean League
West Torrance 42, South Torrance 14
River Valley League
Rubidoux 49, Jurupa Valley 13
Tango League
Loara 43, Magnolia 8
Nonleague
Adelanto 40, Knight 21
Alhambra 33, Glenn 0
Alta Loma 41, Silverado 3
Anaheim 21, Buena Park 7
Arrowhead Christian 44, Cathedral City 20
Banning 55, West Valley 0
Bassett 31, Mountain View 0
Brentwood 42, Estancia 0
Charter Oak 20, St. Francis 16
Chino Hills 42, Ayala 7
Citrus Valley 24, Upland 7
Coachella Valley 28, Indio 7
Colton 34, Jurupa Hills 15
Corona Santiago 33, Elsinore 26
Desert Hot Springs 48, Miller 0
Desert Mirage 42, San Gorgonio 18
Diamond Bar 35, Rowland 11
Eastvale Roosevelt 33, La Quinta 20
Edison 36, Summit 0
El Dorado 26, Troy 12
El Modena 20, Trabuco Hills 17
El Segundo 43, Santa Rosa Academy 14
Etiwanda 28, Barstow 20
Grand Terrace 22, Rim of the World 21
Hawthorne 27, Leuzinger 0
Highland 21, Temescal Canyon 13
Hoover 21, Rosemead 10
Inglewood 35, Downey 7
Laguna Hills 23, St. Margaret’s 15
Long Beach Cabrillo 58, Long Beach Jordan 48
Long Beach Wilson 41, Compton 7
Los Altos 21, El Rancho 18
Mira Costa 28, Culver City 21
Muir 8, Redondo Union 7
Norte Vista 28, Big Bear 6
Northview 21, Covina 0
Ontario Christian 42, Vasquez 0
Rancho Alamitos 38, Westminster La Quinta 7
Rancho Cucamonga 14, Long Beach Poly 7
Rio Hondo Prep 42, St. Anthony 20
Rio Mesa 29, Oxnard 7
Royal 49, Glendale 12
San Clemente 42, Murrieta Valley 13
San Gabriel 23, Garey 0
San Jacinto 20, Aquinas 10
Santa Ana 51, Ganesha 0
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 29, Carpinteria 13
Santa Ana Valley 42, Godinez 6
Servite 28, Damien 9
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 30, Millikan 0
Sierra Canyon 42, Oxnard Pacifica 10
South El Monte 37, El Monte 0
St. Monica 62, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 21
Tahquitz 24, Rialto 12
Valley View 42, Shadow Hills 6
Ventura 48, Calabasas 14
Victor Valley 34, Lancaster 14
Vista del Lago 48, Granite Hills 7
West Covina 51, Norwalk 23
West Torrance 42, South Torrance 14
Yucca Valley 63, Twentynine Palms 3
INTERSECTIONAL
Bakersfield Mira Monte 29, Village Christian 14
Boron 52, Beverly Hills 7
Burbank 23, Bakersfield Centennial 21
Central 28, Rancho Christian 12
Compton Centennial 56, Manual Arts 0
Compton Early College 21, Locke 14 (OT)
Dominguez 19, Los Angeles Hamilton 12
Harvard-Westlake 21, Birmingham 7
Laguna Beach 21, San Pedro 7
Lawndale 37, Wilmington Banning 7
Lucerne Valley d. Warner, forfeit
Mira Monte 29, Village Christian 14
Vista Murrieta 24, Oceanside El Camino 21
Peninsula 34, Narbonne 28
Pomona 42, Angelou 25
Steele Canyon 28, Dorsey 26
Valhalla d. St. Pis X-St. Matthias Academy.forfeit
Viewpoint 49, Bernstein 8
Workman 23, West Adams 0
8-MAN
CITY SECTION
Nonleague
East Valley 54, New Designs University Park 8
SOUTHERN SECTION
Tri-Valley League
Sage Hill 42, Chadwick 36
Nonleague
Faith Baptist 34, Trinity Classical Academy 0
Lancaster Baptist 41, Hesperia Christian 41
INTERSECTIONAL
Laguna Blanca 50, Valley Oaks CES 6
Maricopa 44, Tehillah Christian Academy 36
Until next time...
Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.
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