Player eligibility concerns, other ethical dilemmas are engulfing high school sports

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Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. I’m Eric Sondheimer. Football forfeits have been happening. Athletic directors and coaches have been scrambling to make sure players are eligible and parental paperwork is accurate. That’s just a small part of the ethical dilemmas taking place in the high school sports world.

Let the debate begin on ethics

Nobody likes to be told what to do. Nobody likes to be told they are wrong. Nobody likes bureaucracy because it moves slowly. Everybody likes to find shortcuts and to be told they are right. It’s almost a daily experience working in the high school sports world, figuring out ethical dilemmas and how to proceed.

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Coaches are supposed to tell their players every season that hazing is wrong and won’t be tolerated. Then hazing happens, and the coach is the one held accountable, sometimes even losing their job.

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There always are internal politics at play. A winning coach will be treated differently from a losing coach. That’s a fact. In my job as a sportswriter, I’ve been monitoring decisions on ethics for decades. I was around when the California Interscholastic Federation adopted lessons from the influential Michael Josephson, who created the Character Counts coalition. Awards continue to be given out to those who hold their ground and choose the ethically right decision to make.

Do you go out and check the address of transfer student or trust the paperwork submitted? Do you report another team using an ineligible player immediately or hold it back until right before the playoffs, causing the entire team to lose out on the playoffs because of forfeits?

Here’s a look at some of the challenges.

Tahj Skinner of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame accounted for four touchdowns — throwing for three and returning an interception for another— in a 28-21 win over Chaminade. (Craig Weston / For The Times)

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Tahj Skinner of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame intends to play safety for UC Davis. But he’s been doing such a fantastic job playing quarterback for the unbeaten Knights that being a wildcat quarterback could be in his future. He had three touchdown passes and returned an interception for a touchdown in a win over Chaminade. Here’s the report.

In a battle of very good defenses, Santa Margarita defeated Mater Dei 14-7. Here’s the report.

Another week, another historic win for unbeaten Cleveland in the City Section. The Cavaliers defeated longtime power Birmingham 14-9 in the West Valley League opener. Here’s the report.

In a battle of unbeaten teams, Corona del Mar got past Villa Park, 24-10. Here’s the report.

Granada Hills Kennedy (6-0) has won 20 consecutive Valley Mission League games.

Ceasar Reyes of Garfield continues to pile up rushing yards. He had 374 yards in 39 carries and scored five touchdowns in a 42-28 win over Bell. He‘d better bring doughnuts to his offensive linemen on Monday mornings.

Quarterback Shawn Sanders of Paracete had a game for the ages in a 56-36 win over St. Paul. He was 14 for 15 passing for 205 yards and two touchdowns. He rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns. He kicked seven PATs and seven balls into the end zone for touchbacks. Did he bring out the water bottles too?

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Corona Centennial has nine players in its football program with variations of the same first name. Here’s the report.

Here are this week’s top 25 rankings by The Times.

Here’s a look at top individual performances from the past week.

Here’s the schedule for this week’s games.

Here are this week’s top 10 rankings by The Times.

One of the great teams from the 2026-27 school year is going to end up being JSerra flag football. The Lions won the Southern Section Division 1 title last season and are even better this season with 21 consecutive victories. If any opponent gets close, that will be news.

You need to go watch the duo of quarterback Kate Meier and receiver Tessa Russell.

Carson has taken over as No. 1 in the City Section.

Girls’ volleyball

There’s a clear pecking order in the Southern Section. Mater Dei and Sierra Canyon have been the top teams all season. Mira Costa, Los Alamitos and Marymount are right behind.

Here are the latest Southern Section rankings.

Sierra Canyon, at 26-1, plays host to Marymount on Tuesday in a huge Mission League matchup.

Venice, Cleveland, Palisades and Chatsworth hold down the top spots in City Section rankings.

Notes...

Left-handed pitcher Joe Bell of La Cañada has committed to the Naval Academy....

Pitcher Ricky Aguilar from Gahr has committed to Cal State Bakersfield....

Sean Compton of Bonita has committed to play baseball at UC Riverside....

Offensive lineman Adam Fogleson of Mater Dei has committed to UC Davis....

Junior softball standout Scarlett LaBriola of Santa Margarita has committed to Stanford....

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Junior softball standout Anna Plotke of Santa Margarita has committed to Maryland....

Gunner Welch is the new boys’ volleyball coach at Campbell Hall....

Senior basketball guard Cole Holden from Harvard-Westlake has committed to UC Riverside....

Defensive back Dean Gibson from Corona Centennial has committed to San Diego....

Leah Reynolds of Bonita has committed to play softball at Colorado State.....

Junior catcher Annabel Raftery of JSerra has committed to Stanford for softball....

It’s strange times at Van Nuys High, where baseball coach Andres Sepulveda was dismissed for building an illegal batting cage. The softball program also faces scrutiny for an unapproved fence and dugouts...

From Chaminade AD: Bryan Cantwell is taking personal leave and we have named long time assistant coach Chris Johnson as interim Head Coach. We expect Bryan to return at some point in the future. Basketball. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 30, 2026

Yorba Linda’s football team has been forced to forfeit four victories, which means its record is 0-6 and making the playoffs would require earning an automatic berth from the Alpha League. The school district indicated there were violations involving bylaws 503.B (1) and 510, which involve administrative oversight and undue influence....

Todd Therrien, a former football coach at St. Bonaventure who won two state Division III championships, died on Sept. 30, the Ventura County Star reported. He was 47. He recently had a stroke and was a quadriplegic after a spinal cord injury from a car accident in 2022. He succeeded Jon Mack in 2007....

Newport Harbor is No. 1 in the first Southern Section boys’ water polo rankings....

Freshman Emiliano Plascencia of Whitter has more than 100 goals for his water polo team this season. (Los Angeles Times)

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Whittier has a freshman water polo player scoring goals in bunches. Here’s the report. ...

JSerra made it to the championship game in water polo at the Elite 8 tournament before losing to Cathedral Catholic....

The Southern Section football playoff pairings will be announced on Sunday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. That’s also the end of daylight savings time when the clocks move back one hour, so no sleeping in for coaches, parents or players....

The Luderer twins, Keira and Kelsey, from Sherman Oaks Notre Dame committed to Florida State for softball. Here’s the report....

Chaminade has begun construction of a $66-million project that will include new baseball and softball diamonds. Here’s the report.

From the archives: Jamie Dixon

TCU coach Jamie Dixon went to his alma mater, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, today along with St. Francis. pic.twitter.com/eUVtRj7EvF — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 29, 2026

Jamie Dixon was a star guard at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, went on to Texas Christian, became a top assistant to Ben Howland at Northern Arizona, then an assistant at Pittsburgh before becoming coach. He has been TCU’s coach since 2016.

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Here’s a story from 2019 when Dixon was being considered for the UCLA coaching opening.

The 1983 San Fernando Valley player of the year at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame. https://t.co/DmPvIRsyVr — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 27, 2026

From Pittsburgh Magazine, a story on Dixon’s past in 2015.

Recommendations

From the Los Angeles Times, a story on Inglewood football coach Mil’Von James saying he played three ineligible players in Texas because he didn’t know they were ineligible outside of California.

From the Los Angeles Times, a story on how unbeaten Sierra Canyon’s football team has found a top sophomore linebacker in Eli Zamorano, who spent nearly three months living on Easter Island when he was 15.

From Yahoo, a story on former Mater Dei receiver Cooper Barkate having a breakout performance for Miami.

Tweets you might have missed

𝘿𝙚𝙢𝙤𝙡𝙞𝙨𝙝𝙚𝙙 𝙗𝙮 𝘿𝙞 𝙈𝙖𝙜𝙜𝙞𝙤



Matti Di Maggio crushes one for a leadoff solo shot!



T4 | 🇺🇸 1 - TPE 1 pic.twitter.com/wy8fwRb3uN — USA Baseball 15U (@USABaseball15U) September 29, 2026

One reason why it's going to be so difficult to get high school softball teams to play in state championships instead of club ball is seen in X profiles. Players mention their club team, not their high school team. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 29, 2026

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I swear he’s grown to 7 feet 5. pic.twitter.com/OXVjdzVxWM — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 29, 2026

The JSerra Girls Flag Football team improved to 20-0 on the season, as the Lions defeated the Santa Margarita Eagles 34-20 in a Trinity League game on Tuesday at JSerra Catholic High School.



JSerra has now won 48 straight games dating back to last season.



Santa Margarita took… pic.twitter.com/DyuverPFGB — JSerraAthletics (@JSerraAthletics) September 30, 2026

Taft High baby https://t.co/kgaX2NgVmB — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 30, 2026

The City Section will soon consider a proposal that would punish an individual student for playing on outside team (think soccer) when discovered in the playoffs and not eliminate the team. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 1, 2026

BREAKING: Moorpark High striker Bella Sanabria Cora, the cousin of former Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora and MLB All-Star Joey Cora, was named to the U17 World Cup team for Puerto Rico.



Keep an eye out for my exclusive interview with Sanabria Cora in The Star early next week. pic.twitter.com/aw3JmJPSN7 — Dominic Massimino (@VCSDominic) October 1, 2026

Matti Di Maggio (Dos Pueblos) and Bryant Ju (Cypress) are coming home with gold medals after USA won the 15U World Cup in Mexico with a 5-4 walk-off win over Dominican Republic in the B 8th. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 5, 2026

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In this week's episode of 'Friday Night Live,' @latsondheimer + @RandyRosenbloom talk to brothers Ethan and Jason Grant from Crenshaw -- who are joined by their father, Jason Sr. -- about the season and what it’s like to play together. pic.twitter.com/bcjuNMLEDt — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) October 2, 2026

Officials making HER-story ✨



A special night was had tonight as this ALL FEMALE officiating crew made history in Orange County! 👏✨



White Hat: Mary Margaret Montgomery

Head Lines: Kristi Wilson

Umpire: Maryann Menlove

Line Judge: Nina Berbiglia

Back Judge: Sarita Stamps pic.twitter.com/DrM86nO8ku — CIF Southern Section (@CIFSS) October 2, 2026

Former El Camino Real catcher Jim Wolf is on the umpire crew for Dodgers-Braves. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 2, 2026

The GOAT got his jersey number retired. Russell White of Crespi. https://t.co/jilu3MraNL — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 3, 2026

I'm hearing a growing concern of high school football players directing the N word at opponents. Enough. And coaches need to intervene before someone gets fired, suspended, kicked off. Just like hazing, it's unacceptable. Officials have already thrown flags trying to stop the taunting. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 4, 2026

Former Gardena Serra running back Kai Honda rushed for 219 yards and scored four touchdowns for Princeton in win over Columbia. Always knew his time would come in the Ivy League. https://t.co/SpDT0qeXDq — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 4, 2026

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Until next time....

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com , and follow me on X at @latsondheimer .