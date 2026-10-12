Prep Rally: Are you ready for the game of the year in high school football?

Santa Margarita defensive coordinator Steve Fifita (third from right) with his staff in 2025.

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Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. I’m Eric Sondheimer. It’s looking like the game of the year this week in high school football: No. 1 Santa Margarita at No. 2 St. John Bosco.

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Assistants in spotlight

Kuika Moaalii, a 6-foot-5 sophomore, makes tough catch for St. John Bosco. He had four catches for 119 yards and one touchdown in 28-14 win over Orange Lutheran. (Craig Weston / For The Times)

Santa Margarita (7-0) at St. John Bosco (6-1) on Friday night has all the makings of your typical Trinity League title decider. Great coaching, great players, great atmosphere.

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While many will focus on the head coaching matchup of Santa Margarita’s Carson Palmer vs. St. John Bosco’s Jason Negro, the real spotlight should fall on the highly respected coordinators who will need to be smart, creative and be ready to improvise and adjust.

I had to put this in slow motion to try to understand how DJ Tubbs of St. John Bosco made four players from Orange Lutheran miss him like he was invisible. https://t.co/g8Ugv0UF96 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 11, 2026

For Santa Margarita, that will be offensive coordinator Lenny Vandermade and defensive coordinator Steve Fififa. For St. John Bosco, offensive coordinator Steve Lo and defensive coordinator Chris King have lots of respect for their counterparts. Don’t expect any to be dismissed in the middle of the game.

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All need to figure ways to get the ball to their star athletes on offense and prevent big plays on defense.

It’s the defensive chess match that will be most interesting. Santa Margarita has been getting excellent production from a group of freshmen and recorded three shutouts. This will be their biggest game yet. St. John Bosco has fixed some secondary issues with the addition of Kingston Fatu, who has two interceptions in two games. This will come down to which defensive line can apply enough quarterback pressure without having to blitz.

The winner should be in good position to be the Trinity League champion.

Cleveland’s offensive line has been a strength, including right tackle Carlos Gomez (left), right guard Carter Fitzgerald, center Pedro Castaneda, center Adam Garbisch, left guard Jovanni Orellana and left tackle Josue Fonseca. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times )

In case you haven’t noticed, history is being made at Cleveland High, which is 7-0 and has the inside track to win the West Valley League title under 34-year-old third-year head coach Mario Guzman. It has been decades since a young coach at not one of the City Section power schools has guided his team to contention at the highest level in City football.

Here’s a look at what’s been happening at the Reseda campus to accumulate seven consecutive wins to start the season, including victories over Crenshaw and Birmingham.

The surprise football teams keep winning: Cleveland (7-0), Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (7-0), Royal (7-0), Huntington Beach (7-0), St. Bernard (7-0), Bonita (7-0). — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 10, 2026

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Franklin and Eagle Rock had their Northern League game postponed Friday because of continuing fallout dealing with the death of a Franklin student. The game will be played Monday night at L.A. Wilson.

23 unbeaten football teams remaining: Santa Margarita, Sierra Canyon, San Clemente, Corona del Mar, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, San Jacinto, Huntington Beach, Cleveland, Orange, Charter Oak, Mary Star, Bonita, Desert Christian, Los Altos, Nordhoff, San Marino, Nogales, Viewpoint, Royal, St. Bernard, Rancho Alamitos, Marshall, Granada Hills Kennedy. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 11, 2026

There’s a season-long competition to be the best running back in the City Section among Brandon Hernandez of Panorama, Ceasar Reyes of Garfield and Tru Warrior Casas of Fairfax. All are well past 1,000 yards rushing and closing in on 2,000.

Elisha Mueller of St. John Bosco shows off his blocking skills against Orange Lutheran. (Craig Weston / For The Times)

St. John Bosco set up its showdown with Santa Margarita with a hard-fought 28-14 win over Orange Lutheran. Here’s the report.

Inglewood rallied to defeat Palos Verdes and move to win the Bay League title. Here’s the report.

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El Modena knocked off Laguna Beach in the Delta League. Here’s the report.

Chase Curren is the new Crespi record holder for career TD passes after connecting with Blue McFarland for No. 54. Crespi up 35-0 over Harvard-Westlake. https://t.co/SLluu4mDfW — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 11, 2026

Crespi junior quarterback Chase Curren became the school’s all-time leader in touchdown passes with 54 by passing for three touchdowns in a 49-0 win over Harvard-Westlake. The old record was 53 held by his offensive coordinator, Bryan Bennett. His standout receiver Bru McFarland, called the record-breaking TD.

There are still 23 unbeaten teams left in the Southern Section and City Section. Here’s the report.

Harlem Bullock 18-yard TD catch. Crespi 21, Harvard-Westlake 0. Chase Curren ties school record for career TD passes. And he’s only a junior. https://t.co/8HefGAIiIe — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 11, 2026

Here’s a look at this week’s top 25 rankings by The Times.

Here’s top individual performances.

Here’s week eight schedule.

The week ahead

Week eight in high school football has the chance to be one of the dramatic in the regular season with many big games.

Besides Santa Margarita at St. John Bosco, there’s Mission Viejo at San Clemente, Bishop Amat at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, King/Drew at Crenshaw, Hamilton at Palisades, Bellflower at Paramount and Mater Dei vs. Servite at Cerritos College,

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Pualani Olotoa-Le’au, a sophomore, has been contributing to Carson in flag football and softball. (Courtesy Olotoa-Le’au family)

Last week’s heat wave caused lots of postponed flag football games in the City Section. The powerful Northern League needs to catch up. Wilson is 2-0 and Eagle Rock 1-0.

Carson and Narbonne are 4-1 in the Marine League with San Pedro at 3-1. Here’s a look at a two-sport contributor for Carson.

Highlights from Newport Harbor flag football win over Corona del Mar. https://t.co/XZNhsAOKIE — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 9, 2026

JSerra is 23-0 and few teams are giving the Lions much competition. Here’s this week’s top 10 flag football rankings by The Times.

A big Monday showdown has Huntington Beach facing Newport Harbor.

Roommates at UCLA

Linebacker Scott Taylor (left) and receiver Shane Rosenthal, graduates of Loyola and Newbury Park, have become roommates and contributors for UCLA’s football team. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

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Former Loyola High star Scott Taylor and former Newbury Park star Shane Rosenthal are roommates and teammates on UCLA’s football team.

They explain how important it is going off to college to explore and find someone with similar ideas and principles.

Here’s a look at why things are working out.

Water polo

Harvard-Westlake made a big move in the water polo rankings this week with consecutive wins over JSerra and Santa Margarita.

Harry Siafaris was a key player with his scoring skills.

Newport Harbor had a big league win over rival Corona del Mar. Here’s the report.

Notes

Junior pitcher Carlos Acuna of Birmingham, the City Section player of the year, has committed to UC San Diego....

Dezi Delgado from Sherman Oaks Notre Dame has committed to CSUN baseball....

King Rachal of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame has committed to Utah State for basketball....

Standout guard Gene Roebuck of La Mirada has committed to Cal....

Former Monroe High and Cal State Northridge pitcher Lew Lerner has died. He was 74. He was a first-round draft pick of the Twins and led CSUN to a national championship in 1970....

JSerra cross-country star Reese Holley has committed to North Carolina....

Bob Hitchcock, who built the Temple City High football program into a powerhouse, has died. He was 97. He won seven Southern Section championships in the 1970s....

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Guard Omar Cuffie from Loyola has committed to play basketball at Navy....

Michael Scarince of South Pasadena won the cross-country invitational race at the Clovis Invitational in 15:01....

Track and field athlete Aidan Antonio of Woodbridge has committed to Georgetown....

Guard Pierce Thompson of Harvard-Westlake has committed to Utah....

The JSerra girls volleyball team claimed the Division 1&2 Diamond Bracket at the Southern California Volleyball Invitational at Alliant University in San Diego....

Here are the latest Southern Section girls volleyball rankings.

From the archives: Cooper Barkate

Cooper Barkate playing for Mater Dei in 2021. He’s now at Miami. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

In Cooper Barkate’s senior season in 2022 at Mater Dei, the team went 12-1 and he was a vey good receiver who chose academics and the Ivy League, attending Harvard for three years and graduating with a degree in economics. Then he transferred to Duke for one season and is now at Miami, where entered the national discussion after catching five passes for 98 yards and one touchdown against Clemson.

His father, Harold, was a punter for UCLA who grew up in the high desert.

Here’s a story from 2023 from Harvard’s school newspaper.

Here’s a story from 2021 from the New York Times explaining Barkate’s decision to go to Harvard.

Recommendations

From Indianapreps, a story on the changing landscape in covering high school sports.

From KGET in Bakersfield, a story on a private eye uncovering ineligible players.

From Oregonlive, a story on former Crenshaw running back De’Anthony Thomas turning to disc golf.

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From Axios, a story on how youth sports is affecting Sunday worship.

Tweets you might have missed

The most interesting question for a high school athlete is: Do you know what high school your mom or dad attended? They go silent and can't answer. If they only knew how good mom or dad were in high school sports. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 6, 2026

October baseball practice @LBWilsonBruins Beautiful pool 100+ degrees + the #wetbulb what else ya gonna do? @latsondheimer https://t.co/hUx8TslA3Z — LB Wilson Baseball (@LBWilsonBruins) October 6, 2026

This is the high school football season we're seeing a resurgence of multiple-sport athletes. If only all coaches could learn to share their players and stop being selfish and so ambitious that they are preventing a better high school experience for their great athletes. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 7, 2026

‘30 Freddie Forbes put the world on notice last week at Border League. The freshman at Mater Dei dropped 23 PTS on 7-11 3P vs SEPA 17 PTS on 5-7 3P vs Spire The 6’4 SG will be a name to monitor over the next few years of HSBB as an electric shooter and scorer https://t.co/ukYxtJr2JX — nbadraftpoint (@nbadraftpoint) October 7, 2026

“I know more about the wet bulb than I would like.” Yes coaches and athletic directors have learned these days their sports lives revolve around the wet bulb that reveals if teams are allowed to practice outside. It’s a great way to protect safety of everyone in heat. Or you can practice at 6 am. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 7, 2026

ATLAS will feature eleven of the best high school and academy basketball teams from around the world. https://t.co/ElVMRL3jmq — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) October 8, 2026

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Trent is well trained to be a journalist. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 8, 2026

In this week's episode of 'Friday Night Live,' @latsondheimer + @RandyRosenbloom talk to Paraclete quarterback Shawn Sanders about his versatility, his fearless playing style and the Spirits’ recent success. https://t.co/VS9eGA2oSd — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) October 9, 2026

The Austin Miller TD catch https://t.co/2l330LLQ0o — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 9, 2026

I'm offering a warning to high school football coaches in Southern California: Start preparing for rain, especially if you have grass field. Playoffs will see rain. It's coming. Players think it's fun. Coaches think it's terror. Underdogs suddenly have a chance. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 9, 2026

Abracadabra. The magic trick — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 10, 2026

Agoura football coach Dustin Croick was busy with relatives in town. He turned off his phone. Then he saw 173 text messages. Then he faced timed with his former QB Ty Dieffenbach after UCLA beat Oregon. Emotional day. https://t.co/eyn5YD6Uva — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 11, 2026

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Until next time....

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com , and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer .