Prep Rally: Friday’s football scores
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Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. I’m Eric Sondheimer. Here are Friday’s high school football scores from around the Southland.
CITY SECTION
Central League
Contreras 30, Roybal 12
Hollywood 39, Mendez 8
Maywood CES 44, Bernstein 40
Coliseum League
Crenshaw 18, Dorsey 14
King/Drew 30, Marquez 7
Eastern League
Bell 27, L.A. Roosevelt 0
Legacy 36, Huntington Park 30
South Gate 42, South East 32
East Valley League
Arleta 47, Fulton 15
Monroe 40, Grant 7
North Hollywood 35, San Fernando Arroyo 14
Sun Valley Poly 38, Verdugo Hills 20
Marine League
Carson 35, San Pedro 0
Wilmington Banning 35, Narbonne 32
Metro League
Dymally 18, L.A. Jordan 10
Locke 12, Hawkins 6
Northern League
Franklin 37, Lincoln 21
L.A. Marshall 54, L.A. Wilson 14
Southern League
Los Angeles 30, West Adams 0
Valley Mission League
Granada Hills Kennedy 43, San Fernando 7
Panorama 49, Van Nuys 7
Sylmar 56, Reseda 8
Western League
L.A. Hamilton 15, Venice 14
L.A. University 41, Westchester 0
Palisades 49, Fairfax 35
West Valley League
Birmingham 42, Chatsworth 0
Cleveland 37, Granada Hills 7
El Camino Real 28, Taft 7
Nonleague
Angelou 16, Fremont 14
Garfield 34, Eagle Rock 20
Stella 54, Sotomayor 26
SOUTHERN SECTION
Alliance League
South El Monte 20, Montebello 7
Alpha League
Mission Viejo 58, Los Alamitos 7
San Juan Hills 16, San Clemente 0
Yorba Linda 20, Edison 17
Angelus League
Cathedral 42, Paraclete 21
St. Francis 48, Bishop Montgomery 0
St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy 37, St. Paul 27
Baseline League
Rancho Cucamonga 41, Upland 0
Bay League
Inglewood 41, Leuzinger 0
Palos Verdes 28, Redondo Union 7
Big West League
Corona Centennial 41, Chaparral 27
Great Oak 31, Riverside King 21
Temecula Valley 41, Corona 27
Murrieta Valley 20, Murrieta Mesa 7
Boulder League
Crescenta Valley 28, Burbank Burroughs 7
San Marino 42, Gabrielino 0
South Pasadena d. Pasadena, forfeit
Bravo League
Capistrano Valley 30, Villa Park 18
Crean Lutheran 31, Corona del Mar 17
Camino Real League
Mary Star of the Sea 57, St. Bernard 21
St. Monica 47, St. Genevieve 13
Channel League
Moorpark 37, Ventura 34
Rio Mesa 41, Thousand Oaks 7
Santa Barbara 13, Westlake 10
Citrus Belt League
Citrus Valley 56, Redlands 7
Citrus Coast League
Channel Islands 21, Santa Clara 16
Del Sol 21, Carpinteria 10
Grace 35, Nordhoff 14
Coastal 101 League
Agoura 49, Oxnard 12
Calabasas 55, Buena 10
Conference 12 League
El Monte Arroyo 62, Keppel 0
Mountain View 14, Rosemead 0
Cottonwood League
Riverside Notre Dame 30, Vasquez 7
Whittier Christian 18, Riverside Prep 14
Crest League
Arcadia 41, Glendale 38
Hoover 49, Temple City 14
Del Rey League
Crespi 48, Alemany 12
Salesian 21, St. Anthony 14
Delta League
El Modena at Dana Hills
Western 26, Laguna Beach 13
Desert Empire League
Palm Desert 30, Palm Springs 0
Rancho Mirage 20, Shadow Hills 0
Desert Sky League
Granite Hills 25, Barstow 18
Desert Valley League
Yucca Valley 38, Coachella Valley 0
Epsilon League
Santa Ana Foothill 35, Tesoro 13
Trabuco Hills 31, Aliso Niguel 16
Foothill League
Hart 57, Canyon Country Canyon 0
Valencia 55, Golden Valley 6
West Ranch 14, Castaic 0
Foxtrot League
El Dorado at Beckman, postponed
Gateway League
Downey 46, Cerritos 20
La Mirada 42, Warren 31
La Serna 42, Mayfair 14
Gold Coast League
Rio Hondo Prep 35, Brentwood 21
Golden League
Antelope Valley 52, Littlerock 0
Knight 21, Eastside 17
Lancaster 26, Highland 17
Hacienda League
Baldwin Park 35, Los Altos 22
Diamond Bar 23, Covina 22
West Covina 42, South Hills 21
Hub City League
Compton 47, Compton Centennial 6
Dominguez 47, Long Beach Cabrillo 7
Inland Valley League
Arlington 28, Lakeside 14
Heritage 49, Citrus Hill 36
Iota League
Garden Grove Pacifica 28, Marina 13
Laguna Hills at Cypress, postponed
Ironwood League
Aquinas 49, Village Christian 7
Cerritos Valley Christian 55, Western Christian 50
Ivy League
Orange Vista 42, Rancho Christian 14
Rancho Verde 14, Liberty 10
Vista del Lago 51, Riverside Poly 27
Kappa League
Portola at Anaheim Canyon, postponed
Lambda League
Fountain Valley 49, Placentia Valencia 14
Sonora 26, Woodbridge 13
Manzanita League
Anza Hamilton 39, Silver Valley 14
Marmonte League
Oaks Christian 14, Newbury Park 6
Oxnard Pacifica 24, St. Bonaventure 14
Mesquite League
Desert Christian Academy 47, Santa Rosa Academy 3
Metro League
El Rancho 25, Bell Gardens 0
Mid-Cities League
Bellflower 45, Norwalk 6
Paramount 63, California 3
Miramonte League
Pomona 21, Garey 7
Workman 31, Ganesha 21
Mission League
Bishop Amat 31, Loyola 10
Chaminade 21, Gardena Serra 7
Sierra Canyon 63, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 6
Mission Valley League
Mountain View 14, Rosemead 0
Mojave River League
Hesperia 30, Sultana 14
Oak Hills 54, Ridgecrest Burroughs 21
Montview League
Ontario 35, Azusa 6
Sierra Vista 13, La Puente 7
Moore League
Lakewood 46, Long Beach Jordan 0
Mountain Pass League
Granite Hills 14, San Jacinto 13
Mountain Valley League
La Sierra 57, Jurupa Valley 28
Rubidoux 42, San Bernardino 6
Ocean League
South Torrance 48, Hawthorne 0
Peninsula 42, Beverly Hills 21
Pioneer League
Culver City 54, Torrance 52
El Segundo 45, North Torrance 40
Santa Monica 42, West Torrance 7
Rio Vista League
Lynwood 21, Glenn 14
Pioneer 41, Firebaugh 20
San Andreas League
Colton 48, Rim of the World 17
Sierra League
Bonita 35, Charter Oak 32
Glendora 28, Colony 13
Northview at Ayala, postponed
Skyline League
Carter 21, Arroyo Valley 6
Sunbelt League
Hillcrest 49, Riverside North 28
Moreno Valley 51, Perris 8
Sunkist League
Grand Terrace at Jurupa Hills
Summit 36, Eisenhower 0
Sun Valley League
Desert Hot Springs 62, Banning 15
Twentynine Palms 43, Desert Mirage 20
Tango League
Westminster La Quinta 43, Century 13
Tri-County League
Fillmore 14, Dos Pueblos 0
Royal 21, San Marcos 14
Santa Paula 21, Hueneme 19
Trinity League
Mater Dei 52, Orange Lutheran 38
Santa Margarita 36, JSerra 12
St. John Bosco 54, Servite 7
Valle Vista League
Alta Loma 43, Chino 0
San Dimas 35, Claremont 10
Nonleague
Calvary Baptist 51, Desert Chapel 0
Viewpoint 36, Maranatha 8
INTERSECTIONAL
Diego Rivera 45, St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 7
8-MAN
CITY SECTION
City League
Animo Robinson 20, New Designs University Park 8
New Designs Watts 42, USC Hybrid 6
Valley League
Valley Oaks CES 44, TEACH Tech 8
South L.A. College Prep 52, Sherman Oaks CES 8
SOUTHERN SECTION
Freelance League
Laguna Blanca 60, Malibu 32
Majestic League
Cornerstone Christian 51, Public Safety Academy 8
Nonleague
Faith Baptist 35, California School for the Deaf Riverside 6
Sage Hill 51, Thacher 34
Until next time....
Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.
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