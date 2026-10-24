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High School Sports

Prep Rally: Friday’s football scores

High school football scores
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EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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Welcome to the Prep Rally newsletter, which comes once a week and covers local high school sports. To sign up to receive it via email (it’s free), go here.

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. I’m Eric Sondheimer. Here are Friday’s high school football scores from around the Southland.

CITY SECTION

Central League

Contreras 30, Roybal 12

Hollywood 39, Mendez 8

Maywood CES 44, Bernstein 40

Coliseum League

Crenshaw 18, Dorsey 14

King/Drew 30, Marquez 7

Eastern League

Bell 27, L.A. Roosevelt 0

Legacy 36, Huntington Park 30

South Gate 42, South East 32

East Valley League

Arleta 47, Fulton 15

Monroe 40, Grant 7

North Hollywood 35, San Fernando Arroyo 14

Sun Valley Poly 38, Verdugo Hills 20

Marine League

Carson 35, San Pedro 0

Wilmington Banning 35, Narbonne 32

Metro League

Dymally 18, L.A. Jordan 10

Locke 12, Hawkins 6

Northern League

Franklin 37, Lincoln 21

L.A. Marshall 54, L.A. Wilson 14

Southern League

Los Angeles 30, West Adams 0

Valley Mission League

Granada Hills Kennedy 43, San Fernando 7

Panorama 49, Van Nuys 7

Sylmar 56, Reseda 8

Western League

L.A. Hamilton 15, Venice 14

L.A. University 41, Westchester 0

Palisades 49, Fairfax 35

West Valley League

Birmingham 42, Chatsworth 0

Cleveland 37, Granada Hills 7

El Camino Real 28, Taft 7

Nonleague

Angelou 16, Fremont 14

Garfield 34, Eagle Rock 20

Stella 54, Sotomayor 26

SOUTHERN SECTION

Alliance League

South El Monte 20, Montebello 7

Alpha League

Mission Viejo 58, Los Alamitos 7

San Juan Hills 16, San Clemente 0

Yorba Linda 20, Edison 17

Angelus League

Cathedral 42, Paraclete 21

St. Francis 48, Bishop Montgomery 0

St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy 37, St. Paul 27

Baseline League

Rancho Cucamonga 41, Upland 0

Bay League

Inglewood 41, Leuzinger 0

Palos Verdes 28, Redondo Union 7

Big West League

Corona Centennial 41, Chaparral 27

Great Oak 31, Riverside King 21

Temecula Valley 41, Corona 27

Murrieta Valley 20, Murrieta Mesa 7

Boulder League

Crescenta Valley 28, Burbank Burroughs 7

San Marino 42, Gabrielino 0

South Pasadena d. Pasadena, forfeit

Bravo League

Capistrano Valley 30, Villa Park 18

Crean Lutheran 31, Corona del Mar 17

Camino Real League

Mary Star of the Sea 57, St. Bernard 21

St. Monica 47, St. Genevieve 13

Channel League

Moorpark 37, Ventura 34

Rio Mesa 41, Thousand Oaks 7

Santa Barbara 13, Westlake 10

Citrus Belt League

Citrus Valley 56, Redlands 7

Citrus Coast League

Channel Islands 21, Santa Clara 16

Del Sol 21, Carpinteria 10

Grace 35, Nordhoff 14

Coastal 101 League

Agoura 49, Oxnard 12

Calabasas 55, Buena 10

Conference 12 League

El Monte Arroyo 62, Keppel 0

Mountain View 14, Rosemead 0

Cottonwood League

Riverside Notre Dame 30, Vasquez 7

Whittier Christian 18, Riverside Prep 14

Crest League

Arcadia 41, Glendale 38

Hoover 49, Temple City 14

Del Rey League

Crespi 48, Alemany 12

Salesian 21, St. Anthony 14

Delta League

El Modena at Dana Hills

Western 26, Laguna Beach 13

Desert Empire League

Palm Desert 30, Palm Springs 0

Rancho Mirage 20, Shadow Hills 0

Desert Sky League

Granite Hills 25, Barstow 18

Desert Valley League

Yucca Valley 38, Coachella Valley 0

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Epsilon League

Santa Ana Foothill 35, Tesoro 13

Trabuco Hills 31, Aliso Niguel 16

Foothill League

Hart 57, Canyon Country Canyon 0

Valencia 55, Golden Valley 6

West Ranch 14, Castaic 0

Foxtrot League

El Dorado at Beckman, postponed

Gateway League

Downey 46, Cerritos 20

La Mirada 42, Warren 31

La Serna 42, Mayfair 14

Gold Coast League

Rio Hondo Prep 35, Brentwood 21

Golden League

Antelope Valley 52, Littlerock 0

Knight 21, Eastside 17

Lancaster 26, Highland 17

Hacienda League

Baldwin Park 35, Los Altos 22

Diamond Bar 23, Covina 22

West Covina 42, South Hills 21

Hub City League

Compton 47, Compton Centennial 6

Dominguez 47, Long Beach Cabrillo 7

Inland Valley League

Arlington 28, Lakeside 14

Heritage 49, Citrus Hill 36

Iota League

Garden Grove Pacifica 28, Marina 13

Laguna Hills at Cypress, postponed

Ironwood League

Aquinas 49, Village Christian 7

Cerritos Valley Christian 55, Western Christian 50

Ivy League

Orange Vista 42, Rancho Christian 14

Rancho Verde 14, Liberty 10

Vista del Lago 51, Riverside Poly 27

Kappa League

Portola at Anaheim Canyon, postponed

Lambda League

Fountain Valley 49, Placentia Valencia 14

Sonora 26, Woodbridge 13

Manzanita League

Anza Hamilton 39, Silver Valley 14

Marmonte League

Oaks Christian 14, Newbury Park 6

Oxnard Pacifica 24, St. Bonaventure 14

Mesquite League

Desert Christian Academy 47, Santa Rosa Academy 3

Metro League

El Rancho 25, Bell Gardens 0

Mid-Cities League

Bellflower 45, Norwalk 6

Paramount 63, California 3

Miramonte League

Pomona 21, Garey 7

Workman 31, Ganesha 21

Mission League

Bishop Amat 31, Loyola 10

Chaminade 21, Gardena Serra 7

Sierra Canyon 63, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 6

Mission Valley League

Mountain View 14, Rosemead 0

Mojave River League

Hesperia 30, Sultana 14

Oak Hills 54, Ridgecrest Burroughs 21

Montview League

Ontario 35, Azusa 6

Sierra Vista 13, La Puente 7

Moore League

Lakewood 46, Long Beach Jordan 0

Mountain Pass League

Granite Hills 14, San Jacinto 13

Mountain Valley League

La Sierra 57, Jurupa Valley 28

Rubidoux 42, San Bernardino 6

Ocean League

South Torrance 48, Hawthorne 0

Peninsula 42, Beverly Hills 21

Pioneer League

Culver City 54, Torrance 52

El Segundo 45, North Torrance 40

Santa Monica 42, West Torrance 7

Rio Vista League

Lynwood 21, Glenn 14

Pioneer 41, Firebaugh 20

San Andreas League

Colton 48, Rim of the World 17

Sierra League

Bonita 35, Charter Oak 32

Glendora 28, Colony 13

Northview at Ayala, postponed

Skyline League

Carter 21, Arroyo Valley 6

Sunbelt League

Hillcrest 49, Riverside North 28

Moreno Valley 51, Perris 8

Sunkist League

Grand Terrace at Jurupa Hills

Summit 36, Eisenhower 0

Sun Valley League

Desert Hot Springs 62, Banning 15

Twentynine Palms 43, Desert Mirage 20

Tango League

Westminster La Quinta 43, Century 13

Tri-County League

Fillmore 14, Dos Pueblos 0

Royal 21, San Marcos 14

Santa Paula 21, Hueneme 19

Trinity League

Mater Dei 52, Orange Lutheran 38

Santa Margarita 36, JSerra 12

St. John Bosco 54, Servite 7

Valle Vista League

Alta Loma 43, Chino 0

San Dimas 35, Claremont 10

Nonleague

Calvary Baptist 51, Desert Chapel 0

Viewpoint 36, Maranatha 8

INTERSECTIONAL

Diego Rivera 45, St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 7

8-MAN

CITY SECTION

City League

Animo Robinson 20, New Designs University Park 8

New Designs Watts 42, USC Hybrid 6

Valley League

Valley Oaks CES 44, TEACH Tech 8

South L.A. College Prep 52, Sherman Oaks CES 8

SOUTHERN SECTION

Freelance League

Laguna Blanca 60, Malibu 32

Majestic League

Cornerstone Christian 51, Public Safety Academy 8

Nonleague

Faith Baptist 35, California School for the Deaf Riverside 6

Sage Hill 51, Thacher 34

Until next time....

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.

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Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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