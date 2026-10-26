Prep Rally: As the season nears, a look at the top high school boys basketball players

Jordan Mize of Sierra Canyon delivers a dunk in the Open Division state championship game at Golden 1 Center last season. He’s back.

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Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. I’m Eric Sondheimer. The high school basketball season begins in two weeks, yet players have been playing non-stop since the summer. Let’s look at top players in the Southland for boys.

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Players to watch

The Mission League is so loaded with talent in basketball that five teams — Sierra Canyon, Harvard-Westlake, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, St. Francis and Crespi — are considered among the top 10 teams in the Southland.

Jordan Mize, Josh Lowery and JJ Sati-Grier are returnees from Sierra Canyon’s state championship team, and Houston Rolle transferred from Heritage Christian. That’s an impressive starting four.

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St. Francis has twin towers 7-foot-5 Cherif Millogo and 7-0 Yann Kamagate. Harvard-Westlake has returning guards Pierce Thompson and Cole Holden. Notre Dame’s NaVorro Bowman is headed to UConn. Transfer King Rachal is 6-7 and committed to Utah State. Josiah Nance is committed to SMU. Crespi has twins Carter and Isaiah Barnes entering their senior years.

There’s been lots of movement in the Trinity League to Mater Dei. Isaiah Williamson left Los Alamitos, Ryan Doane left JSerra and Ender Berg left Legacy Christian, all ending up at Mater Dei, which could have a starting five of former transfer students.

All-star guard Gene Roebuck, a Cal commit, will have spent four years at La Mirada, which is an achievement itself. Coming off sensational freshman seasons are guards Will Conroy Jr. from Village Christian and Quali Giran from Long Beach Millikan.

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Palisades remains the team to beat in the City Section with returnees Phillip Reed, EJ and OJ Popoola and Jack Levey.

Mahamadou Diop, a 6-11 center at San Gabriel Academy, has committed to San Diego State. Nick Welch Jr. is a 6-9 center at Rolling Hills Prep ready to become a big-time player. Chris Sanders is coming off a great junior season at Redondo Union.

Davey Harris at Windward, Ethan Hill at Brentwood, Chris Paul Jr. at Campbell Hall and the trio of Evan Willis, Shalen Sheppard and Van Moczydlowsky of Crossroads are part of a wicked Gold Coast League, which will be the toughest to predict a champion.

The best three-point shooting guard is back at Damien in Zaire Rasshan. Etiwanda has 6-3 junior Devin Mitchell. Grayson Coleman of Milken should have lots of games beyond 30 points. Oaks Christian returns its leading scorer, junior Brady Sullivan. Maxwell Scott from Corona del Mar averaged 21.7 points last season and is headed to Harvard. Guard Earl Bryson is at Crean Lutheran after starring at JSerra.

This is just a refresher of some names before games officially begin Nov. 13 in the City Section and Nov. 16 in the Southern Section. And, if some of your favorite players from last season are now at different schools, welcome to how you try to win a championship in 2026-27.

Carson quarterback Chris Fields III points toward the sky after his 71-yard touchdown run against San Pedro. (Craig Weston / For The Times)

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It’s week 10 and the last chance to seal up playoff spots or league championships.

Carson wrapped up the Marine League championship and the No. 1 seed for the City Section Open Division playoffs with a 35-0 win over San Pedro. Here’s the report.

Compton won its first league championship since 1979 winning the new Hub City League title. Compton finished the regular season 9-1.

It's week 9 in high school football season, and these are the best players I've seen. 1. DB-WR Jalen Flowers (Palos Verdes), 2. OL Lucas Rhoa (Orange Lutheran), 3. DL Kasie Currie (Sierra Canyon), 4. LB Aydan Steen (Santa Margarita), 5. WR Quentin Hale (Corona Centennial). — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 20, 2026

San Juan HIlls delivered the biggest upset of the week, knocking off San Clemente, which played without injured quarterback Preston Beck. Here’s the report.

Tru Warrior Casas of Fairfax turned in a great individual performance, rushing for 331 yards and four touchdowns in a loss to Palisades.

Sophomore Asir Nembhard of Mater Dei set a school record with 349 yards rushing in a wild win over Orange Lutheran.

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Santa Barbara’s Cade Mault accounted for all 13 of his team’s points in a 13-10 win over Westlake, getting an 85-yard touchdown reception, making the PAT and making field goals from 49 and 43 yards.

Culver City’s Nicholas Hoang passed for 480 yards and six touchdowns in a win over Torrance. Nathaniel Cadet of Marshall had seven touchdown passes in win over L.A. Wilson.

League championships are on the line in Bishop Amat at Sierra Canyon, Valencia vs. Hart at College of the Canyons, San Juan Hills at Mission Viejo. Another good game is unbeaten Mary Star at Carson, not to mention the annual East. L.A. Classic matching Garfield and Roosevelt at East Los Angeles College.

And St. John Bosco plays Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium in a game for second place in the Trinity League and a top four playoff berth in Division 1.

Here’s this week’s top 25 rankings by The Times.

Here’s the top individual performances.

Here’s this week’s 10 schedule.

Chemistry vs. talent

Quarterback Ryan Rakowski (left) and receiver Jalen Flowers before a Palos Verdes game praying. They have great chemistry on the football field. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

There’s debate: What’s more important, chemistry or talent?

In regards to quarterbacks and receivers, it’s pretty clear chemistry is a must, with both being able to anticipate and understand each other’s moves.

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Here’s a look at some of the top duos this season.

The Southern Section flag football playoffs continue, but there’s still no sign any team can offer competition to unbeaten JSerra (25-0).

Here’s this week’s matchups.

The only upset in the opening round of Division 1 was Lakewood St. Joseph defeating No. 4 Huntington Beach.

Sophomore QB Malise Maynard powers her Santa Paula squad into the D4 second round. Courtesy Interscholastic Films. https://t.co/6l8ODvAiTH — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 21, 2026

Cross country

At the Mt. SAC Invitational, Sabina Cruz of Westlake stamped herself as a CIF title contender with a win in the girls team sweepstakes race in 16:35.1.

Redondo Union’s Mario Montoya ran a scorching 13:43.5 to top the boys races.

Crescenta Valley had the best team score in boys. Great Oak was second in girls.

Power of grandparents

The Reis twins, Christian (left) and Weston, are juniors for Palos Verdes and cheered on by grandparents. (Nick Koza / For The Times)

Grandparents sitting in the football bleachers offer moments of magic at high school football games.

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For a look at their loyalty and impact, here’s a look at the grandparents of Palos Verdes twins Christian and Weston Reis.

Notes . . .

Outfielder Matti Di Maggio of Dos Pueblos has reclassified from class of 2029 to class of 2028. He was on The Times’ all-star baseball team last season as a freshman and won a gold medal playing for the USA 15U national team. Now he’ll be considered a junior this spring....

Tresbien Caraway has resigned after 11 years as basketball coach at New Roads....

Mahamadou Diop, a 6-foot-11 center from San Gabriel Academy, has committed to San Diego State....

Ender Berg, a 6-11 transfer from Legacy Christian, and Ryan Doane, a 6-8 transfer from JSerra, will be eligible at Mater Dei beginning Christmas Day....

Junior center fielder Dane Disney from Oaks Christian has committed to UCLA....

Zain Majeed, a 6-8 senior at Mater Dei, has committed to Princeton....

Long Beach Wilson’s boys’ water polo team did not apply for a Southern Section playoff spot as the program deals with a hazing incident....

UCLA volleyball All-American Brandon Taliaferro, who is a 1996 graduate of San Clemente High, is the Tritons’ new boys volleyball coach. He also served as an assistant coach at UCLA....

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Junior pitcher Christian Reis of Palos Verdes has committed to Oregon State....

Mark Wulfemeyer, a legendary high school basketball player for Troy High in the 1970s, has died in Hawaii. He was 70. He held the state scoring record from 1974 through 1979. Here’s a story from 1991 describing his journey in basketball and baseball. His grandson, Warren, is a top baseball player at Santa Margarita....

St. Francis athletic director Matt Luderer has died after a long fight with brain cancer. He was 54. Luderer took over at St. Francis in 2013 after being athletic director at Crespi.....

Learned overnight the very sad news that retired coaching legend Joe Kelly, architect of the great Palos Verdes HS/Peninsula HS superpower in the 80s, 90s & beyond, passed away, possibly age 84. He was much larger than just a coaching figure. A legend of a man. RIP, Captain 🕊️🙏🏼 — Rich Gonzalez (@PrepCalTrack) October 25, 2026

Joe Kelly, who guided Palos Verdes and Peninsula to cross-country success in the 1980s and 1990s, has died....

Junior quarterback Josiah Boyd of Vista Del Lago has committed to UCLA....

Outfielder/pitcher Jesse Mendoza of Corona Centennial has committed to Cal Baptist....

From the archives: Bryce Young

Quarterback Bryce Young in 2019 when he was selected the Gatorade state player of the year at Mater Dei. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Quarterback Bryce Young has gone from Mater Dei to Heisman Trophy winner at Alabama to No. 1 pick of the Carolina Panthers to star quarterback for the Panthers.

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Here’s a story from 2020 about his father discussing the perils of the college recruiting process.

Here’s a story from 2019 how Young became a ground-breaking quarterback at Mater Dei.

Mater Dei unveiled its updated Heisman Lane campus sign that added Bryce Young. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Here’s a story from 2022 when Young came back to Mater Dei to celebrate winning the Heisman Trophy.

Recommendations

From the Star-Telegram, a story on Texas approving the 35-second clock for high school basketball.

From Elevenwarriors, a story on former Mission Viejo quarterback Luke Fahey set to star for Ohio State.

From Chron.com, a story in Texas about coaches getting stipends cut if they don’t get a commercial driver’s license to help with lack of bus drivers.

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From NFHS.org, a story about high schools needing emergency action plans and AEDs for sports competitions.

From the Los Angeles Times, a story on the “Marina Brewers” playing in the World Series.

Tweets you might have missed

@latsondheimer In high school? Dad gets the nod, but not by much. Maurice Jones-Drew had wind-legal bests of 10.80 for the 100 and 22.21 for the 200 at De La Salle while Deuce has wind-legal bests of 10.81 and 22.30! — Rich Gonzalez (@PrepCalTrack) October 19, 2026

Sometimes she plays bomb noises during practice. She texts her staff at 4 a.m. She forgets to eat while game planning. ESPN story on how Natalie Nakase’s “healthy obsession” with basketball led the Valkyries to the Finals: https://t.co/H438gzOnsz — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) October 19, 2026

Whomever on the Cleveland Browns decided to draft Mason Graham (Servite, Michigan) and Carson Schwesinger (Oaks Christian, UCLA) in the same year deserves a statue. The Browns are in first place. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 19, 2026

CA Live '27: June Scholastic Events Announced The dates for 3⃣ NCAA June Live Period events are set. Boys (NorCal - Qualifier) 📍 June 11-13, 2027 Boys (Cali Live '27) 📍 June 25-27, 2027 Girls (Cali Live '27) 📍 June 17-19, 2027 MORE 🔗 https://t.co/icGQBtAztm https://t.co/Z8qoS3H0af — Cal-Hi Sports (@CalHiSports) October 19, 2026

I miss him. A season without Angelo Gasca. https://t.co/ffM68mG9Fq — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 19, 2026

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It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing away of Harrison Schaen. Former Mater Dei HS/Santa Ana CA star & Princeton University forward had suffered a severe stroke over a year ago & was finally overcome by failing organs. I had the luxury of coaching Harrison on my Belmont Shore club team when he was in HS & he was a very talented person on and off the court. Started for Mater Dei in MD's ESPN2 televised game vs St. Vincent/St. Mary HS/Akron OH & @KingJames at my 2003 Pangos Dream Classic at UCLA Pauley Pavilion. Godson of the late Hugh Hefner was beloved by everyone he came into contact with. I feel fortunate to have visited him recently at his convalescent home in San Diego. I will miss him dearly. I love you Harrison. May your memory be eternal — Dinos Trigonis (@trigonis30) October 20, 2026

“Trent’s a winning player. All you’ve got to do is to look at his Harvard-Westlake career. He impacts winning. He doesn’t play for stats. He’s really adjusting well to being a team leader.” Coach Cronin, speaking about junior Trent Perry on Tuesday https://t.co/i1wgV7N2ah — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) October 20, 2026

In this week's episode of 'Friday Night Live,' @latsondheimer + @RandyRosenbloom talk to Palos Verdes twins Weston and Christian Reis about the season and get their take on the rise of UCLA football since they come from a family of Bruin athletes. https://t.co/nZB6UHL3fd — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) October 23, 2026

Elijah Neal with the play of the game in Tustin win over La Habra. Courtesy Interscholastic Films. https://t.co/s5ZYzPOEUU — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 23, 2026

Congratulations to this week’s Feel Good Friday, Trevor King! 💫 A powerful reminder that teamwork, dedication, and support make every moment on the field meaningful! https://t.co/jbQmkpGmXI — CIF State (@CIFState) October 23, 2026

Didn't let a little ☔️ slow her down! Campbell Hall CA's Sofia Joh overcomes the 🌧️ midway through the Girls D3 3/4/5 individual sweepstakes at #MtSACXC to take home the big win Friday afternoon! ⏱️17:41.6 📺 https://t.co/XdG0jkDmQi https://t.co/72Yi8fSXlN — RunnerSpace (@runnerspace) October 24, 2026

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Until next time....

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com , and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer .