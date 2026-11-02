Prep Rally: Time for some high school football playoff predictions
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Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. I’m Eric Sondheimer. The football playoff pairings have been announced. It’s prediction time.
Prediction time
It’s that time of year to make football playoff predictions. Let’s start with the City Section because there’s one certainty: Carson will win the Open Division.
Carson worked hard in the off season getting better on the offensive and defensive lines to support quarterback Chris Fields III. If any team wants to get close, they need to control the clock. Cleveland can be that team to at least make the Colts sweat if the Cavaliers reach the final.
In Division I, No. 2-seeded Hamilton has been making progress and its passing attack looks ready to deliver a championship. The others: Division II, watch out for 1-9 Marquez, which had a great strength of schedule. Division III, South East.
In the Southern Section, all signs are pointing toward a Santa Margarita vs. Sierra Canyon final despite lots of obstacles ahead for both teams. If it happens, Santa Margarita’s defense always finds a way to come through.
In Division 2, Chaparral is seeded No. 1 and has the chance to take advantage of being healthy and having played a tough 10-game schedule to take home the title.
Division 3 is wide open. There’s former Division 1 champions Long Beach Poly, Edison and Crespi to deal with. Poly outscored its weak Moore League opponents 199-0, so it’s hard to say if the Jackrabbits have turned things around since quarterback Trevor Scott became eligible. If it’s not an illusion, then the Jackrabbits can win it all.
Division 4: This is about who gets hot. Dana Hills, Cathedral, La Habra and Cajon all have the opportunity to be that team. La Habra went 0-5 in the tough Bravo League, but quarterback DJ Mitchell is capable of a four-game win streak.
Division 5: Mary Star let the cat out of the bag by taking Carson to the very end before losing 45-42. Oaks Christian has started playing like the Oaks Christian of old, so watch out.
Division 6: Quarterback Jack Hurst is back for Laguna Beach.
Division 7: Paramount loaded up on transfers and now gets to win a title.
Division 8: Never choose against Rio Hondo Prep.
Division 9: Lawndale has former Crenshaw coach Robert Garrett as an assistant and is 9-1. Don’t underestimate 1-9 Western. They’ve played much tougher opponents.
Division 10: Top-seeded Nogales is unbeaten for a reason. It can run and pass.
Division 11: Viewpoint is better than people think.
Division 12: Rancho Alamitos will find a way.
Division 13: Rialto is finally healthy and got an ideal division placement.
Division 14: If San Gabriel wins, it will be front page news in the San Gabriel Valley.
Football rewind
The final regular-season game between Mater Dei and St. John Bosco had a classic ending to another memorable rivalry game, with Mater Dei winning 36-36 on a successful two-point conversion with 7.5 seconds left. Here’s the report.
Mission Viejo won the Alpha League title over San Juan Hills. Here’s the report.
Valencia rallied to defeat Hart for the Foothill League title. Here’s the report.
Long Beach Poly didn’t allow a single point in Moore League play, outscoring its opponents 199-0.
Hoover earned its first playoff berth since 1987.
Freshman Deon’Dre Smith is having a terrific season for Bellflower at receiver. Here’s the report.
The Coliseum League ended in a three-way tie for first place among King/Drew, Dorsey and Crenshaw after Dorsey upset King/Drew, requiring all three to go to the City Section Open Division playoffs.
Here’s top performances from last week.
Here’s Southern Section playoff pairings.
Here’s City Section playoff pairings.
Here’s the top 25 rankings by The Times.
Coach perseveres
Rejected twice after interviews for head football coach at Marshall, Jose Razo decided to stay as an assistant coach. When the job opened again in 2025, he was promoted to head coach. Now the team is 10-0 and Northern League champions.
Here’s a look at why he refused to abandon his alma mater.
Flag football
Unbeaten JSerra will play Newport Harbor for the Southern Section Open Division flag football title Saturday at Huntington Beach.
JSerra will enter with a 55-game winning steak. Here’s a report from the Lions’ semifinal win over Huntington Beach.
Carson is seeded No. 1 and Eagle Rock No. 2 for the City Section Open Division playoffs that begin on Thursday. Here are the pairings.
Girls volleyball
The top two seeds, Mater Dei and Sierra Canyon, have advanced to play for the Southern Section Division 1 championship Saturday at Cerritos College.
They’ve been considered the top two teams all season.
Mater Dei is 38-1 with its only loss coming to Santa Margarita. It has a tournament win over Sierra Canyon, which is 32-1. Also No. 1 vs. No. 2 in the state. The time will be announced early this week.
Here are the semifinal results.
The City Section will hold its finals at Venice and Birmingham this weekend. In Tuesday’s semifinals, Venice will host Taft and Cleveland is at Palisades.
Palisades wins in tennis
Palisades continued its domination in girls tennis with another City Section girls title.
Here’s the report of the Dolphins’ win over Granada Hills.
Notes . . .
Nick Welch Jr., a 6-foot-9 center at Rolling Hills Prep, has committed to TCU, which is coached by former Sherman Oaks Notre Dame star Jamie Dixon. ....
Junior outfielder Dru Wilson of Sierra Canyon has committed to UCLA. He played the last two seasons at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame....
Senior outfielder Griffin Fien from Chaparral has committed UC Riverside....
Pitcher Easton Sarmiento of Ayala has committed to Texas....
Pitcher Ethan Costarella of Arcadia has committed to Azusa Pacific....
Jonah Boyd from Ayala has committed to Cal Poly for baseball....
Pitcher Striker Pence from Corona Santiago has committed to Texas A&M....
Standout junior pitcher Tyler George from Santa Margarita has committed to USC....
Outfielder Messiah White of Mater Dei has committed to UC Riverside....
Richelle Whiting has resigned as girls volleyball coach at Aliso Niguel....
Jaylee Moore of Etiwanda has committed to Hawaii women’s basketball....
Basketball teams from St. Francis, Crespi, Crossroads and Campbell Hall will be competing at the Hoop Hall Classic in Springfield, Mass., in Janaury....
The Southern Section water polo playoffs continue. Here’s an update on results and schedules....
The Southern Section girls’ tennis playoffs begin...
From the archives: Matt Leinart
Former Mater Dei and USC quarterback Matt Leinart remains heavily involved in sports as a TV analyst and Mater Dei supporter. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2004 and his son, Cole, is a quarterback at SMU.
Here’s a story from 1999 when Leinart led Mater Dei to a comeback win over Servite.
Here’s a story from 2000 and another comeback win over Servite directed by Leinart.
Recommendations
From DaveCampbells.com, a story on Texas making high school football championships on a free TV platform.
From the Los Angeles Times, a story and photos on how Patriot High has become a hotbed for flag football.
Tweets you might have missed
Until next time....
Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.
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