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High School Sports

Prep Rally: Friday’s football playoff scores

High school football scores
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EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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Welcome to the Prep Rally newsletter, which comes once a week and covers local high school sports. To sign up to receive it via email (it’s free), go here.

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. I’m Eric Sondheimer. Here are Friday’s high school football playoff scores from around the Southland.

CITY SECTION

Quarterfinals

OPEN DIVISION

#1 Carson 43, #8 Palisades 9

#5 King/Drew 36, #4 Birmingham 15

#6 Crenshaw 8, #3 Cleveland 6

#2 San Pedro 41, #7 Dorsey 6

DIVISION I

#1 Granada Hills Kennedy 26, #9 L.A. University 13

#3 Venice 15, #6 Garfield 14

#2 L.A. Hamilton 21, #10 El Camino Real 14

DIVISION II

#1 Jefferson 38, #8 Arleta 16

#12 Marquez 40, #4 Franklin 14

#3 San Fernando 24, #11 Eagle Rock 15

#2 Sylmar 28, #10 Panorama 21

DIVISION III

#1 L.A. Roosevelt 44, #8 Contreras 26

#4 Lincoln 43, #5 San Fernando Arroyo 22

#2 South East 46, #7 L.A. Wilson 12

#6 Westchester 22, #3 Van Nuys 13

SOUTHERN SECTION

Quarterfinals

DIVISION 1

Santa Margarita 7, San Clemente 0

St. John Bosco 38, Orange Lutheran 0

Corona Centennial 45, Mater Dei 15

Sierra Canyon 21, Mission Viejo 7

DIVISION 2

Chaparral 63, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 7

San Juan Hills 16, Rancho Cucamonga 12

Palos Verdes 22, Inglewood 19

Oxnard Pacifica 28, Chaminade 7

DIVISION 3

San Jacinto 42, La Serna 7

Villa Park 17, Newport Harbor 14

Great Oak 28, Murrieta Valley 24

Long Beach Poly 31, Edison 21

DIVISION 4

Chino Hills 31, Dana Hills 21

Downey 28, Cajon 26

La Habra 41, Cathedral 35

Quartz Hill 14, Riverside King 11

DIVISION 5

Mary Star of the Sea 27, Muir 26

Aquinas 34, Moorpark 28

Agoura 24, Charter Oak 14

Simi Valley 35, Temecula Valley 30

DIVISION 6

St. Francis 29, Calabasas 9

Santa Ana Foothill 32, Laguna Beach 28

Beaumont 42, Summit 22

Santa Barbara 42, Baldwin Park 15

DIVISION 7

Paramount 32, St. Monica 28

La Mirada 34, Desert Christian Academy 21

Oak Park 30, Citrus Valley 27

Millikan 42, Barstow 35

DIVISION 8

Segerstrom 17, Fillmore 12

Rio Hondo Prep 41, El Rancho 14

Corona Santiago 52, Santa Monica 21

Rancho Verde 20, Bellflower 13

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DIVISION 9

West Covina 48, Ocean View 27

Riverside North 41, Fountain Valley 40

Moreno Valley 42, Northwood 23

Compton 53, San Marino 17

DIVISION 10

Nogales 30, Norte Vista 29

Desert Hot Springs 41, South Hills 18

Rancho Mirage 41, Ontario Christian 21

Dos Pueblos 17, Granite Hills 16

DIVISION 11

South Torrance 29, Los Amigos 15

Crescenta Valley 9, Schurr 7

Dominguez 3, Montclair 0

Xavier Prep 16, Viewpoint 7

DIVISION 12

Lakeside 24, Ontario 20

Costa Mesa 27, Arroyo Valley 20

Artesia 24, Loara 0

Carter 37, Big Bear 12

DIVISION 13

Hacienda Heights Wilson 35, Rialto 33

Irvine University 24, Montebello 13

Whittier 63, Whittier Christian 27

Anaheim 15, Fontana 7

DIVISION 14

San Gabriel 23, Silver Valley 20

Knight 42, Compton Centennial 8

Bassett 20, Anza Hamilton 19

8-MAN

DIVISION 1

Faith Baptist 62, CSDR 34

Calvary Baptist 36, Wildomar Cornerstone Christian 14

Chadwick 63, Trinity Classical Academy 0

Sage Hill 47, Thacher 24

DIVISION 2

Lancaster Baptist 52, Lighthouse Christian 32

Until next time....

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.

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High School SportsSportsPrep Rally

Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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