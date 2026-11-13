Prep Rally: Friday’s football playoff scores
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Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. I’m Eric Sondheimer. Here are Friday’s high school football playoff scores from around the Southland.
CITY SECTION
Quarterfinals
OPEN DIVISION
#1 Carson 43, #8 Palisades 9
#5 King/Drew 36, #4 Birmingham 15
#6 Crenshaw 8, #3 Cleveland 6
#2 San Pedro 41, #7 Dorsey 6
DIVISION I
#1 Granada Hills Kennedy 26, #9 L.A. University 13
#3 Venice 15, #6 Garfield 14
#2 L.A. Hamilton 21, #10 El Camino Real 14
DIVISION II
#1 Jefferson 38, #8 Arleta 16
#12 Marquez 40, #4 Franklin 14
#3 San Fernando 24, #11 Eagle Rock 15
#2 Sylmar 28, #10 Panorama 21
DIVISION III
#1 L.A. Roosevelt 44, #8 Contreras 26
#4 Lincoln 43, #5 San Fernando Arroyo 22
#2 South East 46, #7 L.A. Wilson 12
#6 Westchester 22, #3 Van Nuys 13
SOUTHERN SECTION
Quarterfinals
DIVISION 1
Santa Margarita 7, San Clemente 0
St. John Bosco 38, Orange Lutheran 0
Corona Centennial 45, Mater Dei 15
Sierra Canyon 21, Mission Viejo 7
DIVISION 2
Chaparral 63, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 7
San Juan Hills 16, Rancho Cucamonga 12
Palos Verdes 22, Inglewood 19
Oxnard Pacifica 28, Chaminade 7
DIVISION 3
San Jacinto 42, La Serna 7
Villa Park 17, Newport Harbor 14
Great Oak 28, Murrieta Valley 24
Long Beach Poly 31, Edison 21
DIVISION 4
Chino Hills 31, Dana Hills 21
Downey 28, Cajon 26
La Habra 41, Cathedral 35
Quartz Hill 14, Riverside King 11
DIVISION 5
Mary Star of the Sea 27, Muir 26
Aquinas 34, Moorpark 28
Agoura 24, Charter Oak 14
Simi Valley 35, Temecula Valley 30
DIVISION 6
St. Francis 29, Calabasas 9
Santa Ana Foothill 32, Laguna Beach 28
Beaumont 42, Summit 22
Santa Barbara 42, Baldwin Park 15
DIVISION 7
Paramount 32, St. Monica 28
La Mirada 34, Desert Christian Academy 21
Oak Park 30, Citrus Valley 27
Millikan 42, Barstow 35
DIVISION 8
Segerstrom 17, Fillmore 12
Rio Hondo Prep 41, El Rancho 14
Corona Santiago 52, Santa Monica 21
Rancho Verde 20, Bellflower 13
DIVISION 9
West Covina 48, Ocean View 27
Riverside North 41, Fountain Valley 40
Moreno Valley 42, Northwood 23
Compton 53, San Marino 17
DIVISION 10
Nogales 30, Norte Vista 29
Desert Hot Springs 41, South Hills 18
Rancho Mirage 41, Ontario Christian 21
Dos Pueblos 17, Granite Hills 16
DIVISION 11
South Torrance 29, Los Amigos 15
Crescenta Valley 9, Schurr 7
Dominguez 3, Montclair 0
Xavier Prep 16, Viewpoint 7
DIVISION 12
Lakeside 24, Ontario 20
Costa Mesa 27, Arroyo Valley 20
Artesia 24, Loara 0
Carter 37, Big Bear 12
DIVISION 13
Hacienda Heights Wilson 35, Rialto 33
Irvine University 24, Montebello 13
Whittier 63, Whittier Christian 27
Anaheim 15, Fontana 7
DIVISION 14
San Gabriel 23, Silver Valley 20
Knight 42, Compton Centennial 8
Bassett 20, Anza Hamilton 19
8-MAN
DIVISION 1
Faith Baptist 62, CSDR 34
Calvary Baptist 36, Wildomar Cornerstone Christian 14
Chadwick 63, Trinity Classical Academy 0
Sage Hill 47, Thacher 24
DIVISION 2
Lancaster Baptist 52, Lighthouse Christian 32
Until next time....
Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.
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