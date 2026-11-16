Prep Rally: A look at the big football semifinals matchups

Chaparral has made it to the Southern Section Division 2 semifinals while honoring its fallen linebacker, No. 4 Connor Rios.

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Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. I’m Eric Sondheimer. It’s semifinals week in the football playoffs. Let’s review the big matchups.

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Mason Fowler (85) tries to outjump Quentin Hale during a Corona Centennial celebration., (Nick Koza / For The Times)

This will be the most emotional week of the football season. Teams are so close to reaching a championship game, and it’s that moment when you fall just short or realize you’ve reached the championship game that tears begin to flow.

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Here’s this week’s complete semifinals schedule for Southern Section and City Section football games.

Southern Section Division 1 could not have two better matchups: Sierra Canyon (11-0) at Corona Centennial (8-3), St. John Bosco (9-2) vs. Santa Margarita (11-0) at Saddleback College.

Centennial’s 45-15 rout of Mater Dei last week shows what the Huskies can do when at full strength. The offensive line is finally healthy, receiver Quentin Hale is back and so is the versatile Jaden Walk-Green. Sierra Canyon barely survived in the rain, beating Mission Viejo 21-7. The Trailblazers sure will have to score more points to beat Centennial.

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St. John Bosco started the year ranked No. 1 by The Times and maybe the Braves are ready to topple Santa Margarita, a team they lost to in Trinity League play. The old St. John Bosco was back last week overcoming rain and memories of an upset loss to Orange Lutheran in last year’s opener. This time the Braves won 31-0. They are always a team tough to beat when they don’t make penalties or turnovers. But dealing with Santa Margarita’s defense is the challenge. The Eagles won 7-0 over San Clemente last week. They play conservatively on offense letting the defense wins games.

In Division 2, top-seeded Chaparral has put up 56 and 63 points in two playoff victories and looks the team to beat in a matchup against San Juan Hills. The other semifinals matches two top offensive units, Palos Verdes against host Oxnard Pacifica.

In Division 3, Long Beach Poly and quarterback Trevor Scott plays host to Great Oak, with San Jacinto at Villa Park. Scott, a sophomore, has been a difference maker for the Jackrabbits. In Division 4, defending champion La Habra and quarterback David Mitchell pulled out a last-second win over Cathedral. Now La Habra goes on the road to face Quartz Hill. Chino Hills is at Downey.

In Division 5, neighborhood teams Agoura and Simi Valley meet at Simi Valley. Mary Star faces a tough trip to Aquinas in a battle of quarterbacks. In Division 6, St. Francis is at Foothill, with Beaumont taking a three-hour, 175-mile drive to Santa Barbara. Coach Jeff Steinberg better have a good inspirational sports film to show coming and going and lots of his favorite candy, Red Vines.

In the City Section, No. 1-seeded Carson hosts King/Drew in an Open Division semifinals. The Colts remain the overwhelming favorite after Chris Fields III accounted for six touchdowns last week. Crenshaw is playing at San Pedro after upsetting unbeaten Cleveland 8-6.

In Division I, the semifinal games should be competitive and go down to the end. Venice is at Hamilton in a Western League rematch and Granada Hills Kennedy is hosting Banning. Both fields are grass, so beware of mud Friday. In Division II, No. 12 Marquez is at No. 1 Jefferson and No. 3 San Fernando is at No. 2 Sylmar in a Valley Mission League rematch. In Division III, No. 1 Roosevelt hosts No. 4 Lincoln and No. 6 Westchester, which got a playoff berth at 0-10, plays at No. 2 South East.

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Logan Coleman leads Chaparral players coming onto the field while holding jersey No. 4 worn by linebacker Connor Rios, who died last week. (Craig Weston / For The Times)

It was another emotional week for Chaparral, which has been dealing with the death of linebacker Connor Rios. The team defeated Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 63-7 to advance to the Division 2 semifinals. Here’s the report.

Corona Centennial started fast and upset Mater Dei 45-15. Here’s the report.

In rematches, the team that lost the first time won this time — Centennial over Mater Dei; Palos Verdes over Inglewood; Crenshaw over Cleveland.

Here’s a look at top individual performances.

Derek Fisher stays put

Crespi coach Derek Fisher trying to rally his team against Harvard-Westlake. (Craig Weston)

Derek Fisher, a five-time NBA champion with the Lakers and former head coach of the New York Knicks, is back for his fourth season as basketball coach at Crespi.

He’s having fun.

Here’s the report.

Twin towers

St. Francis’ twin towers, 7-foot-5 Cherif Millogo (left) and 7-0 Yann Kamagate. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

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The high school basketball begins this week, and what an entertaining time for fans. St. Francis has two 7-footers ready to dunk and provide entertainment.

Here’s a look at St. Francis’ twin towers.

Here’s the preseason top 25 boys basketball rankings by The Times.

A big opening game has Palisades at St. Francis on Tuesday night.

Girls’ basketball

Kaleena Smith returns for Ontario Christian. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

For girls basketball, Ontario Christian, led by the best player in the state, Kaleena Smith, starts out as the team to beat, with Etiwanda, Mater Dei, Windward, Corona Centennial and Sierra Canyon all in pursuit.

Here’s a look at a girls basketball preview.

Grannygate

Judy Collins with her grandchildren. She has been taking photos at Van Nuy High football games for 28 years but was asked to leave the field on Friday. (Collins family)

It was a week of either a misunderstanding or a school administration badly turning something simple into something embarrassing.

Van Nuys High kicked off from its football sideline a grandmother, Judy Collins, who has been taking photos of school athletes for 28 years. This year, the school administration apparently decided she needed to be treated as an official school volunteer, requiring her to be finger printed, receive a TB screening and take an $80 CPR class.

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The Van Nuys offensive linemen protective detail. https://t.co/zPJoGDp6Pw — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 12, 2026

Even after she said she completed her requirements despite little direction from the administration, she still was removed during a City Section playoff game on Nov. 6. Last week, the school worked to resolve the issues. The interim principal invited her to be his guest at the playoff game against Westchester. She has already been cleared to take photos for Panorama if Van Nuys doesn’t want to have her on its sideline. She had two sons graduate from Van Nuys and has never charged for her photos.

Here’s a look at Grannygate.

Water polo

Newport Harbor won its third consecutive Southern Section Open Division water polo championship with an 8-6 win over JSerra.

Next up for Newport Harbor is the regional playoffs. Here’s the link to the schedule.

Cleveland won its fourth consecutive City Section championship. Here’s the report.

Cross country

Miguel Mora, in his first year running cross country for Carson, is one of the favorites to win the City Section Division I championship. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

The City Section cross-country championships will be held Saturday morning at Pierce College. The Southern Section finals are at Mt. SAC.

One of the best stories in the City Section involves junior Miguel Mora of Carson. He was a soccer player until deciding to join the track team last spring and this is his first year running cross country. He might be able to win Division I.

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Here’s a look at Mora’s surprising journey.

MVP

Chicago Cubs All-Star center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong returned to Harvard-Westlake’s baseball field last January. Now he’s the National League MVP. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Former Harvard-Westlake baseball star Pete Crow-Armstrong, 24, was named the National League MVP. Here’s the report of his journey from Sherman Oaks Little League All-Star to MVP.

Notes . . .

San Pedro won the City Section flag football championship over rival Banning. Here’s the report....

Junior pitcher Robert Haywood II from St. John Bosco has committed to USC....

A look at basketball transfers for the 2026-27 courtesy CalHiSports.com....

Aiden Echavarria of Whittier Christian has committed to Pepperdine. He’s a pitcher and shortstop....

Pitcher Liam Friedman from San Juan Hills has committed to Cal Poly....

Outfielder Mason Cohen from Windward has committed to San Francisco....

Among early signees last week for UCLA baseball were pitcher Ryan See (Dana Hills), infielder Parker Leoff (Huntington Beach), first baseman Jake Kim (Harvard-Westlake), outfielder Ricardo Hurtado (Orange Lutheran), pitcher Jonah Cohen (Palos Verdes). In softball, pitcher Coral Williams of Norco signed with the Bruins. Here’s a look a some signees....

Rose Callewaert of Redondo Union won the CIF SoCal Girls Championship in golf. Santa Margarita placed first for the team title...

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Standout senior guard Brandon Granger from St. Bernard has signed with UC San Diego....

Softball player Samantha Garcia from Bishop Amat has committed to Northern Colorado....

Anthony Lopez has resigned as football coach at Tustin....

Pitcher Michael Morales of Calabasas has committed to Biola....

Long snapper Kyle Gerrish from Mission Viejo has committed to UNLV.

From the archives: Carson Schwesinger

Carson Schwesinger attends the team’s NCAA college football pro day in Los Angeles in 2025. (Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)

From Oaks Christian standout to walk-on at UCLA to defensive rookie of the year in the NFL for the Cleveland Browns, linebacker Carson Schwesinger is building quite a story line for a book to write one day.

He entered last week ranking third in the NFL in tackles with 89. The leader was former Thousand Oaks linebacker Alex Singleton of the Denver Broncos.

The Browns knew what they were getting him drafting him in the first round in 2025 and he has lived up to expectations.

He got lost as a top prospect in high school because he was a senior in 2021 when the pandemic cut short the season.

Here’s a story from 2021 when his skills were starting to be showcased.

Here’s video telling his journey.

Recommendations

From the Los Angeles Times, a story on former Fairfax, UCLA and Olympic track star Danny Everett finding a love for cooking.

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From NCAA.org, a story on dropping graduation rates for college athletes who transfer.

From Yourobserver.com, a story criticizing Florida officials for using MaxPreps to decide playoff placement.

From the Los Angeles Times, a story on Mira Costa girls tennis winning the Southern Section Division 1 championship.

Tweets you might have missed

Alijah Arenas ballin' with efficiency 😮‍💨 30 PTS | 4 REB https://t.co/JI50LP6tsz — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) November 9, 2026

Mater Dei signing day https://t.co/VoXpZgIqQC — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 10, 2026

All I have to say is wow. I was told sophomore Louis Lappe is even better than five strikeouts he had all last season. On 0-2 count he hits home run at Oaks Christian. Harvard-Westlake has another future first-round draft pick. https://t.co/rfHYbcL8Cp — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 12, 2026

The nation’s top two recruits face off in an ESPN High School Showcase matchup! No. 1 Kaleena Smith and Ontario Christian (CA) take on No. 2 Ivanna Wilson-Manyacka and Bullis (MD) on December 9th 🔥👀 https://t.co/LT1o4M4BTk — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) November 12, 2026

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In this week's episode of 'Friday Night Live,' @latsondheimer + @RandyRosenbloom talk to Kennedy coach Troy Cassidy, joined by his wife and two young sons, about the balancing act of coaching, teaching and being a parent and husband. https://t.co/v88hjT00UU — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) November 13, 2026

It’s going to be an interesting summer at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame. The football field is getting replaced with new all-weather turf and the baseball field is also getting its turf replaced. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 14, 2026

San Pedro’s Daniela Ardaiz makes winning play for City flag football title. Courtesy Interscholastic Films. https://t.co/KgnAGKlgiD — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 16, 2026

Tournament begins at Heritage Christian https://t.co/a43lpydUgm — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 16, 2026

Until next time....

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com , and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer .

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