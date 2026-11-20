Prep Rally: Friday’s football playoff scores
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Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. I’m Eric Sondheimer. Here are Friday’s high school football playoff scores from around the Southland.
CITY SECTION
Semifinals
OPEN DIVISION
#1 Carson 42, #5 King/Drew 9
#2 San Pedro 35, #6 Crenshaw 6
DIVISION I
#4 Wilmington Banning 28, #1 Granada Hills Kennedy 21
#2 L.A. Hamilton 20, #3 Venice 7
DIVISION II
#12 Marquez 20, #1 Jefferson 6
#3 San Fernando 18, #2 Sylmar 14
DIVISION III
#1 L.A. Roosevelt 38, #4 Lincoln 12
#2 South East 26, #6 Westchester 12
SOUTHERN SECTION
Semifinals
DIVISION 1
St. John Bosco 27, Santa Margarita 2
Corona Centennial 42, Sierra Canyon 19
DIVISION 2
San Juan Hills 35, Chaparral 21
Palos Verdes 62, Oxnard Pacifica 38
DIVISION 3
Villa Park 35, San Jacinto 12
Long Beach Poly 43, Great Oak 14
DIVISION 4
Downey 10, Chino Hills 9
Quartz Hill 14, La Habra 7
DIVISION 5
Aquinas 35, Mary Star of the Sea 26
Agoura 34, Simi Valley 27
DIVISION 6
Santa Ana Foothill 17, St. Francis 14
Beaumont 21, Santa Barbara 10
DIVISION 7
Paramount 27, La Mirada 24
Millikan 35, Oak Park 14
DIVISION 8
Rio Hondo Prep 20, Segerstrom 14
Rancho Verde 45, Corona Santiago 0
DIVISION 9
Riverside North 50, West Covina 49
Compton 23, Moreno Valley 17
DIVISION 10
Nogales 21, Desert Hot Springs 10
Dos Pueblos 28, Rancho Mirage 13
DIVISION 11
Crescenta Valley 36, South Torrance 6
Xavier Prep 37, Dominguez 8
DIVISION 12
Lakeside 17, Costa Mesa 10
Artesia 35, Carter 20
DIVISION 13
Irvine University 23, Hacienda Heights Wilson 14
Anaheim 24, Whittier 22 (Thursday)
DIVISION 14
San Gabriel 28, Knight 14
Santa Ana Valley 28, Bassett 7
8-MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
Semifinals
DIVISION 1
Faith Baptist 54, Calvary Baptist 8
Sage Hill 28, Chadwick 18
DIVISION 2
Lancaster Baptist 36, Southlands Christian 21
Until next time...
Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.
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