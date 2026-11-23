Carson and quarterback Chris Fields III (1) are heavy favorites in Saturday’s City Section Open Division championship game against Marine League rival San Pedro, but there’s lots of history in City finals involving rematches.

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Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. I’m Eric Sondheimer. It’s Thanksgiving week, which means any football team still practicing is playing for a championship this weekend. And in the City Section, there’s interesting history involving rematches that must be considered.

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Championship weekend

Quarterback Jaden Jefferson runs 28 yards untouched for a touchdown in the fourth quarter as Corona Centennial players celebrate and Sierra Canyon players can’t believe it in a 42-19 Centennial win. (Craig Weston / For The Times)

Four City Section football finals and 14 Southern Section championship games are scheduled Friday and Saturday. Will there be any upsets?

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No team is a bigger favorite than defending champion Carson in the City Section Open Division final against San Pedro on Saturday at 5 p.m. at L.A. Southwest College. The Colts are such an overwhelming favorite you have to wonder if the Pirates will even show up.

Here's the City Section finals schedule. Saturday at L.A. Southwest College 5 p.m. Carson vs. San Pedro, Open 1 p.m. Hamilton vs. Banning, Division I Friday at Birmingham 7 p.m. Marquez vs. San Fernando Division II 3 p.m. South East vs. Roosevelt Division III — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 21, 2026

That’s a joke, because history shows weird things can happen in championship rematches in the City Section.

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From 1983 to 1987, every City upper division champion was the team that lost the first meeting during the regular season, then won the rematch in the final. In the 2000s, Birmingham used to pull off the feat against Taft.

The Colts routed San Pedro 35-0 with a running clock in an Oct. 23 Marine League game.

And Carson was the victim of one of the biggest upsets in City championship history. In 1987, Carson was unbeaten, ranked No. 2 in the nation and had quarterback George Malau’ulu, who’s the father of St. John Bosco quarterback Koa Malau’ulu. The Colts won the regular-season game with Granada Hills 42-14 but lost 27-14 in a stunning City 4-A rematch.

Tom Harp, who coached Granada Hills with Darryl Stroh, offered some recollections that might help San Pedro.

“On paper, we didn’t have a chance,” Harp said. “Having played them gave us an opportunity to adjust. When you play a team a second time, you spend time fixing mistakes.”

The @CIFSS @SoCaliFord Football Championships Schedule for 2026! https://t.co/Uv8Sp0Cll1 — CIF Southern Section (@CIFSS) November 22, 2026

The Southern Section Division 1 final matching Corona Centennial and St. John Bosco on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Coliseum could be the game of the year. Both teams have reached peak form after stumbling during the regular season. Centennial is finally healthy on the offensive line and that has led to an offense scoring 87 points in two playoff wins. St. John Bosco hasn’t allowed any points on defense in two playoff wins. Also the return of Jaden Walk-Green has been big for the Huskies.

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Here’s a look at Centennial’s semifinal win over unbeaten Sierra Canyon.

Here’s a look at St. John Bosco eliminating defending champion Santa Margarita.

It's been 39 years since George Malau'ulu was the quarterback for Carson in the 1987 City Section championship football game. Now his son, Koa, will be the quarterback for St. John Bosco in the Southern Section Division 1 final. Son will try to get bragging rights with a win in the final. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 21, 2026

There’s also an outstanding Division 2 final Saturday with Palos Verdes playing at San Juan Hills. Here’s a look at Palos Verdes’ semifinal win over Oxnard Pacifica.

Here’s the complete weekend schedule.

Here’s list of top individual performances from last week.

A salute to loyalty

Receiver and linebacker Elyjah Staples will lead Marquez against San Fernando in Friday’s City Section Division II final. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

It has become almost a rarity for a big-time high school standout to enroll as a freshman and stick it out for four years at the same high school. That’s why I’m saluting a couple players for their loyalty and betting on themselves.

No one fits the profile more than Elyjah Staples of Marquez, a Cal commit. Here’s the report.

Boys basketball

7-footer Yann Kamagate delivers a dunk for St. Francis. He had 29 points and 20 rebounds in win over Palisades. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

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Damien won the Sunny Hills tournament championship, but the real story is the top five teams in the Mission League — Sierra Canyon, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Crespi, St. Francis and Harvard-Westlake — are a combined 12-0.

St. Francis has a rising 7-footer, Yann Kamagate, who sat out last season but already looks like one of the best player in the Southland. He had 29 points and 20 rebounds in a win over Palisades. Here’s the report.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame has lost its star guard, NaVorro Bowman, for perhaps a month after a shoulder injury suffered in an opening win over Palisades.

Former Chino Hills coach Steve Baik was back on the sideline Thursday coaching Calabasas after taking seven years off from being a head coach. (Craig Weston / For The Times)

Steve Baik, the coach for Chino Hills’ 35-0 team in 2016 led by the Ball brothers, made his return to coaching for Calabasas. Here’s a report.

Here’s this week’s top 25 boys basketball rankings by The Times.

Girls basketball

Kaleena Smith of Ontario Christian has gone past the 3,000 mark in career scoring. No. 1 Ontario Christian is 3-0.

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Freshman sensation Kobi Evans of St Mary’s Academy with the 3 versus Marymount @latsondheimer @DamianCalhoun @breezepreps @SASwishHoops https://t.co/KY6nbWziG3 — DeAnthony Langston (@realrun) November 21, 2026

There were high-scoring games in girls basketball. Freshman Monika Diaz of Crossroads scored 45 points against Hamilton. Sarah Cosio of St. Bonaventure scored 43 points against Verdugo Hills. Darby Dunn of Canyon Country Canyon had a 54-point performance. And freshman Kobi Evans of St. Mary’s has been putting up big numbers.

Girls volleyball

Westley Matavao goes on the attack for Mater Dei against Sierra Canyon in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 girls’ volleyball championship match on Nov. 7, 2026. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Mater Dei and Redondo Union won state girls volleyball titles in Open Division and Division I.

Here’s the report.

Cross country

Unica Guerrero of Taft won the City Section Division I girls cross-country title. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Ethan Funk of Palisades and Unica Guerrero of Taft won City Section Division I individual cross-country titles on Saturday at Pierce College.

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The Southern Section held its finals at Mt. SAC. Here’s the report.

The state championships will be held Saturday at Woodward Park in Fresno.

Notes . . .

Mater Dei’s sideline, led by coach Raul Lara, erupts in celebration after the Monarchs pulled out a 36-35 win over St. John Bosco. (Craig Weston / For The Times)

Raul Lara has been dismissed after three seasons as football coach at Mater Dei. His record was 29-6, including a 13-0 mark in 2024 when he won Division 1 and Open Division state championships. Here’s the report....

Rick Curtis has retired as football coach at Crean Lutheran. He’s had a long career as a coach with stops at Northwood and Santa Margarita....

St. Paul is looking for a new football coach after Austin Montoya was dismissed following his only season as head coach. The team went 2-8....

Harvard-Westlake’s new sports complex, known as River Park, will open on Feb. 1, 2027....

Nate Anderson has resigned after four years as head football coach at Camarillo....

🚨BREAKING!🚨 The uniform color doesn't change much but junior Kaahliyah Lacy, the #2 300-meter hurdler in state history (39.93), confirms she is transferring from San Jacinto Valley Academy in CIF-SS D4 to La Cañada in CIF-SS D3. 📸: @dylanstw__ https://t.co/SS0YzyuVxw — Rich Gonzalez (@PrepCalTrack) November 17, 2026

One of the top female hurdlers in the state, Kaahliyah Lacy from San Jacinto Valley Academy, is transferring to La Canada....

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Santa Margarita won the state CIF girls’ golf championship. Nora Qu led the way with a 73 to finish third in the individual competition.....

Hector Spathias has retired as football coach at El Monte . . .

Football: Put the breaks on the five-team league plan in ‘27 https://t.co/RkcaPF0jsO — Dan Albano (@ocvarsityguy) November 18, 2026

Orange County sports leagues who thought they could suddenly transform their leagues in 2027 into five-team leagues to take advantage of a new Southern Section rule allowing three automatic berths have put a halt on that action. It can’t happen until 2028 football season, so sorry, you have to win some games....

Bailey Perry of El Camino Real won the City Section girls tennis individual championship....

Johnny Sanders, the interim football coach at San Fernando, has been recommended to be the new coach at Pasadena....

Mira Costa and Troy won boys’ regional championships in water polo....

From the archives: Kihei Clark

Former Taft and Virginia guard Kihei Clark, center, shoots in NCAA game in 2020. (AP)

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Former Taft basketball standout Kihei Clark signed in September to play pro basketball for RASTA Vechta Basketball Bundesliga in Germany.

That's freshman Kihei Clark (0) from Taft High in Virginia's NCAA championship photo on the cover of the LA Times. City Section rules! https://t.co/ManaKICykG — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 9, 2019

He won an NCAA championship playing for Virginia in 2019 and was the program’s all-time assists leader. He has two younger brothers playing for Heritage Christian.

Here’s a story from 2018 on Clark at Virginia.

Here’s a story from 2019 going from the San Fernando Valley to Final Four.

Recommendations

From Yahoo, a story on two brothers trying to play football in Ohio and receiving court injunctions to play despite allegations of NIL compensation.

From CalHiSports, a story on De La Salle winning its 34th consecutive North Coast Section football title.

From the Los Angeles Times, a look at how Santa Margarita football coach Carson Palmer has been handling questions about going into college coaching.

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Tweets you might have missed

Maranatha tournament. https://t.co/jcI2FEpMgO — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 16, 2026

We fought hard but came up short vs Pacifica. Here are my highlights from the game. Stats: Sacks: 2 (20.5 new school record) Tackles: 13 TFLs: 3 Hurries: 2 @NadeFootball @coachchucs @GregBiggins @BrandonHuffman @latsondheimer @Andy_Villamarzo @Tarek_Fattal @BlairAngulo @CodyBellaire @CharlesPower @Andrew_Ivins @adamgorney @Coach___Cid @OrtegeJenkins16 @TEAMHUSTLEFB @DannyLockhartS1 @trevor_pooley — Hudson Manning (@HudsonManning10) November 16, 2026

INBOX: It was a succcessful start to the season on Saturday for the Northview girls wrestling team as they took the team title at the Lady Big Kat Tournament at Capistrano Valley HS. Two Viking wrestlers took first place: Madison Tolentino (100) and Sophia Lazaro (105). Photo: RT Tolentino @calUSAwrestling @TheCAWrestler @latsondheimer — SGV/Whittier Prep Sports Zone (@SGVWhitSports) November 16, 2026

Christian Yelich rode around Milwaukee in a UPS truck recently and surprised Brewers fans. This is awesome. https://t.co/7wgyIH4eC0 — Hunter Baumgardt (@hunterbonair) November 18, 2026

There are parents, agents, media, private trainers, coaches and even administrators who continue trying to move high school sports closer to the chaotic college system, which is about closing your eyes and focusing on only winning. I will fight to the end to make sure education-based high school sports keeps its mission in the face of people trying to make money off kids, fulfill egos or trick others. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 18, 2026

USA Volleyball has acquired a 142,000-square-foot facility in Irvine, Calif., for its U.S. National Team training center 🏐 The $63M property features 22 volleyball courts and will become a multi-functional campus. MORE: https://t.co/Ds0xcXejR5 https://t.co/0fCLEFHPQK — Sports Business Journal (@SBJ) November 18, 2026

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In this week's episode of 'Friday Night Live,' @latsondheimer + @RandyRosenbloom talk to Hamilton sophomore quarterback Thaddeus Breaux, who has played a leading role in guiding the Yankees to the City Section Division I semifinals. https://t.co/jcizAuVYtI — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) November 20, 2026

Accepting applications for our Head Football Coach Opening. https://t.co/2RPjOA0Gg4 — Lakewood Lancer Athletics (@LWoodAthletics) November 21, 2026

Kasie Currie from Sierra Canyon is Mission League MVP. Here’s first team all-league. https://t.co/PqWVsoMejy — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 22, 2026

Until next time....

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com , and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer .