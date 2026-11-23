Prep Rally: A look at weird things that have happened in City Section football title rematches
-
-
- Share via
See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. I’m Eric Sondheimer. It’s Thanksgiving week, which means any football team still practicing is playing for a championship this weekend. And in the City Section, there’s interesting history involving rematches that must be considered.
Championship weekend
Four City Section football finals and 14 Southern Section championship games are scheduled Friday and Saturday. Will there be any upsets?
No team is a bigger favorite than defending champion Carson in the City Section Open Division final against San Pedro on Saturday at 5 p.m. at L.A. Southwest College. The Colts are such an overwhelming favorite you have to wonder if the Pirates will even show up.
That’s a joke, because history shows weird things can happen in championship rematches in the City Section.
From 1983 to 1987, every City upper division champion was the team that lost the first meeting during the regular season, then won the rematch in the final. In the 2000s, Birmingham used to pull off the feat against Taft.
The Colts routed San Pedro 35-0 with a running clock in an Oct. 23 Marine League game.
And Carson was the victim of one of the biggest upsets in City championship history. In 1987, Carson was unbeaten, ranked No. 2 in the nation and had quarterback George Malau’ulu, who’s the father of St. John Bosco quarterback Koa Malau’ulu. The Colts won the regular-season game with Granada Hills 42-14 but lost 27-14 in a stunning City 4-A rematch.
Tom Harp, who coached Granada Hills with Darryl Stroh, offered some recollections that might help San Pedro.
“On paper, we didn’t have a chance,” Harp said. “Having played them gave us an opportunity to adjust. When you play a team a second time, you spend time fixing mistakes.”
The Southern Section Division 1 final matching Corona Centennial and St. John Bosco on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Coliseum could be the game of the year. Both teams have reached peak form after stumbling during the regular season. Centennial is finally healthy on the offensive line and that has led to an offense scoring 87 points in two playoff wins. St. John Bosco hasn’t allowed any points on defense in two playoff wins. Also the return of Jaden Walk-Green has been big for the Huskies.
Here’s a look at Centennial’s semifinal win over unbeaten Sierra Canyon.
Here’s a look at St. John Bosco eliminating defending champion Santa Margarita.
There’s also an outstanding Division 2 final Saturday with Palos Verdes playing at San Juan Hills. Here’s a look at Palos Verdes’ semifinal win over Oxnard Pacifica.
Here’s the complete weekend schedule.
Here’s list of top individual performances from last week.
A salute to loyalty
It has become almost a rarity for a big-time high school standout to enroll as a freshman and stick it out for four years at the same high school. That’s why I’m saluting a couple players for their loyalty and betting on themselves.
No one fits the profile more than Elyjah Staples of Marquez, a Cal commit. Here’s the report.
Boys basketball
Damien won the Sunny Hills tournament championship, but the real story is the top five teams in the Mission League — Sierra Canyon, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Crespi, St. Francis and Harvard-Westlake — are a combined 12-0.
St. Francis has a rising 7-footer, Yann Kamagate, who sat out last season but already looks like one of the best player in the Southland. He had 29 points and 20 rebounds in a win over Palisades. Here’s the report.
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame has lost its star guard, NaVorro Bowman, for perhaps a month after a shoulder injury suffered in an opening win over Palisades.
Steve Baik, the coach for Chino Hills’ 35-0 team in 2016 led by the Ball brothers, made his return to coaching for Calabasas. Here’s a report.
Here’s this week’s top 25 boys basketball rankings by The Times.
Girls basketball
Kaleena Smith of Ontario Christian has gone past the 3,000 mark in career scoring. No. 1 Ontario Christian is 3-0.
There were high-scoring games in girls basketball. Freshman Monika Diaz of Crossroads scored 45 points against Hamilton. Sarah Cosio of St. Bonaventure scored 43 points against Verdugo Hills. Darby Dunn of Canyon Country Canyon had a 54-point performance. And freshman Kobi Evans of St. Mary’s has been putting up big numbers.
Girls volleyball
Mater Dei and Redondo Union won state girls volleyball titles in Open Division and Division I.
Here’s the report.
Cross country
Ethan Funk of Palisades and Unica Guerrero of Taft won City Section Division I individual cross-country titles on Saturday at Pierce College.
The Southern Section held its finals at Mt. SAC. Here’s the report.
The state championships will be held Saturday at Woodward Park in Fresno.
Notes . . .
Raul Lara has been dismissed after three seasons as football coach at Mater Dei. His record was 29-6, including a 13-0 mark in 2024 when he won Division 1 and Open Division state championships. Here’s the report....
Rick Curtis has retired as football coach at Crean Lutheran. He’s had a long career as a coach with stops at Northwood and Santa Margarita....
St. Paul is looking for a new football coach after Austin Montoya was dismissed following his only season as head coach. The team went 2-8....
Harvard-Westlake’s new sports complex, known as River Park, will open on Feb. 1, 2027....
Nate Anderson has resigned after four years as head football coach at Camarillo....
One of the top female hurdlers in the state, Kaahliyah Lacy from San Jacinto Valley Academy, is transferring to La Canada....
Santa Margarita won the state CIF girls’ golf championship. Nora Qu led the way with a 73 to finish third in the individual competition.....
Hector Spathias has retired as football coach at El Monte . . .
Orange County sports leagues who thought they could suddenly transform their leagues in 2027 into five-team leagues to take advantage of a new Southern Section rule allowing three automatic berths have put a halt on that action. It can’t happen until 2028 football season, so sorry, you have to win some games....
Bailey Perry of El Camino Real won the City Section girls tennis individual championship....
Johnny Sanders, the interim football coach at San Fernando, has been recommended to be the new coach at Pasadena....
Mira Costa and Troy won boys’ regional championships in water polo....
From the archives: Kihei Clark
Former Taft basketball standout Kihei Clark signed in September to play pro basketball for RASTA Vechta Basketball Bundesliga in Germany.
He won an NCAA championship playing for Virginia in 2019 and was the program’s all-time assists leader. He has two younger brothers playing for Heritage Christian.
Here’s a story from 2018 on Clark at Virginia.
Here’s a story from 2019 going from the San Fernando Valley to Final Four.
Recommendations
From Yahoo, a story on two brothers trying to play football in Ohio and receiving court injunctions to play despite allegations of NIL compensation.
From CalHiSports, a story on De La Salle winning its 34th consecutive North Coast Section football title.
From the Los Angeles Times, a look at how Santa Margarita football coach Carson Palmer has been handling questions about going into college coaching.
Tweets you might have missed
Until next time....
Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.
Did you get this newsletter forwarded to you? To sign up and get it in your inbox, click here.