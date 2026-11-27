Prep Rally: Friday’s football playoff scores
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Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. I’m Eric Sondheimer. Here are Friday’s high school football playoff scores from around the Southland.
CITY SECTION
DIVISION II
#12 Marquez 21, #3 San Fernando 20
DIVISION III
#1 L.A. Roosevelt 37, #2 South East 24
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
St. John Bosco 55, Corona Centennial 33
DIVISION 3
Long Beach Poly 34, Villa Park 21
DIVISION 7
Millikan 57, Paramount 42
DIVISION 9
Riverside North 48, Compton 15
DIVISION 13
Anaheim 28, Irvine University 21
DIVISION 14
San Gabriel 44, Santa Ana Valley 19
Until next time...
Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.
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