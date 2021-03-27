Prep Rally: Weekend high school football scores
Saturday’s results
CAMINO LEAGUE
St. Bonaventure 35, Newbury Park 0
CANYON LEAGUE
Agoura 49, Royal 18
Simi Valley 35, Thousand Oaks 7
CITRUS BELT LEAGUE
Cajon 34, Beaumont 13
Redlands East Valley 14, Redlands 10
Yucaipa 38, Citrus Valley 21
GARDEN GROVE LEAGUE
Westminster La Quinta 38, Bolsa Grande 6
INLAND VALLEY LEAGUE
Riverside Poly 31, Canyon Springs 6
MOJAVE RIVER LEAGUE
Apple Valley 62, Sultana 7
Oak Hills 48, Hesperia 13
MOORE LEAGUE
Millikan 35, Compton 6
MOUNTAIN PASS LEAGUE
West Valley 35, Tahquitz 28
OLYMPIC LEAGUE
Village Christian 41, Whittier Christian 0
ORANGE LEAGUE
Anaheim 48, Magnolia 12
NONLEAGUE
Baldwin Park 16, Rowland 14
Colony 31, Chaffey 8
Crespi 42, Westlake 28
Elsinore 48, Hemet 12
Kaiser 14, Summit 8
La Canada 54, Santa Paula 42
Mission Viejo 38, Upland 14
Rancho Verde 28, Heritage 7
Rim of the World 26, San Gorgonio 14
San Jacinto 25, Moreno Valley 0
Temescal Canyon 56, Lakeside 0
Vista del Lago 27, Citrus Hill 7
Webb 28, Bosco Tech 20
INTERSECTIONAL
San Marcos Mission Hills 38, Temecula Valley 7
St. Francis 48, Bakersfield Garces 42
8 MAN
NONLEAGUE
Sage Hill 56, Anaheim Fairmont Prep 12
