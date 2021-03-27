Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

Prep Rally: Weekend high school football scores

Football on field.
(Getty Images)
By Times staff
Saturday’s results

CAMINO LEAGUE

St. Bonaventure 35, Newbury Park 0

CANYON LEAGUE

Agoura 49, Royal 18

Simi Valley 35, Thousand Oaks 7

CITRUS BELT LEAGUE

Cajon 34, Beaumont 13

Redlands East Valley 14, Redlands 10

Yucaipa 38, Citrus Valley 21

GARDEN GROVE LEAGUE

Westminster La Quinta 38, Bolsa Grande 6

INLAND VALLEY LEAGUE

Riverside Poly 31, Canyon Springs 6

MOJAVE RIVER LEAGUE

Apple Valley 62, Sultana 7

Oak Hills 48, Hesperia 13

MOORE LEAGUE

Millikan 35, Compton 6

MOUNTAIN PASS LEAGUE

West Valley 35, Tahquitz 28

OLYMPIC LEAGUE

Village Christian 41, Whittier Christian 0

ORANGE LEAGUE

Anaheim 48, Magnolia 12

NONLEAGUE

Baldwin Park 16, Rowland 14

Colony 31, Chaffey 8

Crespi 42, Westlake 28

Elsinore 48, Hemet 12

Kaiser 14, Summit 8

La Canada 54, Santa Paula 42

Mission Viejo 38, Upland 14

Rancho Verde 28, Heritage 7

Rim of the World 26, San Gorgonio 14

San Jacinto 25, Moreno Valley 0

Temescal Canyon 56, Lakeside 0

Vista del Lago 27, Citrus Hill 7

Webb 28, Bosco Tech 20

INTERSECTIONAL

San Marcos Mission Hills 38, Temecula Valley 7

St. Francis 48, Bakersfield Garces 42

8 MAN

NONLEAGUE

Sage Hill 56, Anaheim Fairmont Prep 12

