High School Sports

High school boys’ and girls’ basketball: Monday’s results

A rack of basketballs
High school boys' and girls' basketball: Monday's results
(Mark Humphrey / Associated Press)
BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Monday’s results

Capistrano Valley 63, JSerra 57

Damien 80, Anaheim Canyon 67

Laguna Hills 61, Sage Hill 60

Orange 67, Katella 65

Santa Maria St. Joseph 86, Foothill Tech 26

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Monday’s results

Sage Hill 50, San Juan Hills 43

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 50, Laguna Beach 38

High School Sports

