High school boys’ and girls’ basketball: Monday’s results
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Monday’s results
Capistrano Valley 63, JSerra 57
Damien 80, Anaheim Canyon 67
Laguna Hills 61, Sage Hill 60
Orange 67, Katella 65
Santa Maria St. Joseph 86, Foothill Tech 26
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Monday’s results
Sage Hill 50, San Juan Hills 43
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 50, Laguna Beach 38
