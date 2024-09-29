Advertisement
High School Sports

This week’s top 25 high school football rankings by The Times

Jae'on Young of Sierra Canyon intercepts a pass intended for a St. John Bosco receiver.
Jae’on Young of Sierra Canyon makes interception before returning it 74 yards for touchdown against St. John Bosco earlier this season.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland heading into Week 6.

Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Next game; Last week’s rank

1. MATER DEI (4-0); idle; at Santa Margarita, Friday; 1

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-0); idle; vs. Orange Lutheran, Friday; 2

3. MISSION VIEJO (6-0); def. Chaparral, 51-10; vs. Long Beach Poly at SoFi Stadium, Friday; 3

4. JSERRA (5-0); idle; vs. Servite, Friday; 4

5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-1); idle; at St. John Bosco, Friday; 5

6. CORONA CENTENNIAL (3-2); idle; at Eastvale Roosevelt, Thursday; 6

7. SIERRA CANYON (2-3); idle; at Chaminade, Friday; 7

8. SERVITE (5-0); def. St. Paul, 33-14; at JSerra, Friday; 8

9. OAKS CHRISTIAN (3-2); idle; at Oxnard Pacifica, Friday; 9

10. MURRIETA VALLEY (4-1); def. San Clemente, 35-25; vs. Norco, Thursday; 10

11. GARDENA SERRA (3-2); def. Los Alamitos, 42-7; at Loyola, Friday; 11

12. CHAPARRAL (4-1); lost to Mission Viejo, 51-10; at Vista Murrieta, Friday; 12

13. OAK HILLS (5-0); idle; vs. Hesperia, Thursday; 14

14. LEUZINGER (5-0); def. Hawthorne, 61-0; vs. Inglewood at El Camino College, Friday; 17

15. SANTA MARGARITA (3-2); idle; vs. Mater Dei, Friday; 15

16. INGLEWOOD (5-0); idle; vs. Leuzinger, at El Camino College, Friday; 18

17. SIMI VALLEY (5-0); idle; vs. St. Bonaventure, Friday; 19

18. LOS ALAMITOS (4-2); lost to Gardena Serra, 42-7; at San Diego Lincoln, Saturday; 13

19. SAN CLEMENTE (3-3); lost to Murrieta Valley, 35-25; vs. Coronado, Oct. 11; 16

20. DOWNEY (4-1); idle; at La Mirada, Friday; 20

21. NEWBURY PARK (5-0); def. Ventura, 43-14; at Santa Barbara, Saturday; 21

22. YORBA LINDA (5-0); idle; vs. Villa Park, Thursday; 22

23. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (3-2); idle; vs. Upland, Friday; 23

24. VILLA PARK (4-1); def. Mira Costa, 18-0; at Yorba Linda, Thursday; 24

25. SAN JUAN HILLS (4-1); idle; vs. Corona del Mar, Friday; 25

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

