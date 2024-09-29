This week’s top 25 high school football rankings by The Times
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland heading into Week 6.
Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Next game; Last week’s rank
1. MATER DEI (4-0); idle; at Santa Margarita, Friday; 1
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-0); idle; vs. Orange Lutheran, Friday; 2
3. MISSION VIEJO (6-0); def. Chaparral, 51-10; vs. Long Beach Poly at SoFi Stadium, Friday; 3
4. JSERRA (5-0); idle; vs. Servite, Friday; 4
5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-1); idle; at St. John Bosco, Friday; 5
6. CORONA CENTENNIAL (3-2); idle; at Eastvale Roosevelt, Thursday; 6
7. SIERRA CANYON (2-3); idle; at Chaminade, Friday; 7
8. SERVITE (5-0); def. St. Paul, 33-14; at JSerra, Friday; 8
9. OAKS CHRISTIAN (3-2); idle; at Oxnard Pacifica, Friday; 9
10. MURRIETA VALLEY (4-1); def. San Clemente, 35-25; vs. Norco, Thursday; 10
11. GARDENA SERRA (3-2); def. Los Alamitos, 42-7; at Loyola, Friday; 11
12. CHAPARRAL (4-1); lost to Mission Viejo, 51-10; at Vista Murrieta, Friday; 12
13. OAK HILLS (5-0); idle; vs. Hesperia, Thursday; 14
14. LEUZINGER (5-0); def. Hawthorne, 61-0; vs. Inglewood at El Camino College, Friday; 17
15. SANTA MARGARITA (3-2); idle; vs. Mater Dei, Friday; 15
16. INGLEWOOD (5-0); idle; vs. Leuzinger, at El Camino College, Friday; 18
17. SIMI VALLEY (5-0); idle; vs. St. Bonaventure, Friday; 19
18. LOS ALAMITOS (4-2); lost to Gardena Serra, 42-7; at San Diego Lincoln, Saturday; 13
19. SAN CLEMENTE (3-3); lost to Murrieta Valley, 35-25; vs. Coronado, Oct. 11; 16
20. DOWNEY (4-1); idle; at La Mirada, Friday; 20
21. NEWBURY PARK (5-0); def. Ventura, 43-14; at Santa Barbara, Saturday; 21
22. YORBA LINDA (5-0); idle; vs. Villa Park, Thursday; 22
23. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (3-2); idle; vs. Upland, Friday; 23
24. VILLA PARK (4-1); def. Mira Costa, 18-0; at Yorba Linda, Thursday; 24
25. SAN JUAN HILLS (4-1); idle; vs. Corona del Mar, Friday; 25
