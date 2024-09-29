This week’s top 25 high school football rankings by The Times

More to Read

19. SAN CLEMENTE (3-3); lost to Murrieta Valley, 35-25; vs. Coronado, Oct. 11; 16

18. LOS ALAMITOS (4-2); lost to Gardena Serra, 42-7; at San Diego Lincoln, Saturday; 13

16. INGLEWOOD (5-0); idle; vs. Leuzinger, at El Camino College, Friday; 18

14. LEUZINGER (5-0); def. Hawthorne, 61-0; vs. Inglewood at El Camino College, Friday; 17

12. CHAPARRAL (4-1); lost to Mission Viejo, 51-10; at Vista Murrieta, Friday; 12

3. MISSION VIEJO (6-0); def. Chaparral, 51-10; vs. Long Beach Poly at SoFi Stadium, Friday; 3

Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Next game; Last week’s rank

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland heading into Week 6.

Jae’on Young of Sierra Canyon makes interception before returning it 74 yards for touchdown against St. John Bosco earlier this season.

