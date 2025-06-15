The Times’ softball coach of the year: Rick Robinson of Norco

During a softball season when top pitchers were hard to find, coach Rick Robinson of Norco High was patient, wise and comforting in helping sophomore Coral Williams make the kind of improvement that could lead to a championship.

Then came the biggest game of the season — the Southern Section Division 1 final against El Modena. And all Williams did was complete a one-hit shutout in a 3-0 victory, rewarding Robinson and Norco with an eighth championship.

Let’s give a huge congratulations to our head Coach Rick Robinson on his 700th career win. Proud of this accomplishment and the program he has built. pic.twitter.com/R9F4MlynwG — Norco High Softball (@NorcoHSSoftball) February 19, 2025

For guiding his team to a 29-3 record while mixing in a combination of young and veteran players, Robinson has been selected The Times’ softball coach of the year for 2025.

The Cougars were seeded No. 1 and started the season 11-0 before losing to El Modena 5-4. That loss immediately punctured the invincibility of Norco and had Robinson making sure his players kept working hard. Then there was a 1-0 loss to Orange Lutheran in April.

His players responded by dominating in the Division 1 playoffs.