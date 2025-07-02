Quarterback Makena Cook will be back as Orange Lutheran’s flag football standout

As rules change for girls seven on seven flag football in California with the implementation of a first national rule book, there’s good news to report from Orange Lutheran, which won the first Southern Section championship last season.

Quarterback Makena Cook, injured during the girls’ soccer season, should be ready to go this fall. Cook, whose ability to throw spirals with precision and length helped make her the No. 1 quarterback in the state, will need to adjust to a major rule change that allows defenses to start from just one yard away from the ball instead of seven yards.

That is expected to lead to fewer points scored, quarterbacks forced to release the ball quicker and fewer long passes. It also creates the opportunity for coaches to deploy more sophisticated defenses, such as deciding how many defenders to rush and mixing up their coverages.

Advertisement

Shielding the quarterback long enough to give them time to throw will be the big challenge. Blocking and screening is illegal, so teams need to figure out ways to disguise plays or trick defenses long enough to create opportunities for big plays.

There’s lots of discussions happening in the Sherman family. Kristen is head coach for Orange Lutheran’s flag football team. Her husband, Rod, is head coach for the Lancers’ 11-man team. Film night isn’t “Top Gun: Maverick.”

“In the Sherman house, we’ve been watching a lot of film for boys and girls,” Ray said.

There should be no problem creating interest in finding players. The City Section is up to 85 flag football teams and growing. Chaminade and Sherman Oaks Notre Dame are adding teams in the Southern Section, with Harvard-Westlake set for next year when it opens its new River Park athletic complex.

Advertisement

With the Chargers and Rams providing support and the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028 having a flag football competition, the sport is set for major growth.

Cook became one of the stars last season and still has two more years of eligibility, making her the early face of excellence at the quarterback position in Southern California.