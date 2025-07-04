Garfield, Roosevelt prepare to open new football stadiums this fall
As if the Garfield vs. Roosevelt sports rivalry needed any more incentive to excite its fans, both schools are preparing to unveil their new football stadiums and fields this fall after having no home games last season while construction took place.
Final work could be finished by the end of this month. The Los Angeles Unified School District paid for improvements as part of campus modernization projects paid for by bonds.
Roosevelt has been finishing a $200 million school modernization project that included a new gym and new performing arts center.
The stadium has new bleachers, press box, concession stands, scoreboard, all-weather track and grass field.
“To all the seniors, it’s going to be a blessing to play at home,” coach Ernesto Ceja said.
Roosevelt is scheduled to have five home football games and open the stadium against Lawndale on Aug. 28.
Garfield’s $8 million stadium project includes a new all-weather field, track, scoreboard, goal posts and concrete home bleachers.
Garfield had some memorable mud games on its dirt and grass field through the years. The first home game will be against Bakersfield on Aug. 28.
Despite the new fields, the annual Garfield vs. Roosevelt football game that usually draws the largest crowd in the Southland will once again be played at a neutral site on Oct. 24. Last year’s game was at SoFi Stadium. This year’s game site has yet to be decided. It’s been played at East L.A. College for years.
Hamilton also has a new stadium set to be unveiled this fall with a new press box and bleachers.
