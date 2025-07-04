Advertisement
Garfield, Roosevelt prepare to open new football stadiums this fall

Garfield's new all-weather football field will be ready for games this fall.
(Garfield HS)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
As if the Garfield vs. Roosevelt sports rivalry needed any more incentive to excite its fans, both schools are preparing to unveil their new football stadiums and fields this fall after having no home games last season while construction took place.

Final work could be finished by the end of this month. The Los Angeles Unified School District paid for improvements as part of campus modernization projects paid for by bonds.

Roosevelt has been finishing a $200 million school modernization project that included a new gym and new performing arts center.

The vew of Roosevelt's new football stadium and grass field.
(Crystal Powell)

The stadium has new bleachers, press box, concession stands, scoreboard, all-weather track and grass field.

“To all the seniors, it’s going to be a blessing to play at home,” coach Ernesto Ceja said.

A view of the new stadium at Roosevelt High.
Roosevelt got an a new stadium, with new bleachers, press box, scoreboard, concession stands and grass field.
(Crystal Powell)

Roosevelt is scheduled to have five home football games and open the stadium against Lawndale on Aug. 28.

The new Garfield scoreboard.
(Garfield HS)
Garfield’s $8 million stadium project includes a new all-weather field, track, scoreboard, goal posts and concrete home bleachers.

Garfield had some memorable mud games on its dirt and grass field through the years. The first home game will be against Bakersfield on Aug. 28.

Despite the new fields, the annual Garfield vs. Roosevelt football game that usually draws the largest crowd in the Southland will once again be played at a neutral site on Oct. 24. Last year’s game was at SoFi Stadium. This year’s game site has yet to be decided. It’s been played at East L.A. College for years.

Hamilton also has a new stadium set to be unveiled this fall with a new press box and bleachers.
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

