Narbonne says City Section perpetual football trophy is missing again

The City Section perpetual football trophy is missing again. In 2021, it was found in a dumpster and ended up at the Southern Section office, where commissioner Rob Wigod presented it to City Section commissioner Vicky Lagos.

It’s another case for Tracker, Magnum, P.I. or Columbo.

The City Section perpetual football trophy is missing — again.

The last time this happened was after Narbonne received the trophy in 2018 for winning the Open Division title. Birmingham won the trophy in 2019 but never got to display it because it went missing until discovered in 2021. It was sticking out of a dumpster in Torrance, handed over to the Southern Section office, then presented to the City Section and cleaned up.

Narbonne won the trophy again last fall but was asked to return it in May after having to vacate the title because of rule violations. The City Section is still waiting for it to be returned.

“They said it’s not where it’s supposed to be,” City Section commissioner Vicky Lagos said when asked where the trophy might be.

If the trophy can’t be found, Narbonne will be sent a bill to replace it, Lagos said.

“We’re putting out a call for all good Samaritans,” Lagos said.