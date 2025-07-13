MLB draft: Pitcher Seth Hernandez goes No. 6 to the Pittsburgh Pirates

Seth Hernandez has imagined his name being announced for years at the MLB amateur draft. It finally happened Sunday. The Gatorade national player of the year and two-time L.A. Times player of the year from Corona High School was chosen No. 6 overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Pirates have been successful with Southern California pitchers, having drafted Gerrit Cole (Orange Lutheran), Paul Skenes (El Toro) and Jared Jones (La Mirada) in the past.

Hernandez was considered the best right-handed high school pitcher in the draft after a sensational senior season in which he struck out 105 batters in 53 1/3 innings while walking only seven using a 99-mph fastball. His ERA was 0.39.

Seth Hernandez slow motion. pic.twitter.com/x1IQqsFtY7 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 26, 2025

All signs indicate he’ll become the latest from a long list of outstanding pitchers groomed in sunny Southern California to make it to the majors. That includes Cy Young Award winners Jack McDowell (Sherman Oaks Notre Dame), Cole (Orange Lutheran) and Bret Saberhagen (Cleveland) and current standouts Skenes, Hunter Greene (Sherman Oaks Notre Dame) and Max Fried (Harvard-Westlake). He’s also a top athlete having hit two three-run home runs in a playoff game this year.

His coach at Corona, Andy Wise, said he has coached no one better. Hernandez missed his first two years of high school being home schooled. The last two seasons his pitching record was 18-1. He has a very good slider and changeup. He’s uniquely ready for the pressure and exposure ahead, having been watched closely for years by scouts and interviewed over and over.

High school shortstop Eli Willits from Oklahoma was taken No. 1 by the Washington Nationals.