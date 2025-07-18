Mira Costa is the place with a special teams trio set to punt, kick, snap and hold

When it comes to special teams, Mira Costa’s football team has a dream group ready to handle punting, kicking, long snapping and holding.

The senior trio of punter Jackson Shevin, kicker Nico Talbott and long snapper Jackson Reach is an impressive group.

Shevin, who’s also the holder on PATs and field goals, averaged 38 yards on punts last season. Talbott waited his time to handle kicking duties on junior varsity and being the backup. He has performed well at the Chris Sailer kicking camps. Reach is an elite long snapper and terrific linebacker.

Shevin also says he’s ready to pass or run if coach Don Morrow calls for any fake punts or fake field goals.

“It’s pretty cool,” Morrow said of his special teams trio. Morrow is entering his 33rd season at Mira Costa and No. 37 overall and thinks special teams is pretty important for a football program.

With two of the three named Jackson and being from Manhattan Beach, you can imagine the trust and fun they have playing on the same team.

Mira Costa is one of a talented group of teams in the Bay League joining Palos Verdes, Inglewood, Leuzinger and Culver City, all of whom could be title contenders depending on what division they are placed in.

Mira Costa returns top quarterback Liam Meeker and top running back AJ McBean. But they know if they need a punt or a field goal, the “Three Amigos” are ready.