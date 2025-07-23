Ventura High linebacker Tristan Phillips makes sure to maximize his talent

Seventh in a series of stories profiling top high school football players by position. Today, Tristan Phillips, Ventura linebacker.

It’s lunch time, and standout linebacker Tristan Phillips has arrived in his truck at a private training facility near Ventura High for a workout. When he starts his stretching exercises, you can’t miss his bulging biceps or the intense focus on his face.

“He’s obsessed with working to be the best possible version of himself,” coach Tim Garcia said.

Advertisement

At 6 feet 3 1/2 and 215 pounds, Phillips’ size alone makes him someone running backs and quarterbacks want to avoid. Add his work ethic to keep getting stronger, his instincts to figure out where the ball is going and his passion to finish plays, and you have a linebacker with all the qualities to be successful.

“I’m very obsessed with the process,” the 17-year-old said.

Oregon LB commit Tristan Phillips (@t_phillips11) will be back in Eugene this week, per his instagram.



He will also return for his OV June 6-8 🦆 pic.twitter.com/hSyXOtXaec — Oregon Updates (@oregon__updates) March 31, 2025

Last season as a junior, Phillips recorded 80 tackles, including nine for losses. At first, the recruiting process was slow, then came a point when he was getting constant phone calls and texts. He’s committed to Oregon and has offered a lesson to those just beginning to understand the changes taking place. He stressed it needs to be a “balancing act.”

“At first, it was hard to navigate through and frustrating when I wasn’t getting the attention I thought I deserved,” he said. “When I got a couple offers, I felt it was amazing. I realized how stressful it gets coaches calling you and texting you. It can be a lot for a 17-year-old kid.”

6'4 215 MLB/OLB

Class Of 2026 3.6 GPA

Ventura HS (Ventura, CA)



Junior Season Highlights https://t.co/2ahEPibPoY pic.twitter.com/koWr7187oc — Tristan Phillips (@t_phillips11) November 10, 2024

Phillips has been helped by the background of his father, Brett, who used to coach at Rio Mesa, Oxnard Pacifica and Channel Islands. His late grandfather was the principal and former coach at Rio Mesa. He has lived in Ventura all his life and has grown up with quarterback Derek Garcia. They’d carpooled since youth days, Phillips asking questions of Garcia’s dad hoping to prepare to play high school football.

Advertisement

“He’s always had support of his parents with understanding what athletics does for younger generation and to be productive on a daily basis,” Tim Garcia said. “Watching his growth as not just as an athlete but a human being is special. Tristan was always asking the right questions. ‘What’s going on with Ventura? What about this player? What do you think of this?’’ From an early age, he had his mind set what he wanted to do.”

Linebacker Tristan Phillips of Ventura prepares for a workout with a stretching exercise. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

So what makes people excited about Phillips as a linebacker?

“His ability to make plays directly at him and away from him are spectacular to watch,” Garcia said.

Advertisement

Said Phillips: “Whether blocking or hitting on defense, I want to make sure I’m putting you in the ground and you’re feeling it.”

Tristan Phillips of Ventura is one of the top returning linebackers in California. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Much of Phillips’ preparation comes from his belief that magical things can happen in the weight room. During the spring, he was lifting in the morning, then in the afternoon, but also recognizing he needs time to recover and not to overdo it.

“On a football team, it all starts in the weight room,” he said. “You have to be sturdy, strong, fast, move side to side, keep yourself healthy. There’s a lot of things you can do in the weight room to prevent injury and improve.”

Phillips’ competitiveness comes through in workouts and executing little things, such as stretching. It’s all part of the process he embraces trying to get better every day.

“I’ll admit I’m a sore loser,” he said. “I put so much time into it. I know you’re not going to win every battle but just making the most of every opportunity really matters.”

Advertisement

Tuesday: Palos Verdes defensive back Jalen Flowers.

Linebackers to watch

Taven Epps, Tustin, 6-4, 225, Jr: Lots of talent and potential

Dash Fifita, Santa Margarita, 5-9, 190, Sr.: Arizona commit is All-Trinity League selection

Taylor Johnson, Cajon, 6-1, 200, Sr.: USC commit averaged 14 tackles last season

Isaiah Leilua, Servite, 6-0, 220, Jr.: Toughness and aggressiveness come through

Jonathan McKinley, Corona Centennial, 6-2, 225, Sr.: Cal commit makes plays

Samu Moala, Leuzinger, 6-4, 225, Sr.: Texas A&M commit will be used all over field

Matthew Muasau, St. John Bosco, 6-1, 225, Sr.: UCLA commit

Isaiah Phelps, Oxnard Pacifica, 6-1, 200, Jr.: Has quickness, instincts

Tristan Phillips, Ventura, 6-3, 215, Sr.: Oregon commit is tackling machine

Shaun Scott, Mater Dei, 6-3, 240, Sr.: USC commit is counted on to be disruptor this season