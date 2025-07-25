Westchester softball team advances to Little League World Series
The softball team from Westchester Del Rey Little League won the West Regional in San Bernardino on Friday, beating Tucson 12-2 in a five-inning mercy rule to advance to the Little League World Series in Greenville, N.C.
Pitcher Gabriela Uribe started the game with three scoreless innings and ended up finishing.
After an early 2-2 tie, Westchester broke the game open. Westchester’s pitching has been very good behind Uribe and Kaylee Braunlich.
Paul Vogler is the team’s coach.
