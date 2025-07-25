Advertisement
Westchester softball team advances to Little League World Series

Claire Dunbar celebrates after scoring a run for Westchester Little League softball team that won the West Regional on Friday.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
The softball team from Westchester Del Rey Little League won the West Regional in San Bernardino on Friday, beating Tucson 12-2 in a five-inning mercy rule to advance to the Little League World Series in Greenville, N.C.

Pitcher Gabriela Uribe started the game with three scoreless innings and ended up finishing.

Gabriela Uribe pitched Westchester's softball team to the Little League World Series with a win in the West Regional.
(Craig Weston)

After an early 2-2 tie, Westchester broke the game open. Westchester’s pitching has been very good behind Uribe and Kaylee Braunlich.

Paul Vogler is the team’s coach.
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

