Westchester softball team advances to Little League World Series

Claire Dunbar celebrates after scoring a run for Westchester Little League softball team that won the West Regional on Friday.

The softball team from Westchester Del Rey Little League won the West Regional in San Bernardino on Friday, beating Tucson 12-2 in a five-inning mercy rule to advance to the Little League World Series in Greenville, N.C.

Pitcher Gabriela Uribe started the game with three scoreless innings and ended up finishing.

Southern California’s Westchester-Del Rey Little League is heading east to North Carolina 🛫 #LLWS pic.twitter.com/5hovIYI9Kl — Little League (@LittleLeague) July 26, 2025

Gabriela Uribe pitched Westchester’s softball team to the Little League World Series with a win in the West Regional. (Craig Weston)

After an early 2-2 tie, Westchester broke the game open. Westchester’s pitching has been very good behind Uribe and Kaylee Braunlich.

Paul Vogler is the team’s coach.