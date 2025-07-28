On opening day of football practices, QB Jeremy Pacheco of University has real joy

Quarterback Jeremy Pacheco of University is back after suffering a season-ending knee injury in the first game last season.

On the first official day for high school football practice in Southern California, few can say they were more excited than University High quarterback Jeremy Pacheco.

In the second quarter of the first game last season, he sustained a season-ending knee injury. After surgery in October, he went six weeks without walking and had to study from home taking online courses.

After months of rehabbing, he’s been cleared to play in his senior season.

“The energy getting back to play football is next-level,” he said.

No one really knows how good he is, except for University coach Bryan Robinson, who believes he’s ready to show off a strong arm and strong leadership qualities.

On the first day of high school football practices, I did what anyone in Los Angeles does _ get in your car. Visited University and Eagle Rock. pic.twitter.com/Wr59w4uE27 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 29, 2025

At Eagle Rock, where coach Andy Moran began his 29th season of coaching, the optimism is valid, because Moran has a quarterback in Liam Pasten coming off a season in which he passed for 3,602 yards.

“It’s like Christmas,” Moran said before sending his players to the weight room. “Everyone is excited for that first day.”

Pasten has grown to 6 foot 1 but weighs a slim 145 pounds. Don’t worry about hits.

“I have a good understanding of having to take hits or avoid hits to protect myself,” Pasten said.

Eagle Rock All-City quarterback Liam Pasten is 6 foot 1 and 145 pounds. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Pasten is also known for being one of the best high school barbers. He’s up to giving 40 to 50 haircuts a month.

As for what’s the most popular cuts, Pasten said, “Lower and mid tapers.”

He might have to offer his linemen free haircuts for no sacks as an incentive to protect him at all costs.

The first three days of practices for City Section teams are conditioning days. Then helmets and shoulder pads go on.

Southern Section teams with Week 0 games also began practices on Monday.

