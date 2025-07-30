Receiver Luc Weaver of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame is rising fast

Call it maturity, call it confidence, call it the light bulb going on.

Whatever the reason, Luc Weaver of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High has found his comfort zone. If you want a high school football player ready to zoom to the top, watch out for the 6-foot-3, 210-pound Weaver, a receiver and USC commit.

Although he suffered a leg injury last week that might keep him sidelined for the Knights’ season opener next month against Downey, Weaver has built up his body and skills through old fashion hard work.

His focus and recognition of turning potential into results began in the summer before his junior season.

Advertisement

“Once he started to have success, he realized a lot of doors could be opened,” track coach Joe McNab said.

Weaver was the leadoff man on Notre Dame’s school-record 4x100 relay team that ran 40.83 seconds at the state championships. He ran a personal-best 10.68 seconds in the 100 meters in May. In football, he caught 51 passes and 10 touchdowns last fall.

In the offseason, he set a school record for a receiver by lifting 330 pounds in the weight room. Football coach Evan Yabu said Weaver was outstanding in a summer seven on seven passing appearance.

He’s got big hands and his chiseled body should help make him a dominant figure when the Knights get him the ball.