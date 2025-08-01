Conejo Coast media day: Newbury Park trusts Brady Smigiel & Co.

Quarterback Brady Smigiel (left) and linebacker Balen Bentancourt have been teammates since fourth grade. They’re seniors at Newbury Park.

Newbury Park will begin the football season without standout linebacker Balen Betancourt, who is recovering from off-season knee surgery, along with several receiver transfers who will be sitting out until Sept. 29.

The Panthers are expected to be much better after their fifth game but still have enough to get through an improved nonleague schedule with All-American quarterback Brady Smigiel leading the way. That was coach Joe Smigiel’s prediction during a Conjeo Coast League media gathering on Thursday.

"I felt like Cam Rising." Brady Smigiel used to be the ball boy when Cam Rising was playing quarterback for Newbury Park and running around. https://t.co/dNPzph2D1z — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 7, 2024

Newbury Park’s new offensive coordinator is alumnus Cam Rising, the former Utah quarterback.

“He’s amazing,” Smigiel said. “He brings so much to the table.”

Interesting note: Smigiel and Betancourt have been playing together since fourth grade. Betancourt drives from Ventura. He played for Smigiel’s father, Joe, growing up.

Advertisement

Instead of creating a lemonade stand, Calabasas’ Hardy brothers could open up a sporting goods stand considering all the footballs around the house. Dezmyn Hardy is a 6-foot-5 senior receiver. Brother Dominik is a junior quarterback. And there’s their brothers ages 12 and 9. Dezmyn said he estimates at least 15 footballs are available to use.

The passing duo should be outstanding this season. Both have continued to grow and add weight. Dominik passed for 2,117 yards and 22 touchdowns last season, when Dezmyn had 53 catches and seven touchdowns.

Calabasas has the makings of a dynamic offensewith receiver Kingston Celifie and running back Kayne Miller, who rushed for more than 1,200 yards. Miller’s twin brothers are walk-ons at USC.

Advertisement

Malachi Johnson of Santa Barbara was the Conejo Coast lineman of the year last season. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

There’s lots to like about 6-foot-4, 270-pound senior offensive tackle Malachi Johnson, the reigning league lineman of the year from Santa Barbara. For one, he says he hasn’t allowed a sack in two years. He also wants to find a college program that’s about family more than business.

He has long blond hair that he began growing out in 2020 during the COVID era and hasn’t cut it since other than occasional small trims. He has excellent grades and could become a much-desired blocker if he starts well this season.

Advertisement

New Thousand Oaks coach Branden Anderson got to coach Smigiel last season. Now he gets to work with Thousand Oaks quarterback Jackson Taylor, a Boise State commit. He said he feels fortunate and both have similar qualities when it comes to being accurate with strong arms.

As for Taylor’s offseason, he said, “There’s a lot of stuff mechanically I wanted to clean up. Also pocket presence is a big thing for me.”

First-year Westlake coach Rick Clausen has been around some good head coaches during his playing and assistant coaching careers (Nick Saban, Jumbo Fisher, Bill Redell). He said he’ll take things he learned from everyone.

The Clausen family is known for working with quarterbacks since he and brothers Casey and Jimmy were quarterbacks.

He was asked who’s the quarterback coach this season: “As of right now, it’s me. When Jimmy shows up, I’ll pass the torch to him. When Casey shows up, I’ll pass the torch to him. It’s a committee.”

That’s an incoming freshman QB for Westlake. Home schooled. Graduated. pic.twitter.com/cj9hhGbFGh — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 5, 2025

Westlake will have one of the most promising freshman quarterbacks in Ford Green, a 6-2, 195-pounder who was impressive in a spring appearance.

Rio Mesa is turning to 6-3 tight end Alec Fontyn to take over quarterback duties from the graduated J.J. Bittner, a four-year starter.

Advertisement

Fontyn, also an outfielder for the baseball team, played quarterback earlier in his career and has been a two-sport standout since freshman season.