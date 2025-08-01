The Times’ City Section preseason football rankings

Coach Jim Rose has led Birmingham to a 49-game winning streak against City Section opponents.

Let’s offer a preseason top-10 rankings in high school football for the City Section:

1. BIRMINGHAM: The Patriots have weaknesses (lack of a passing game), but a big offensive line, two transfer running backs and a big-play weapon in receiver Paul Turner make them the team to beat. They have a 49-game winning streak against City teams thanks to forfeit wins against Narbonne.

2. SAN PEDRO: Junior quarterback Seth Solorio takes over as the starter behind a veteran offensive line. There’s speed and kicker Dylan Moreno starts out as the most accurate in the City Section.

3. CARSON: A new coach but lots of talent. Quarterback Chris Fields will have plenty of weapons. The defense needs to prove itself.

4. GARFIELD: New coach Patrick Vargas learned from the retired Lorenzo Hernandez. Vargas might call a few more passes but has a top running back in Ceasar Reyes.

5. PALISADES: The passing combination of quarterback Jack Thomas throwing to Bishop Alemany transfer Demare Dezeurn is going to be fun to watch. Dezeurn is one of the fastest athletes in California.

Eagle Rock All-City quarterback Liam Pasten is 6 feet 1 and 145 pounds. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

6. EAGLE ROCK: The Northern League favorites return quarterback Liam Pasten, who passed for 3,600 yards as a junior. Their opening game against Kennedy should provide clues whether they are an Open Division team.

7. DORSEY: A new quarterback to team with receiver Deuce Johnson should benefit the Dons, who went 5-0 in the Coliseum League in a breakthrough last season.

8. KENNEDY: Valley Mission League favorites will rely on All-City quarterback Diego Montes.

9. BANNING: Must break in new quarterback but lots of players to build around, including linebacker Keshawn Galloway and defensive back Alonzo Ruiz.

10. VENICE: Quarterback Bennett Dome, defensive back Joshua Aaron and receiver Aaron Minter are standouts on a team capable of winning the Western League.