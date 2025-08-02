It’s Miller time at Bellflower High

First-year coach Keith Miller (right) of Bellflower High put together a media day for his players on Saturday.

If you’re looking for a football team that almost certainly will be improved over last season, Bellflower High fits the profile.

The Buccaneers went 0-10. Amir Neal was a starter and never quit. His mom kept telling him, “It’s going to get better, it’s going to get better.”

Amir Neal of Bellflower on lessons learned and why he didn’t quit after 0-10 season last year. pic.twitter.com/ssujqatmAl — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 2, 2025

And it has with the hiring of first-year coach Keith Miller, who has brought along his 14-year-old freshman son, Austin, who’s 6 feet 5.

“We’re going to compete for championships and scholarships,” Miller vowed at a media day on Saturday.

14-year-old Austin Miller is 6-5 and growing. Freshman receiver. pic.twitter.com/oKpG7SijeM — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 2, 2025

Miller was an assistant at Bellflower when his brother, Jason, was head coach. His daughter plays flag football at Bellflower, so the Millers figure to be influential in the sports programs.

Having Austin around should help. He’s a receiver who’s still growing. New quarterback Elacion Saxton will try to use Miller’s size and athleticism for big plays.

Austin was asked if during a car ride his father treats him differently depending on his performance.

“There’s no difference whether there’s a good game or bad game,” he said. “My dad still loves me.”

After a follow-up question, Austin finally admitted a good game gets him a stop at Chipotle.

Let’s see how many stops he gets this season.