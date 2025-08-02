Advertisement
High School Sports

It’s Miller time at Bellflower High

First-year coach Keith Miller (right) of Bellflower High talks the the audience at the school's media day.
First-year coach Keith Miller (right) of Bellflower High put together a media day for his players on Saturday.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow

If you’re looking for a football team that almost certainly will be improved over last season, Bellflower High fits the profile.

The Buccaneers went 0-10. Amir Neal was a starter and never quit. His mom kept telling him, “It’s going to get better, it’s going to get better.”

And it has with the hiring of first-year coach Keith Miller, who has brought along his 14-year-old freshman son, Austin, who’s 6 feet 5.

“We’re going to compete for championships and scholarships,” Miller vowed at a media day on Saturday.

Miller was an assistant at Bellflower when his brother, Jason, was head coach. His daughter plays flag football at Bellflower, so the Millers figure to be influential in the sports programs.

Having Austin around should help. He’s a receiver who’s still growing. New quarterback Elacion Saxton will try to use Miller’s size and athleticism for big plays.

Austin was asked if during a car ride his father treats him differently depending on his performance.

“There’s no difference whether there’s a good game or bad game,” he said. “My dad still loves me.”

After a follow-up question, Austin finally admitted a good game gets him a stop at Chipotle.

Let’s see how many stops he gets this season.
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

