Mira Costa turns to the Meeker twins, surfer and football dudes

The Meeker twins, quarterback Liam (left) and receiver Luke, are key players for Mira Costa High.

Surfer dudes. Football dudes.

That’s the best way to describe identical twins Liam and Luke Meeker, football players at Mira Costa High.

Liam is the quarterback and Luke the receiver. They’ve been teaming up their whole life.

“Twin telepathy,” they joke.

Their father, George, who was a member of Edison’s surf team during his high school days, taught them to surf when they were 9. Luke claims to be the best, but it’s football where they are making their presence felt.

Both are 6 feet 2 and 200 pounds. Liam can throw and run. Luke can be physical and protective of his brother. They’re loyal and best friends.

“He’s a great quarterback,” Luke said.

“I know where he is on the field,” Liam said.

With Mira Costa returning eight starters on defense and key skill position players such as the Meekers and standout running back AJ McBean, the Mustangs have a chance to be very competitive in a tough Bay League that also has Palos Verdes, Inglewood, Leuzinger, Culver City and Lawndale.

Coach Don Morrow, in his 33rd season, likes the togetherness of his players. There’s good leaders, like linebacker/long snapper Jackson Reach, who’s been a standout since his sophomore season.

On Wednesday afternoon, it was a pleasant 77 degrees, with drums, flutes and cymbals being heard around the Manhattan Beach campus as band members practiced. Cheerleaders also worked on their routines. Then football players took the field to continue preparation for an Aug. 29 opener against St. Francis.

Afterward, anyone could take a walk to the beach and surf. The Meekers have been spending summers in Australia, where their mother was born and raised on a farm. They’ve gotten stronger with all the chores they do each summer.

When it comes to surfing, they know the lingo and the fun.

They’re “stoked” for the football season ahead.