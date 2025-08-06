Advertisement
High School Sports

QB Yadhira Hermenegildo set to make impact for Panorama flag football team

Quarterback Yadhira Hermenegildo of Panorama High's flag football team poses for a photo.
Panorama High quarterback Yadhira Hermenegildo passed for 4,400 yards and 47 touchdowns last season as a sophomore.
(Panorama High)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow

Panorama High‘s flag football team won the Valley Mission League last season, and there’s even more excitement when the season begins this month because the passing duo of quarterback Yadhira Hermenegildo and receiver Livier Andrade returns.

Hermenegildo passed for 47 touchdowns as a sophomore. Andrade caught 25 touchdowns.

Panorama opens its season Aug. 20 at Bishop Alemany.

Defending City Section Open Division champion Banning remains the favorite, with San Pedro and Birmingham expected to provide strong competition.

New rules that allow defenses to be within one yard of the line of scrimmage at the snap instead of seven yards will test quarterbacks in early season games as they perhaps need to rely more on using their legs to create time to throw or make quick outlet passes.
High School SportsSports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement