QB Yadhira Hermenegildo set to make impact for Panorama flag football team

Panorama High‘s flag football team won the Valley Mission League last season, and there’s even more excitement when the season begins this month because the passing duo of quarterback Yadhira Hermenegildo and receiver Livier Andrade returns.

Hermenegildo passed for 47 touchdowns as a sophomore. Andrade caught 25 touchdowns.

Panorama opens its season Aug. 20 at Bishop Alemany.

Defending City Section Open Division champion Banning remains the favorite, with San Pedro and Birmingham expected to provide strong competition.

New rules that allow defenses to be within one yard of the line of scrimmage at the snap instead of seven yards will test quarterbacks in early season games as they perhaps need to rely more on using their legs to create time to throw or make quick outlet passes.