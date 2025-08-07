Santa Paula lineman works on the football field and in the wheat fields

Santa Paula High’s 6-foot-5, 315-pound Jorge Gonzalez did some work in agriculture fields this summer.

When 6-foot-5, 315-pound all-league offensive tackle Jorge Gonzalez of Santa Paula High had to take a mandatory two-week break this summer under the Southern Section dead period rules, he didn’t just sit at home. He went to the wheat fields of Santa Barbara and earned money using a weed whacker eight hours a day so he could buy a car.

“My uniform turned green,” he said of his daily work in the fields.

The Santa Paula community is heavily involved in the agriculture business, and football coach Myke Morales said many of his players have worked in the fields.

Gonzalez is a three-year starter with a 3.8 grade-point average and made the trip to Ventura on Thursday for a Tri County League media day that also featured players from Agoura, Hueneme, Dos Pueblos, San Marcos and Fillmore.

Fillmore coach Charlie Weis and Santa Paula coach Myke Montoya talk about the 101st year for a rivalry that’s among the best in California. pic.twitter.com/9M87Bpet80 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 7, 2025

Morales and Fillmore’s Charles Weis discussed their 100-year-old rivalry game played at the end of each season. It’s unlike any other as far as uniting both communities.

“It’s the way it’s supposed to be,” Weis said. “It’s a community event. It’s what’s right is for high school football.”

Agoura is ready to welcome back quarterback Gavin Gray, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the fourth game last season. He’ll have baseball standout Tyler Starling at receiver, plus the Chargers have running back George Hastings, who will become No. 7 on the roster.

Dos Pueblos returns all-league receiver Micah Barnhart.

Hueneme has high hopes for running back Jeremiah Alvarado.

San Marcos might have one of the best multi-sport athletes in the state in elite golfer Austin Downing, who’s also a kicker and plays baseball.

Fillmore will rely on four players who will be three-year starters — linebacker Carlos Cabral, receiver Mauricio Ocegueda, lineman Marcus Lechuga and lineman Genaro Villela.

All the coaches are preparing for possible disruptions because of wildfires and have had experiences in the past.

“Every year, we’re problem solving,” Dos Pueblos coach AJ Pateras said. “We just navigate.”